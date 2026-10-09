Energy Musings

Price Versus The Value Of Oil

Global crude oil futures prices rise and fall with the latest news from the Middle East and traders’ interpretation of its impact on supply and demand. Rumors of a potential peace deal between Iran and the United States drive down oil futures prices. The news that recent Middle Eastern oil exports were near or above historical levels has pushed crude oil prices lower. Then a massive attack on ships trapped in the Persian Gulf and those trying to escape through the Strait of Hormuz sent oil futures prices skyward.

Amrita Sen, founder of Energy Aspects, writing in the Financial Times, noted: “Physical crude prices have always diverged somewhat from futures, but the gap has never been this large.” She pointed to data from Argus Media Group showing that the Brent futures price is only about 60-70% of Asia’s landed oil cost. Typically, the spread is about 90%. When you compare Brent futures prices to those of diesel fuel, the ratio is about 50% versus the normal 80-90%.

Why is there such a disparity in price and value? The great value investor, Warren Buffett, is famous for having said: “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” He meant that a business’s price often did not reflect its value, i.e., the financial returns it would generate in the future. This was his guiding principle for finding undervalued businesses to buy, or, if they were public, shares in those companies. This disparity is especially true for crude oil right now.

Crude oil has many market prices, mostly reflecting regional supply-and-demand dynamics. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), Brent, Urals, and other regional prices are some of the best-known price markers. However, you can do virtually nothing with crude oil until you refine it into its various component products. This is where the value proposition comes into play. Right now, the world is focused on diesel fuel costs because it powers the global economy more than people realize.

According to Daily Fuels, on October 8, 2026, Denmark had the world’s highest diesel pump price at $2.98 per liter ($11.28/gallon). Venezuela had the lowest price at $0.004/liter ($0.02/gallon). The U.S. prices were $1.64/liter ($6.21/gallon). In Europe, the U.K. and France had the same prices: $2.65/liter and $10.03/gallon. In Asia, diesel prices in Japan, China, and Indonesia ranged from $1.01 to $1.43 per liter, or $3.82 to $5.41 per gallon.

The U.S. also reflects a wide range in diesel prices. Gasolytics.com shows the national average on October 8, 2026, at $6.28/gallon. State and D.C. prices range from Texas’s low average of $5.70 to California’s high price of $8.35 per gallon, a 46.5% spread.

These high diesel prices are squeezing the public, but industry and transportation are feeling the worst financial pressure. That is why affordability is the issue people are complaining about.

On October 8, 2026, WTI closed at $91.49 per barrel, while Brent closed at $104.28. That was a 14% price spread. However, the spread between U.K./France diesel prices and U.S. prices was 66%. Clearly, the spread reflects much more than just the futures price of WTI and Brent. That cost is the logistics of getting a barrel of crude oil from its production location to a refinery and turning it into a consumable product.

Low global refining capacity is a key reason petroleum product prices remain high even as the crude oil supply crisis has eased somewhat. The fear remains that the recent uptick in tanker and production-facility attacks will disrupt oil supply again. These fears affect the logistics costs of existing barrels of oil, including transportation, insurance, and availability.

Refining capacity issues have existed in the background of the global oil industry for years, but the issue moved front-and-center when Iran and Ukraine elected to attack refineries to weaken their opponents. The latest estimates suggest that roughly 8.5 million barrels of capacity, equivalent to about 10% of global refining capacity, have been damaged and are no longer operating. It’s difficult to estimate how quickly these outages can be repaired because it depends on what was damaged and the repair options available. These war-damage losses fit within a long-term restructuring of the global oil refining business. A new paper by economists at the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank noted that global fuel consumption grew by 4 million barrels per day (mmb/d) between 2019 and 2025. However, refining capacity increased by only 2.3 mmb/d.

Refinery capacities since 2010 underscore large regional discrepancies.

Refining capacity has followed divergent regional trends. China and the Middle East have added 4.4 mmb/d of capacity since 2019. Over the same period, Europe and North America closed 2.1 mmb/d of capacity. Many of these refinery shutdowns were driven by profitability challenges created by regulatory costs and aging plants that eroded thin profit margins.

Another driver of refinery shutdowns, especially in the U.S., was the conversion of conventional refineries to producing renewable diesel and jet fuel made from biomass such as soybeans. These conversions accounted for about half the decline in U.S. refinery capacity.

