Energy Musings - May 12, 2025
May's early days have marked a new phase for the offshore wind industry. Court decisions and an opinion from Interior's Solicitor General are redefining…
May 12
Allen Brooks
6
2
Energy Musings - May 8, 2025
Orsted's decision to stop Hornsea 4 has the UK power market in turmoil. This development creates a problem for the UK. Next week we will have an article…
May 8
Allen Brooks
3
Energy Musings - May 5, 2025
California is facing losing 20% of its refining capacity that will result in it having to import more gasoline to meet the state's needs. The refinery…
May 5
Allen Brooks
4
Energy Musings - May 1, 2025
The S&P 500 Energy sector marked another first-to-last market performance for March and April. Oil stock performance was not surprising as oil prices…
May 1
Allen Brooks
1
April 2025
Energy Musings - April 28, 2025
BP faces an uncertain future as the failures of strategy moves and corporate governance continue to hinder its share price from recovering. History may…
Apr 28
Allen Brooks
3
Energy Musings - April 21, 2025
Empire Wind 1, Equinor's New York offshore wind project, was ordered to stop construction by Interior Secretary Burgum. This action has set off strong…
Apr 21
Allen Brooks
3
Energy Musings - April 14, 2025
The debate over whether there is an energy transition continues. We were shocked to see a vocal and long-standing proponent of the transition…
Apr 14
Allen Brooks
4
Energy Musings - April 10, 2025
ISO-NE is struggling to figure out how to power its grid to meet the region's future electricity demand without offshore wind. We explore the challenge…
Apr 10
Allen Brooks
5
Energy Musings - April 7, 2025
Crowley's American Energy LNG carrier will bring Gulf Coast natural gas to Puerto Rico. Using a 31-year-old ship and a special Jones Act provision may…
Apr 7
Allen Brooks
1
Energy Musings - April 1, 2025
The energy sector of the S&P 500 was the top performer for March. It was one of only two sectors posting gains for the month when the market dropped…
Apr 1
Allen Brooks
5
March 2025
Energy Musings - March 31, 2025
The IEA has declared The Age of Electricity after consumption soared last year. The agency expects the growth to continue for the next two years…
Mar 31
Allen Brooks
3
Energy Musings - March 24, 2025
The issue of U.S. shipbuilding capabilities is gaining notice. While the focus is currently on building ships for the U.S. Navy, the industry's problems…
Mar 24
Allen Brooks
4
