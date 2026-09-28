Energy Musings

F/V Mistress Demonstrates Offshore Wind Problem

Beyond offshore wind power’s economics, radar interference and mariner safety have long been concerns. A research effort underwritten by the non-profit organization Green Oceans appears to have discovered the wreckage of the F/V Mistress. The fishing vessel sank 7 years ago off Rhode Island’s Block Island Wind Farm with the loss of two crew members, the captain and the deckhand. One crewman, the mate, the captain’s son, was rescued. How much did the wind turbines limit the rescue efforts?

Green Oceans was founded in January 2023 by a group of non-partisan locals dedicated to preserving the health of the nearby ocean and all the life it sustains. They were motivated by the federal government’s effort to industrialize 1,400 square miles of ocean waters with up to 1,000 offshore wind turbines off the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Locals worried the government’s effort would dramatically change the coastal waters and permanently harm the fragile marine ecosystem, which supports commercial and leisure fishing businesses, recreation, and local tourism.

The F/V Mistress off Point Judith, Rhode Island.

The Mistress was a 52-foot-long, 56-gross-ton commercial fishing vessel. It was built of wood in 1984, making it 25 years old when it sank. The Coast Guard investigation found that the Mistress had been surveyed numerous times, but all surveys were conducted with the ship in the water. As a result, the vessel’s hull condition was unknown. That was substantiated when Hope Fisheries, Inc., Mistress’ owner, could not provide the Coast Guard with any records of hull surveys conducted on the Mistress to determine the condition of the vessel’s hull.

On January 1, 2019, Mistress was returning to its home port of Point Judith, Rhode Island, after a three-day fishing trip when it sank near the Block Island Wind Farm. Three fishermen were aboard: Captain Oscar Diaz, his son, Mate Tim Diaz, and Deckhand John Ansay. Ansay was Diaz’s cousin.

Did the Coast Guard do enough in its investigation?

As required after every offshore vessel accident, the Coast Guard investigates. The report described the Mistress accident based on the surviving crewmember’s recollection, the rescue effort, and the determination of the accident’s cause. The report included the following:

“During this transit, the Mate was asleep in his rack in the forepeak when he was woken by the Captain stating the vessel was taking on water. The Mate went on deck and removed the cover to the fish hold and discovered it filling with water. The Mate entered the hold in an attempt to clean the end of the bilge piping suction filter but was unsuccessful, and informed the Captain they needed to abandon the vessel.

“All three crew members mustered on deck and donned their immersion suits. The Captain made a distress call at approximately 0132 local time, Very High Frequency (VHF) Channel 16 with the report the MISTRESS was taking on water. The Captain instructed the Mate to get the life raft located on top of the pilothouse ready for deployment. The Captain then climbed on top of the pilothouse and attempted to make his way to the top of the wheelhouse. At this point, the MISTRESS made a roll to starboard causing all three crewmembers to enter the water and the vessel subsequently sank.

“Initially, the Mate was able to grab hold of a piece of the vessel and pull himself into the inflated life raft from the MISTRESS. The fishing vessel CAPT BLIGH was first on-scene and recovered the Mate at approximately 0255. An extensive search for the two missing crew members and the MISTRESS

yielded negative results.”

Weather and ocean conditions were difficult. Coast Guard officials reported that waves were 10 feet high and winds were 30 to 35 knots when Mistress sent its initial mayday call. A Jayhawk helicopter and an Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft were deployed in the rescue effort; however, fog was so dense and the ceiling so low that the aircraft were ineffective. Helicopter operations were also hampered by the vessel’s proximity to the Block Island Wind Farm turbines.

The helicopter could not conduct sector or parallel searches due to high winds, limited visibility, a low ceiling, and proximity to the wind turbines, according to Coast Guard officials. The helicopter aborted its rescue attempt after approximately 37 minutes.

The Coast Guard also said rough water initially forced some rescue vessels to turn back. Vessels had been mobilized from Woods Hole, Newport, Boston, and Station Menemsha. The waters around Block Island are not within Station Menemsha’s coverage area. However, many Menemsha Coasties’ heavy-weather certifications were essential to the rescue effort, given the rough seas off Block Island. Two Coasties worked on the search initially, but left at the end of the first day’s effort. Later, a response boat from Point Judith joined the search.

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The Coast Guard concluded its investigation stating:

“After review of the facts, the Coast Guard determined the initiating event for this casualty was uncontrollable flooding on the MISTRESS. As a result of the flooding, the vessel lost stability and experienced a starboard list. During search efforts, the vessel was not located and the Coast Guard was unable to determine what caused the flooding event. The lack of watertight bulkheads allowed the subsequent progressive flooding into the lazarette and interior spaces of the MISTRESS. The vessel succumbed to the flooding and sank, causing the Captain and Deckhand to enter the water. The MISTRESS (valued at $750,000) was considered a total loss.”

Green Oceans’ picture believed to be of the Mistress’ propeller.

Green Oceans assembled a multidisciplinary team of marine professionals to search for the Mistress’ wreckage. On July 27, side-scan sonar identified a wreck site with a top-down view. The image shows wreckage (red circles) within 50 feet of the base of Block Island Wind Turbine No.1 (white square). The long black shadows in the picture are from the jack-up work barge on location during the survey.

Side-scan radar image of Mistress’ wreckage and BIW turbine locations.

On August 30, divers performed an underwater assessment of the wreckage. They identified numerous equipment features consistent with Mistress. They photographed the four-blade propeller and shaft, fuel tanks, deck hatch, processing equipment, and the net drum.

Green Oceans’ photograph of Mistress’ net drum from its deck.

Green Oceans noted that the net drum was a key vessel identifier. It has unique features. Additionally, investigators found it upside down relative to the wreckage orientation. That supports the Coast Guard report that the vessel rolled at the time of its sinking, which was based on survivor Tim Diaz’s account. The investigation also described finding apparent human remains nearby.

Michael Lombardi, President of Green Oceans, said, “We have provided the new evidence to federal authorities and requested that the wreck site be secured immediately for an appropriate forensic analysis.” He also said, “We hope this discovery provides answers and some measure of closure for the fishermen’s families.”

More importantly, Green Oceans says the discovery underscores the need to examine the offshore wind turbine infrastructure from a safety and national security view. How do wind farms impact visibility, radar navigation, vessel and aircraft maneuverability, emergency access, and search-and-rescue operations? These issues have been raised repeatedly during the approval process for each offshore wind farm but are minimized by developers and government officials.

Green Oceans noted that all federal offshore wind approvals since 2019 have relied on the Coast Guard’s view that offshore wind turbines would not significantly hinder search-and-rescue operations. However, the Coast Guard has acknowledged that their operations are limited within wind farms because of radar/navigation issues. Yet, Ørsted’s South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects characterized the adverse effects of offshore wind turbines on navigation safety as “minimal.”

The Coast Guard helicopter’s inability to assist in the Mistress’ search-and-rescue operation in bad weather, given its proximity to a wind turbine, must be assessed in the context of existing and proposed new offshore wind farms. Yes, emergency exercises are conducted periodically, but usually in good weather. Accidents usually occur during bad weather. Bad weather is a regular feature of the waters off the New England coast. Better understanding the limitations of search-and-rescue operations in bad weather may force changes in how and where offshore wind farms are located. Those changes should be studied and implemented to protect the lives of future mariners and fishermen, so no other Mistress sinks.