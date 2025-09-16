Energy Musings

A Challenging U.S. Offshore Wind Market Hurts Ørsted

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted has had a rough 30 days since it announced on August 11 a DKK 60 billion ($9.4 billion) rights offering to strengthen the company’s balance sheet. The funds raised will primarily be directed to finishing the Sunrise Wind project off the coast of Long Island, New York.

Ørsted’s business model involves acquiring offshore wind energy leases, developing and securing the permits to construct the project, then selling a significant portion of the project to an outside investor, enabling it to be built using off-balance sheet financing. Given the opposition to offshore wind by the Trump administration, Ørsted was unable to find an investment partner for Sunrise Wind, leaving the company little choice but to finish the construction on its own. This meant it had to use corporate debt that would be carried on the Ørsted balance sheet, which forced management to strengthen its equity position to support the increased debt load.

The rights offering was supported by the Danish government, which owns 50.1% of Ørsted, and later by 10% owner Equinor, the Norwegian government’s oil and gas company. On September 5, a general meeting of shareholders approved the rights offering, which is now about to open on September 19 and close on October 2.

On Monday, the company released its prospectus for the shares to be sold under the rights plan, which disclosed the terms of the offering. The company will sell 900.4 million shares at DKK 66.60 per share, which will raise the needed DKK 60 billion in new capital. Morgan Stanley & Co., International is directing the rights offering, guaranteeing that all the authorized shares will be sold.

The market was shocked by the rights’ pricing. At DKK 66.60 a share, the price was 67% below the closing share price of the previous Friday (DKK 200.10). The Financial Times reported that the offering price is “a 39 per cent discount to the theoretical price after the rights issue.” That suggests the theoretical price after the offering is around DKK 109. The offering price is set to entice buyers, ensuring that all shares are sold. There is 40% of the offering to sell, or roughly 360 million shares. Given the pricing, we suspect that the selling syndicate, headed by Morgan Stanley, advised the company’s management that it would be tough to find buyers unless the share price was set extremely low. The low price reflects the challenging offshore wind market and questions about Ørsted's financial performance.

Share Energy Musings

Remember, it was about two weeks after the rights offering was announced that the Interior Department ordered a shutdown of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project that was 80% complete. There are many questions about the compliance of the approval process that are worthy of investigation.

Monday was a difficult day for Ørsted shareholders who watched the share price drop 4% on the market’s opening, sending it down to DKK 192. It eventually fell as low as DKK 185 before rallying towards the end of the trading day, closing at DKK 198.15.

When we wrote about Ørsted’s rights announcement on August 11, we quoted the observations of Jakob Pedersen, a Danish investment analyst with Sydbank. He said, “The U.S. offshore wind market was crippled after Trump took office. But things started going badly for Ørsted before Trump.” Management had blamed inflation, supply chain problems, and high interest rates for the issues it and the rest of the offshore wind industry were facing. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) assessed these complaints when Ørsted and other developers requested higher power purchase prices and concluded that management should have anticipated higher interest rates.

We commented that Pedersen had shone a spotlight on Ørsted’s problem when he told Reuters that “The company is in really bad shape. A capital increase was the last resort. It was not just the right decision; it was the only option they had left in their toolbox.” The rights price is 93% below the peak share price of DKK 973 on March 14, 2021. Shareholders who owned shares at that time experienced a steady slide south, losing almost all their capital. Is this the bottom, or is there more pain to come?