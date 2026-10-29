Energy Musings

High Utility Bills Lead To Attacks On Utility Profits

As the nation heads to election day next week, for many politicians, high and rising utility bills are a top concern for constituents. Affordability has dominated the campaign trail. Utility bills were a key issue during Rhode Island’s primary election battle between Governor Dan McKee and challenger Helena Buonanno Foukes.

In the heat of the primary, McKee declared an energy emergency, the day after the state’s utility, Rhode Island Energy, announced a winter electricity rate increase to 17.029 cents per kilowatt-hour (¢/kWh). The media and politicians focused on the 53.5% (+5.937 ¢/kWh) hike from the summer rate of 11.092 ¢/kWh. Seasonal increases are typical because New England lacks adequate natural gas pipeline capacity. In 2025, natural gas generated 87% of Rhode Island’s electricity. Across New England, natural gas accounted for 55% of electricity generation. The difference reflects that Rhode Island generates only a portion of the power its consumers use. The rest comes from the Independent System Operator – New England (ISO-NE).

When winter arrives, natural gas shifts from electricity generation to home heating. As a result, the gas shortage drives prices up for generators, who often must use expensive imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet demand. That drives up the energy component of Rhode Island ratepayer electricity bills. Last winter, the state’s power cost was 14.77 ¢/kWh; therefore, the year-over-year increase is only 15.3%.

During the energy emergency, McKee moved to tap $28 million from the state’s share of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) funds destined for energy-efficiency programs to provide direct relief to ratepayers this winter. That means every Rhode Island ratepayer will receive a $20.45 credit on their January, February, and March electricity bills. In addition, under an earlier settlement for overcharging by National Grid, the predecessor utility company acquired by Rhode Island Energy, ratepayers are receiving $170 million in credits. That means electricity customers will receive $14.51 in monthly credits on power bills, along with a $0.60 per month credit against the Gross Profits Tax component of bills, from October 2026 to September 2027. Combined, ratepayers will receive a $35.56 credit during the three coldest months. This will help ease the financial burden of high winter utility bills.

Rhode Island has expensive electricity. Based on Energy Information Administration (EIA) data for August 2026, Rhode Island had the fifth-highest average electricity price. It also ranked fifth among the 18 states with clean energy mandates by average residential electricity price for the first seven months of 2026. Rhode Island’s price of 29.97 ¢/kWh is 11 cents higher than the U.S. average.

Rhode Island electricity is expensive even among the most expensive states.

The Electric Power Research Institute reports that data centers account for 4-5% of national power use. This share is projected to rise to 10-20% by 2035. Interestingly, Rhode Island’s data center power-use ranking puts it 39th out of the 48 continental U.S. states. The state’s share is virtually zero in 2024 and doesn’t increase by 2030. Data centers are not driving up Rhode Island power prices.

Rhode Island is not a factor in the data center power scramble.

Rhode Island’s electricity price problem stems from its clean energy policies, something we have written about before and will write more about in the future. But now, politicians are targeting Rhode Island Energy’s profit margin. Based on the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission’s recent decision, the company will not be allowed to earn more in the future than it has been allowed since 2018.

At the end of 2025, Rhode Island Energy filed a rate-increase case asking to be allowed to earn an average return on equity (ROE) of 10.75%. The company based its request on the returns being earned by comparable utility companies across the U.S. The state’s Division of Public Utilities and Carriers testified that based on its analysis of the same proxy companies, the rate should be set closer to 8.25%. The PUC decided to keep the allowed ROE at 9.275%.

The PUC decision limits Rhode Island Energy’s ROE to below what non-financial corporations earn. That universe of companies has earned less than 10% periodically since 2000, but virtually never before then.

Non-financial corporations have higher ROEs than utilities.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha argued that “Rhode Island Energy makes money from investing in infrastructure, which means that their proposed capital investments require careful oversight. Investment in capital assets is driven, at least in part, by the opportunity for Rhode Island Energy to earn bigger profits. So, when you hear them talking about necessary investments in capital infrastructure, remember that they have the potential to make a significant profit for every capital investment.”

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This is the standard argument against letting utility companies earn more money – they just invest to make more money for shareholders and executives. It is a popular argument when utilities are building generating plants. The critics will say, don’t build fossil fuel-powered plants because renewable energy and batteries are cheaper. And don’t consider building expensive nuclear power plants, even though they emit no carbon and last 4-5 times longer than renewable generating assets that must be rebuilt repeatedly. The true economic cost of renewable energy projects is never discussed.

A July 2026 report from the Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure, Ratemaking for a Reliable Grid, noted that the trend in utility rate cases decided between January 2020 and July 2026 has resulted in no change for 42% of them. In cases where allowed ROE changed, increases and decreases were split evenly at 29%. Thus, the Rhode Island Energy decision aligned with the mainstream.

The report also showed what has happened to average U.S. electric utility ROE since 2000. It trended lower until 2022, then increased slightly. Requested ROEs have increased significantly, returning to levels seen in the 2012-2019 period.

Electricity utility ROEs have fallen by 20% since 2000.

Another change the Rhode Island PUC made was reducing Rhode Island Energy’s proposed equity share of its capitalization from 57% to 52%, increasing the debt share from 43% to 48%. In an era of rising interest rates, this shift may create challenges for Rhode Island Energy. Will not be surprised to see this issue revisited down the road.

A higher ROE on a larger equity base would generate more net after-tax income, which matters to financial markets. A new report from the American Gas Association (AGA), Sound Financing Delivers Lower Utility Bills, walks through the impact of reducing the allowed ROE.

The example shows the impact of reducing the allowed ROE by 32%, from 9.5% to 6.5%, while maintaining a 50/50 debt/equity split. As the spreadsheet notes, while net income declines by 32%, the cash from operations (pre-tax income plus depreciation, depletion, and amortization) falls by 20%. When cash from operations is related to the company’s debt, the cash return on debt drops from 18.2% before the ROE reduction to 14.6%. Investors view this metric as a measure of company risk. The ROE reduction increases the company’s risk profile, which will raise its cost of capital.

Lower regulatory returns will hurt utility financing.

The AGA report stated:

“How would that reduction affect borrowing cost? Discussions with utility bondholders suggest that a typical utility operating company with a single-A rating and a cash-flow-to-debt ratio of 19% currently has a medium-term borrowing cost of 70 basis points (0 7%) above the Treasury yield. Two utility operating companies with 14%–15% debt coverage currently see borrowing costs closer to 100 basis points above the Treasury yield.

“A 20% reduction in cash flow coverage of either outstanding debt or interest expense would almost certainly trigger a credit rating agency review for downgrade. Credit ratings, however, are not solely driven by numbers. The credit rating agencies emphasize qualitative issues such as the consistency, transparency, and overall credit supportiveness of the regulatory climate in which a utility company operates. Objective, fact-based regulation is preferable to a process that is motivated by short-term politics. These factors equal or outweigh the debt coverage ratios in credit analysis, and a politically driven one-third reduction in allowed ROE sends a negative signal to lenders about the tenor of the regulatory and policy environment.”

While Rhode Island Energy appears to have avoided the worst possible outcome from its rate case, higher interest rates will weigh down the company’s future earnings, which may limit its ability to finance new infrastructure projects. That may have a lasting financial impact on Rhode Islanders, especially if the push for renewable energy projects continues. We will have more on this issue next week.