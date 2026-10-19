Energy Musings

Europe’s Winter Energy Gamble May Succeed

The European Union requires its members to fill 90% of their natural gas storage capacity by November 1, when winter begins. Because European gas prices are high and Qatar LNG supplies were lost due to the Iran war, the EU modified its gas storage fill mandate to 80%. Reaching that level is questionable.

For much of the fall, EU gas storage levels rose slowly, as gas buyers were reluctant to pay high prices for LNG cargoes from the United States. This reluctance reflected gas buyers’ bet that the upcoming winter would be warm and they would not need as much gas in storage to survive. That judgment call is about to be tested as we are about two weeks away from the start of the 2026-2027 winter.

The chart shows the current gas storage situation. As of October 17, 841.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of gas are in storage, well below historical levels. Current storage is 103.6 TWh below last year and 171.8 TWh below the 5-year average level.

The EU’s gas storage is below last year and well below the 5-year average.

EnergyRiskIQ publishes a daily tally of the gas storage market. On October 18, the website showed EU gas storage at 74.3%, 17.7 percentage points below the seasonal level of 92.0%. It notes that the last 7-day fill rate was 1,834 gigawatt-hours per day (GWh/d). However, it calculated that the daily fill rate for the remaining 14 days of the injection season needs to average 12,336 GWh/d to reach the seasonal average. The 7-day rate is just 15% of the calculated rate.

The latest data highlights the weather bet EU gas buyers are making.

Europe has experienced periods of low gas storage before, but this winter’s storage levels and slower injection rate are clear in the historical record below. Peak storage volumes have been in downward trend since 2023.

2026 is the second-lowest storage level, but the injection rate is less steep.

Why is the EU’s gas storage level so important? Last year, storage covered around 26% of the EU’s gas consumption during the winter. A new gas storage report from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) outlines the challenges Europe faces with gas supply this winter and likely through the 2027-2028 winter.

GIE Secretary General Lucie Boost said: “Europe is going into this winter with a resilient and highly interconnected gas infrastructure, but with less gas in storage and less room for error. The message from ENTSOG’s outlook is quite clear: if we face a cold winter and LNG supplies are tight, the pressure on the system increases quickly and demand response can become necessary. And if we draw storage down too far this winter, we also make it harder to prepare for the winter that follows.” Demand response means either letting heating costs soar or restricting heat use.

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The GIE study noted that Europe has around 1600 TWh per winter season, or approximately 145 billion m3 (cubic meters), of LNG regasification capacity. This capacity helps Europe to diversify its supply sources and access global gas markets. Access to global LNG cargoes provides substantial supply flexibility, helping meet demand and preserve storage inventories as the withdrawal season begins.

The study also assessed the summer of 2027 and how closely the two winter seasons are linked. With Europe’s gas storage at 72% on October 1, 2026, the study forecasts that the European gas system can reach 90% of capacity by the end of September 2027 under its Reference Winter demand scenario and LNG Optimal supply model. However, under its LNG Tight supply scenario, available supply would fall short of 90%, with EU storage reaching only 65%. That would once again put pressure on gas buyers.

If the EU ends winter with a very low storage position, rebuilding storage becomes harder. As the GIE report concludes, the decisions and market conditions of the coming months will have consequences well beyond March 2026. Will governments bet on a warm winter, or will they buy LNG cargoes more aggressively?

This winter’s weather may give us a sense of where EU gas supply might end up in March 2027. The London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) commodity and weather experts presented their final forecast for Europe and North America’s upcoming winter. For Europe, it forecasts a warm winter across most of the continent, except in the Nordic regions.

Europe’s warm winter bet may work out.

The LSEG experts concluded the following about their forecast. And they have the highest confidence in it.

Who will argue with the LSEG experts?

The forecasters express one uncertainty: which winter month would be coldest in the Nordic region, January or February?

They also see above-average precipitation for most of Europe. However, they expect the Mediterranean region to be drier than average. One caution they offered about winter precipitation was the impact on snowmelt if Europe experienced warmer-than-normal temperatures for the entire winter. This could affect hydropower production and may be a problem for Norway, which has recently experienced low hydropower output. Furthermore, if Norway has reduced hydropower, it may not be able to export as much power to continental Europe, since it would need to retain it for local consumption.

Another high-probability forecast is that Europe will be windier than average. That will boost output from Europe’s many wind farms. However, regional variability is likely, with potential periods of low wind, as usual.

Given these forecasts, the LSEG experts predicted the following impact on Europe’s energy for December to March.

Europe’s mild-winter bet may still face challenges.

If the mild, wetter, and windier forecast comes to pass, one must wonder how European officials will feel about the outcome. They may conclude that this weather pattern will become the norm because of climate change. That could prove a mistake and lead to a disastrous experience. Everyone will be watching the weather in Europe this winter, as it could impact global energy markets in 2027.