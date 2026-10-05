Energy Musings

Climate Change Takes Center Stage In Political Season

Welcome to Day 1 of the 2026-2027 U.S. Supreme Court session. First up on the justices’ docket is Suncor Energy Inc. v. County Commissioners of Boulder County. This high-profile climate change case could affect other existing or planned climate lawsuits.

SCOTUSblog.com (a great source for every document associated with a Supreme Court case) lists the case issues:

“(1) Whether federal law precludes state-law claims seeking relief for injuries allegedly caused by the effects of interstate and international greenhouse-gas emissions on the global climate; and (2) whether this court has statutory and Article III jurisdiction to hear this case”

Just last week, Justice Samuel Alito recused himself from the case, most likely because he owns stock in several oil and gas companies that the court’s decision would affect. As a result, the court could split 4-4, leaving the case’s status unchanged. The justices may also decide the case is premature because the Boulder case has not yet gone to trial. Kicking the can down the road may be popular, but it means both sides must spend time and money on a case that shouldn’t be heard in state court. However, given the number of climate lawsuits against energy companies, the court should decide whether federalism rules in state climate nuisance suits.

We expect extensive coverage of the hearing arguments and much speculation about which side presented the best case and what the judges might decide. Speculation about the outcome will depend on the judges’ questions and political leanings.

Meanwhile, energy affordability has become an important issue in numerous gubernatorial elections, in particular in the Northeast. In Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey (D) is running for re-election. Residents in her state are paying among the highest residential electricity prices in the nation. In fact, every New England state ranks in the top 11 states for residential electricity prices in July 2026.

July 2026 Residential Electricity Prices, State Ranking, and 5-Year Increase

The Energy Information Administration data show that only Vermont lies outside the top 20% of states for residential electricity prices in July. Massachusetts’s price of 30.49 cents/kilowatt-hour is two-thirds higher than the national average. Bay State residents have also seen electricity prices rise by a third over the past five years, more than the national average.

Like Rhode Island, Massachusetts has six-month fixed electricity rates. Massachusetts adjusts its rates on February 1 and August 1. Rhode Island’s rates adjust April 1 and October 1. Summer rates are generally lower than winter rates, reflecting energy market dynamics in New England.

Natural gas is the primary fuel in New England, and limited pipeline capacity helps explain why winter power bills are higher than summer bills. In winter, home heating takes priority in natural gas supplies. Regional capacity limits force electricity generators to use more expensive natural gas (imported LNG) and/or other fuel supplies like coal and oil.

The Independent System Operator for New England (ISO-NE), which operates the region’s electricity grid, maintains a real-time fuel supply table on its website. Here is the supply mix as of early afternoon yesterday.

Gas and nuclear were providing most of New England’s electricity.

As politicians like Gov. Healey campaign for re-election, they want to show that they are working for the voters. As Massachusetts Attorney General, Healey was proud to lead the fight against more natural gas pipelines in New England. She even reminded voters of her work when she campaigned for governor.

In October 2022, AG Healey bragged to voters, “Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state.” She followed up this fight by having her administration order a transition away from natural gas. In December 2023, Healey set a goal of making Massachusetts carbon-neutral by 2050. This will come at a cost. And that cost is skyrocketing electricity and gas prices. Roughly half of Massachusetts households use natural gas for heating. And they all use expensive electricity.

The Northeast Gas Association has said, “Short-term volatility reflecting delivery constraints during periods of high demand and cold weather do occur, especially in regional markets.” It went on to note, “The Northeast region, for instance, remains among the most price-sensitive markets in the country, reflecting its pipeline constraints.”

In 2015, The CommonWealth Beacon wrote: “A study commissioned by Attorney General Maura Healey indicates new natural gas pipelines are not needed because the region’s power grid will face no ‘reliability deficiency’ through 2030.”

At the time, Healey noted, “This study demonstrates that a much more cost-effective solution is to embrace energy efficiency and demand response programs that protect ratepayers and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” Ratepayers pay for energy-efficiency programs, and demand response means rationing. Neither program is popular.

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The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s latest report on grid reliability shows the New England region at elevated risk of blackouts by 2029. That is within the time frame Healey said the grid would have no reliability deficit. Fortunately, New England’s grid is not as bad off as some of the other regional grids.

