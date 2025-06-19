Energy Musings

Energy Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Brooks's avatar
Allen Brooks
3h

It would take divine intervention. Not likely to happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Smith, Eric N's avatar
Smith, Eric N
20m

Allen

This is a great review of the history of wind tax credits, but you might have added a discussion of the rationale behind PDCs. These unusual instruments provide a credit regardless of the underlying demand for the product thereby creating negative pricing of the commodity. It seems the primary function is to accelerate the government subsidy during the early phases of a project's life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Allen Brooks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture