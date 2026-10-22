Energy Musings

Global Electric Vehicle Market Trends Differ Widely

An Electrek article highlighted that September electric vehicle (EV) sales trended in opposite directions in the United States and Europe. EV sales in Europe rose 62% month over month and 39% year over year. However, in North America, EV sales fell 8% and 44% year over year. More significantly, Europe sold 3.9 million EVs during the first nine months of 2026, up 30% over the same period in 2025. In North America, year-to-date sales fell 24%.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the source of the sales figures, the culprit was the end of U.S. EV sales subsidies. Comically, Electrek quotes Charles Lester, Benchmark’s data manager, stating: “From the fourth quarter, the comparison will be against the months immediately after the credit’s removal, when US EV sales collapsed, so the year-on-year picture should improve markedly.” In other words, the data will make the market look healthier, when it’s just less bad.

EV sales are strong everywhere but in North America.

Across Europe, EVs seem to be selling well. The U.K., France, Spain, Portugal, and Finland all set record monthly sales. France’s sales were almost 80,000 vehicles, up 78% year-over-year. In Germany, sales rose 61% to 117,000.

China’s EV sales were interesting. It is the world’s largest EV market and leads the world year-to-date with 8.1 million units sold. In September, EV sales rose 7% month-over-month to 1.11 million units but fell 18% year-over-year, a worse decline than the 11% drop through August. Plug-in EVs (PHEVs) account for much of the market’s weakness, falling 25% this year versus only a 6% decline for battery EVs (BEVs).

The big question mark is what happens to China’s EV manufacturing industry next year when the EU-China agreement kicks in. The agreement is still awaiting EU member-state approval, but it caps total Chinese EV imports (both PHEVs and BEVs) at 350,000 units. The four-year agreement would raise the import cap by 6% annually after the first year. Additionally, China will cut its EV export tax from 13% to 9%, effective April 1, 2027. That helps explain why China is looking to other markets, Canada and the U.S., for expansion.

China will also target other countries worldwide, as those markets appear to be growing rapidly. The Rest of the World (RoW) has seen 2.3 million EV sales year-to-date, exceeding North America’s sales. Although September EV sales were only 310,000 units, they increased 81% year-over-year and 6% month-over-month.

A deeper dive into the U.S. EV market shows interesting trends, especially after EV subsidies ended last September. Quarterly sales data show traditional hybrid EV sales remaining strong while BEVs and PHEVs declined.

Toyota’s EV strategy is supported by market trends.

In 3Q26, total electric vehicle sales represented 23% of new light-duty vehicles, down slightly from 24% in 3Q25. Hybrid electric vehicles continue to gain market share, reaching 16%. Their sales slowed during the quarter as the average purchase price surpassed $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. That marks the first time this price threshold has been reached.

Omdia data show battery EV sales accounted for only 6% of new light-duty vehicles sold in the quarter, down from 10% in the same quarter of 2025. Plug-in hybrid EV sales fell from 1.8% to 0.7% in the same quarter. Both EV types were impacted by the end of the New Clean Vehicle Credit and the Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit. However, traditional hybrid vehicles were not eligible for these credits, so their sales were not affected by their expiration.

BEVs are struggling in the luxury market.

BEVs have historically been most popular in the U.S. luxury vehicle market. That market accounted for 12% of U.S. light-duty vehicle sales in 3Q26. BEV’s share fell from 31% in 3Q25, before the subsidies ended.

Hybrid electric vehicles continue to gain market share in both the luxury and non-luxury markets, especially the latter. Lower purchase prices and reduced range anxiety drive sales. That trend supports Toyota’s vision that hybrids would outsell BEVs and PHEVs and would be better for the climate. More hybrids with lower emissions can be built with the same amount of lithium used for EV batteries in BEVs and PHEVs, which have much lower unit sales.

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Ultimately, the question about the EV market is whether it is displacing traditional gas-powered vehicles. While EVs represented 6% of total light-duty sales, they make up a much smaller share of registered vehicles. The Energy Information Administration noted that, based on its most recent data, EVs accounted for 2% of all registered light-duty vehicles in the U.S. in 2024.

In 2025, the U.S. had an estimated 297.5 million registered vehicles, and the world had 1.5 billion total. In 2025, according to roadgenius.com, the global automobile market sold 96.5 million new vehicles. EVs accounted for 24.1 million, or roughly 25% of the market, while traditional gas-powered vehicles accounted for 72.4 million, or about 75% of the market. Given new vehicles’ longer lifespans and the high cost of new models, fleets are aging worldwide. That means it will take both a significant increase in annual EV market share and a longer time horizon for EVs to significantly alter the global vehicle market’s composition.

Once again, the EU is leading the charge on EVs. It has proposed that corporate fleets electrify their fleets faster. Those fleets account for about 60% of new vehicle sales. The EU has proposed binding targets under the Clean Corporate Vehicles legislation. This means 50% zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2028 for large companies and 75% ZEVs by 2030. After January 2028, financial support for company vehicles would be limited to low-emission or ZEVs and Made in Europe vehicles. This could push demand to 2 million EVs by 2030.

A new study by European environmental groups T&E suggests this legislation would bring major employment, investment, and economic benefits to EU countries, led by Germany and Poland. The legislation is being proposed as Germany’s Volkswagen, the world’s second-largest auto manufacturer, restructures, closes plants, and cuts more than 100,000 jobs.

Fracturing political support for massive economic mandates among EU member states raises questions about whether such legislation will pass. The riots in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Albania, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Ireland raise questions about how willing these populations are to accept further economic burdens. While the media suggests these riots are student-led and about educational equality, they are really about affordability and calls for better living and working conditions. New economic mandates from the government in Brussels are likely to be met with a cold shoulder.

There is clearly a market for EVs, and it is growing for economic and climate change reasons. However, EVs won’t dominate the global vehicle market for decades. Watch events in Europe for their impact on the pace of EV growth.