Russian refining throughput plummeted with drone attacks in 2026.

Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russia’s refining industry have received significant attention, as they brought the effects of the war to Russia’s citizenry. During the summer, the attacks damaged as much as 60% of Russia’s refining capacity and forced fuel rationing by banning exports. This was particularly damaging for the global diesel industry as Russia was a major exporter.

At one point, Russia tapped its Indian-owned refineries, supplied with sanctioned Russian oil, to produce diesel fuel shipped back to Russia in sanctioned tankers to ease the domestic fuel situation.

The major cost impact of the Iran war, at the heart of Sen’s article, was the sharp increase in oil shipping costs. Before the Iran war, shipping barrels of crude oil cost between $5 and $8 per barrel. Today, that cost is 5-10 times higher, especially for barrels landing in Asia.

Getting crude oil to buyers is much more expensive today.

The media has reported on record charter rates for very large crude carriers (VLCC). Recent reports are about VLCC contracts at $1 to $1.3 million per day for voyages from the U.S. to Asia. Some articles focus on voyage costs, where refineries pay the landed cost of an imported barrel from the U.S. Buyers in Asia are paying as much as $77 to $80 million for a 2-million-barrel VLCC delivery, including fuel, labor, and port fees. That pushes the per-barrel cost to $38.50 to $40, up from an average of $4.60 per barrel in 2025 and $8.60 before the war.

VLCC rates have skyrocketed in recent months.

High transportation costs have forced crude oil sellers to adjust prices. Saudi Arabia recently cut its sales price to Asian buyers, partly to offset the higher transportation costs. The Merchant News noted that Saudi Aramco raised prices for European, Mediterranean, and U.S. customers. Because European and Mediterranean refineries use little heavy oil, Aramco cut those prices. It raised heavy-oil prices for U.S. refineries because they use more of it.

Aramco cuts Asia prices to a six-year low, raises Europe.

Shipping rates are up because of a growing tanker shortage. New Saudi crude oil supply routes can double the delivery time to Asian customers. The longer the voyage, the higher the labor, fuel, and insurance costs. All these ship operating costs are up due to the Iran war disruption. Some ship captains earn $100,000 a month, up from their normal $15,000. Insurance costs are higher because marine insurers lost significant sums in the first half of 2026 due to damage and disruption. Insurers are raising rates to recover past losses.

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Another factor impacting the tanker shortage is the ship-intensive shuttle operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Smaller tankers bring oil from Persian Gulf exporters into the Gulf of Oman, where they transfer the barrels to larger tankers that take them to market.

What is most interesting is watching the shipbuilding and resale market’s response to the Hormuz/Red Sea oil export disruption. Heading into 2026, the global tanker fleet had the largest share of ships over 15 years old of any market segment. Newbuild tankers have been ordered at a record pace.

Furthermore, we are seeing record-setting prices paid for older tankers. In September, the VLCC Atherina was sold for $146 million. That exceeds estimates for newbuild VLCCs reported at $135 to $139.5 million. No one knows who bought the Atherina, but in January 2026, another supertanker of that vintage sold for $68 million. Why would someone pay twice the price for a 15-year-old tanker?

Another interesting market development is the number of new tankers JPMorgan is buying. Through its Bermuda ship-owning subsidiary, JPMorgan has a fleet of about 140 ships. This summer it ordered 7 new Suezmax crude oil tankers from Samsung Heavy Industries. Industry sources say JPMorgan has committed an estimated $3 billion to new vessel orders over the past six months.

JPMorgan owns these tankers on behalf of institutional clients. It has bought and sold ships through industry cycles, timing the market like a trader. For the first half of 2026, 151 new tankers were ordered worldwide, twice the number ordered in the same period last year. Is JPMorgan telling us something about the length of the oil boom and the need for more modern tankers, or is it buying at a cyclical peak?

The future oil transportation market will be driven by memories of the immediate past. This is why government regulation of industries is dangerous: it always addresses past problems that markets are already solving. New regulations ultimately create new, and sometimes worse, problems. In past shipping booms, when they ended, we often saw newbuilds towed directly from the shipyard to the breakup locations. Could we be on the cusp of another such era?