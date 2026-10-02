Energy Didn’t Lead In September, But It Didn’t Trail

September is notorious for poor stock market returns. It is the first month after traders and investors return from their summer vacations, and they are always doubtful about whatever that year’s investment theme has been. They see it as a good time to harvest profits, much like farmers begin harvesting their crops. This year was no different. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index posted a negative 0.35% performance, which, given the volatility of geopolitical and domestic news, was a pretty good outcome.

Energy didn’t disappear after being in first place.

Energy fell 2.7% in September, ranking fourth in the S&P sector rankings. However, Energy was the top-performing sector in the third quarter, gaining 17.23%. It was also the top sector over the last 12 months, gaining 40.28%.

S&P focused its market comments on third-quarter performance. That meant they led with observations about Energy’s gains, driven by rising crude oil prices due to the Iranian war. The oil-price dynamic more than offset investor fears of rising interest rates and debate over how many rate hikes the Federal Reserve Board might implement through the balance of 2026. That discussion gets complicated by the Fed’s reluctance to raise rates immediately before a national election.

Our spot oil price chart shows how volatile crude oil prices have been since the Iranian war began at the end of February. Heading into the final week of September, investors wondered if the UN General Assembly, which brought the Iranian president to New York City, where he was able to meet with U.S. negotiators, might yield a peace agreement. No agreement was announced, and President Donald Trump said he rejected the Iranian plan for a ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Now he is rebuilding our military presence in the Middle East amid threats to attack the Iranian regime again.

Share Energy Musings

We have subsequently learned that the U.S. Navy has been escorting oil tankers out of the Persian Gulf at a much higher rate than expected. Oil export volumes via pipelines and tankers have nearly reached the pre-war daily level of 20 million barrels a day. While that news has helped to lower global and domestic crude oil prices, gasoline and diesel pump prices remain elevated because of a shortage of refining capacity. Trump tried to get President Zelensky of Ukraine to stop attacking Russia’s refineries, which are a source of significant volumes of global diesel supplies. Trump’s effort was unsuccessful.

The focus has now turned to China, which has restricted its refining industry to limit output. With more global crude oil flowing in, China could ease the diesel shortage by ramping up output at its domestic refineries. This issue is caught in world geopolitics and how governments can act while being lauded for what they do.

2026 oil prices have largely been driven by developments in the Iran war.

If petroleum product prices remain elevated and crude oil stays in the $80-$90-per-barrel range, Energy sector earnings should remain strong, and projected future earnings will increase. The latest data shows U.S. economic growth accelerating. That will help drive oil demand and support elevated oil prices. Energy may post more months in the upper half of the S&P sector rankings, but this is not investment advice.