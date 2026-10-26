Energy Musings

The Changing Virginia Electricity Business

The story of U.S. electricity use is one of accelerating growth. Growing demand for power for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving it. As a result, the electric power industry must add new generation capacity and expand its transmission and distribution system to deliver electricity to new data centers and industrial facilities being built nationwide. Moreover, the push for clean energy has driven utilities to prioritize wind, solar, and batteries for new generation, while shutting down fossil-fuel-powered plants. All of this requires planning and money and may create operational and cost problems.

Virginia is in the middle of several of these trends, with additional pressure from the proposed takeover merger of its primary utility company. This spring, NextEra Energy proposed acquiring Dominion Energy through a $67 billion share-for-share merger. The combined entity would have an enterprise value of about $400 billion, making it the world’s largest regulated electricity company.

Virginia is home to the nation’s largest concentration of data centers. Loudoun County is often called the data center alley and has been hailed for providing huge financial benefits for residents through data-center-subsidized low real estate taxes.

Data centers account for an estimated 4-5% of national power use, with several states exceeding 10%, according to the Electric Power Research Institute. They reportedly account for 25% of Virginia’s power consumption. Electricity executives face growing data center power use, currently about 4-5% of U.S. demand and projected to rise to 10-20% by 2035. The challenge is meeting that demand.

State data center power use in 2024 and 2030.

The NextEra/Dominion merger would reportedly strengthen Dominion’s balance sheet, which matters for financing the projects needed to meet growing power demand. The problem is the political and residential pushback. Politicians see this as an opportunity to restructure Virginia’s electricity industry and potentially ease the financial burden residents face from high fuel costs and the need to upgrade the state’s power infrastructure.

The Virginia government is demanding significant deal sweeteners beyond what NextEra and Dominion Energy have offered. The State Corporation Commission’s (SCC) staff, which regulates public utilities, has recommended against approving the merger. Other intervenors have also opposed the deal. The SCC is scheduled to evaluate the deal at a hearing beginning next Wednesday.

Virginia ratepayers are feeling the financial pain of higher power bills. Two issues are driving the increases. One is Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger’s decision to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), and the second is the construction of the nation’s first utility-owned offshore wind farm, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW).

The RGGI move is part of a broader Virginia government effort to create a clean-energy state. In fact, the government says its policies are driven by “clean-first, least-cost second” when making decisions about Virginia’s energy. We wonder whether residents would prioritize differently if they saw the full cost of their choices.

In Dominion Energy’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update, the following slide presents the history of residential power bills for its two Virginia utilities: Appalachian Power Company (APCo) and Dominion Electric (DEV). While the slide shows monthly bills from 2007 through 2025, the changes over the last decade are most interesting.

Clean energy costs are driving meaningful bill increases.

The company stated: “Between May 2020 and December 2025, monthly residential electricity bills have increased by $42.70, from $116.18 to $158.88. Of this $42.70, $22.88 is for renewable portfolio standard (RPS) related resources, such as solar, offshore wind, and purchasing renewable energy credits.”

Part of the cost reflects the period when Virginia was an RGGI member before former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin led the state to exit the program.

Dominion Energy’s IRP section analyzing Virginia residential bills says the most realistic development plan would increase the typical bill (a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month) from $158.86 in December 2025 to $255.79 by the end of 2035. Roughly 15% of the projected $96.93 monthly bill increase comes from costs of items included in the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) program. RPS costs were $0.37 per month in 2021 and are projected to reach $36.68 by December 2035. That is a 100-fold increase over 14 years.

We doubt Dominion Energy included any future costs of returning to the RGGI program because the Virginia gubernatorial election had not happened, and few knew what a Governor Spanberger would do once in office.

The cost of the RGGI program is rising rapidly. The increase is driven by a growing percentage of power use subject to renewable energy credits, while the number of available credits is not increasing commensurately. This has driven a sharp increase in RGGI allowance prices in 2026. Over the past 12 months, the cost of a CO2 allowance has increased by 69%.

With the governor’s mandate that Virginia re-enter the RGGI program, Dominion Energy prepared to manage the cost. On June 5, 2026, Dominion Energy filed with the State Corporation Commission to update and reinstate its Rider RGGI in its rate structure. “Dominion projects approximately 51 million CO2 allowances will be required from July 1, 2026, through December 31, 2028. This includes approximately 10.4 million CO2 allowances from July to December 2026; 21 million CO2 allowances from January through December 2027; and 20 million CO2 allowances from January through December 2028.”

To estimate the revenue Dominion Energy must receive to cover the cost of these CO2 allowances, it used RGGI futures prices ranging from $37.04 to $38.32 per CO2 allowance from July 2026 through December 2028.

Dominion Energy wrote: “The Company’s calculated revenue requirement is $1,179,089,492, which includes: (i) projected RGGI allowance costs incurred during the eight-month period of July 1, 2026, through February 28, 2027, which is the time from when Virginia rejoins RGGI through the start of the Rate Year; (ii) financing costs; and (iii) the cost of RGGI allowances during the Rate Year.” To meet the revenue requirement, Dominion Energy proposed a $13.00 monthly bill increase.

