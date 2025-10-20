Energy Musings

Constance Gee's avatar
Constance Gee
1d

"This focus ensured that lots of offshore wind developer money was spread around each state to win the favor of promoters. Beneficiaries included local community governments, social agencies, and non-governmental organizations pushing climate change actions. Of course, academia was a significant target for buying support, as was the local media. Virtually every potential source of public support benefited from the largess."

Absolutely. Almost every NGO (MassAudubon, New England Aquarium, Buzzards Bay Coalition, Mystic Aquarium, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, etc., ad nauseam) and various local government boards are complicit in the OSW palm greasing in our coastal communities. Most all of our elementary-secondary schools offer offshore wind-related curriculum and/or after-school/weekend pro-wind events. The University of Rhode Island and UMass-Dartmouth have sold out completely.