New England’s grid is at elevated risk of blackouts by 2029.

In January, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities approved two 10-year agreements between Eversource gas utilities and Algonquin to deliver new gas supplies to 600,000 Massachusetts customers. The gas will flow through an expanded Algonquin gas pipeline owned by Enbridge, assuming it is allowed to be built.

How New England may get more natural gas.

Last week, Healey wrote a letter to the Trump administration calling on it to expedite federal review of the expansion project. Healey says that the expansion will lower gas bills by $40 million each year of the 10-year gas contracts.

However, climate change activists and New England politicians have long targeted natural gas because it is expensive. Inadequate winter pipeline capacity is part of the problem. Last month, the EIA published a chart showing how cheap New England natural gas has been! Interestingly, of the 13 years included, only five saw Algonquin Citygate prices at a premium to the Henry Hub price. Of those five years, two had premiums that were only pennies above Henry Hub.

New England natural gas prices haven’t been high enough to explain high electric bills.

New England politicians’ hypocrisy never surprises us. They ignore what their climate change policies have done to the cost of power in the various states. New England states have some of the nation’s most aggressive renewable portfolio standards, which dictate how much clean energy utilities must deliver to customers each year. In Rhode Island, the plan is called the Renewable Energy Standard (RES), and its 100% date has been brought forward to 2033.

Rhode Island and Vermont have aggressive clean energy priorities.

Utilities must either procure renewable power from in-state facilities or buy Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), payments to out-of-state renewable energy producers that satisfy the clean-energy requirement and let the utility receive credit for the power’s production.

In July, the day after Rhode Island Energy, the state’s primary electric utility company, announced a double-digit increase in winter residential power rates, Governor Dan McKee (D) declared an energy emergency. He announced he was taking $28 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative fund to help Rhode Island ratepayers with winter bills. The estimated $61 payment, spread evenly over three winter months’ electricity bills, would offset the rate hike’s impact on the average customer’s bill. (RGGI is another expensive program, but that’s for another day.)

McKee had attempted to get the legislature to modify Rhode Island’s PRS by moving the date from 2033 to 2050. McKee’s plan would align the RES schedule with the state’s 2050 Act on Climate date while expanding eligibility to lower-cost clean energy resources like nuclear and large-scale hydropower. McKee said the change would reduce the RES charge that ratepayers pay, which would otherwise triple by 2031. He made these proposals as part of his re-election campaign, which he lost in a primary, making him the first sitting governor to lose a primary in years.

In its April 2025 filing with the state’s Public Utilities Commission, Rhode Island Energy analyzes the composition of its electricity rates. The monthly summer bill for 500 kilowatt-hours is $141.34. The breakdown is: supply (36%); distribution (26%); transmission (17%); public policy (17%); and taxes (4%). The public policy cost ($24.03) is broken down between low-income support ($2.22), renewable energy costs ($16.32), and energy efficiency expenditures ($5.49). [We benefit from the renewable energy charge because of our solar array and the power we sell to Rhode Island Energy.]

Public policy programs for clean energy cost 17% of a customer’s bill.

During the winter months, the average bill increases to $161.06, with the breakdown shares shifting slightly. Supply increases to 46% of the bill. Distribution is 22%, transmission is 15%, public policy is 13%, and taxes remain at 4%. The most costly fuels needed during the winter months explain the increase in the supply share. Distribution and transmission shares are lower because the average bill is higher. Public policy’s components show energy efficiency stable at $5.49, and low-income support slightly lower at $2.08. Renewable energy costs drop to $13.79, mainly because less solar power is generated during the winter.

The annual cost of the public policy provisions is $272.28, with the renewable energy component at $189.66, or two-thirds. This is the charge McKee says will triple by 2031. It would go from $190 a year to $570!

Maybe it is time for New England politicians to re-examine their clean energy policies, since these are what ratepayers are paying for. Meeting these requirements has forced energy providers to pay to build clean energy sources and a duplicate grid because renewable energy is a part-time supplier. Ratepayers do not pay attention to or understand these costs. But they are boosting the cost of power.