Recognizing the financial burden for ratepayers, Dominion Energy offered a Mitigation Proposal. It spreads the Pre-Rate Year Costs over two years, reducing the monthly bill increase to $10.36. However, the company warns “that if prices in the upcoming RGGI auctions continue to increase such that a significant under-recovery would be expected for the Rate Year, the Mitigation Proposal may no longer be in customers’ best interest.” In other words, future rate-recovery increases would exceed the $13.00 monthly proposal.

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This is a significant warning given the increase in RGGI allowance costs so far in 2026. Three allowance auctions have occurred in 2026, one each quarter. The March price was $24.99, jumping to $35.00 in June and then to $37.65 in September. The last sale price is above the low end of Dominion Energy’s cost estimate for calculating its required revenue recovery.

Proponents of Virginia’s clean energy plan point to the state’s residential power cost being below the U.S. average. When the 18 states with clean energy mandates are ranked by their average price for the first seven months of 2026, Virginia looks good. Its average price of 16.83 cents per kilowatt-hour (cents/kWh) is 7.5 percentage points below the U.S. average (18.19 cents/kWh).

Virginia’s residential rate is below the U.S. average.

However, when we compare the average residential rate increase for the first seven months of 2026 with the same period in 2025, Virginia has the second-highest increase among the 18 clean energy states. Moreover, Virginia’s 10% increase is double the 5% increase in the U.S. rate.

Virginia’s residential power rates have increased by 10%

An examination of Virginia’s monthly residential electricity rates from 2001 through July 2026 shows how well the state has remained below the U.S. average price. Virginia’s rate was notably below the U.S. average in several periods: 2006-2008 and 2023-2024. However, with recent rate increases, the U.S. (green) and Virginia (light blue) slopes show that the latter is rising much faster. That increasing slope does not yet reflect the impact of RGGI costs on Virginia ratepayers.

Virginia’s monthly residential rates are rising faster than the U.S. average.

The second issue Dominion Energy faces is VCOW’s cost and timing. When the project was proposed and SCC approval sought, it faced numerous intervenors worried about the impact on their power bills. After extensive company testimony, expert witness testimony, and questions from SCC officials and intervenors, the project received provisional approval.

The approval required that VCOW meet a performance standard consistent with its assumptions in the project’s economic analysis presented to SCC. It said the project would produce an annualized average of 42% of its 2.6-gigawatt capacity. Failing to meet that standard, averaged over five years, would prevent Dominion Energy from recovering the cost of power purchased to offset CVOW’s power shortfall. The 42% performance assumption was below Block Island Wind’s 47.5% estimate, a level the project has never averaged in any of its 10 years of operation. The explanation for the lower figure was that winds offshore Virginia are weaker than off Rhode Island.

Dominion said the performance guarantee would “prevent the project from moving forward and the company will be forced to terminate all development and construction activities.” The standoff between the regulators and Dominion Energy led to negotiations with the project’s leading intervenors and Virginia’s attorney general.

The agreed settlement eliminated the performance standard and required Dominion Energy to explain its output shortfalls. The SCC would evaluate the explanation and determine whether, and to what extent, the cost would be recoverable.

Furthermore, the negotiations restructured how the parties share construction cost overruns. The final cost estimate for CVOW was $9.8 billion, including $1.4 billion for infrastructure costs. The difference between the original estimate and $10.3 billion would be shared 50/50 with ratepayers and the company. Costs between $10.3 billion and $11.3 billion would be 100% paid by Dominion Energy shareholders.

The agreement stated that “In the unlikely event that the project’s construction costs exceed $13.7 billion, the project will be put back before the SCC for a further determination of viability and/or cost allocation.” It went on to say, “This feature of the agreement protects all stakeholders from catastrophic cost overruns.”

On Dominion Energy’s second-quarter earnings call, it noted a nearly $300 million cost increase in CVOW, bringing the total estimated cost to approximately $11.65 billion. The company also pushed back the completion date by six months to the end of 2027. When the project was first conceived, it was estimated to cost $7.8 billion and become operational by 2026.

What are Virginians paying for CVOW? The following is the list of residential rate categories for Dominion Energy from the company’s Virginia website. These include Virginia Jurisdictional Rate Schedules 1, GS-1, GS-2, GS-3, GS-3EV, GS-4, 5C, 24, 27, or 28. We also show the Rider OCW for CVOW as of August 2026 (from the company’s website). While each residential category has a different cents-per-kilowatt-hour charge, they average about 1¢/kWh, or about 6% of Virginia’s average price of 16.83 cents/kWh.

Dominion Energy’s residential rates include 1 cents/kWh for CVOW.

Virginians are likely to face more electricity rate increases because of the state’s clean energy plan and Dominion Energy’s response. CVOW could still cost more than the latest estimate, increasing the recovery cost charged to ratepayers. We will look to see what rate relief Virginia can extract from NextEra and Dominion Energy to secure their blessing for the merger. Virginia’s energy environment will likely become more expensive.