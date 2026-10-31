Energy Musings

Halloween Came A Day Early For The Stock Market

Poor earnings reports and weak guidance from numerous technology and telecommunications companies spooked the market on October’s last trading day. Suddenly, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) trade came under scrutiny. Were these companies, investing billions of borrowed money, becoming spendthrifts rather than cash accumulators? Would some companies lack sufficient cash flow to support their debt or raise more? Suddenly, the ghost of the dot-com crash appeared. Investors ran for the hills.

On Friday, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and BP also reported exceptionally strong earnings and cash flows, driven by elevated oil and petroleum product prices. ExxonMobil and Chevron CEOs Darren Woods and Mike Wirt, respectively, reminded CNBC viewers that their business is cyclical. This requires disciplined financial management. Yes, ExxonMobil raised its dividend, but neither CEO was ramping up stock buybacks. That is not surprising, as ExxonMobil’s share price hit a new high, adding to its record of 20+ record highs and a 50% higher stock price. Chevron is near its all-time high. Refinery and exploration spending is driving these companies’ near-term strategy. Those are good for future profits.

October was another good month for Energy stocks.

Energy was the top-performing Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index sector in October, marking the fifth month in 2026, half the year. Energy leads year-to-date performance by nearly 2.5 times that of Health Care, the second-best-performing sector. Over the past 12 months, Energy has also more than doubled Health Care’s gains.

Given concerns about the surge in borrowing to fund new data centers and the sudden slowdown in AI investment momentum, Information Technology and Communications Services (Telcos) finished at the bottom of the S&P sector ranking. Year-to-date, Information Technology posted nearly a 20% gain, but that is only about a third of Energy’s performance, and only 20% of Energy’s 12-month return. Communications Services has lost money year-to-date and for the last 12 months.

Share Energy Musings

We doubt many investors would have said Energy would be the top-performing sector in 2026 on New Year’s Day. However, Energy was the top- or second-best-performing sector for the first quarter. That bubble seemed to burst, even after the war with Iran began, as Energy fell to the bottom of the sector rankings. It has been the top performer for three of the last four months, which may tell us more about energy’s long-term outlook than the large profits from war-elevated oil and petroleum product prices.

Next Tuesday’s interim election results will tell us the future direction of U.S. politics. That will affect policy at all levels: economic, international affairs, monetary, and military. It could also signal complete government dysfunction for the next two years. What will CEOs do? What will investors do? For Energy, global economic, population, and geopolitical trends suggest fossil fuel demand will rise, which means more industry investment, higher sustained prices, and higher profits. Will anybody care?