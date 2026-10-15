Energy Musings

BP plc: Marking The Start Of A New Era

On December 15, 2026, BP plc CEO Meg O’Neill will lay out her plan for the company before the New York financial community. It will mark her first presentation since assuming office on April 1, although she has already stated her immediate management objectives as strengthening the company’s balance sheet and simplifying its structure and asset portfolio.

The company’s announcement came with a trading statement that outlined major financial events ahead of the official release of third-quarter earnings. Key points in the statement included reducing BP’s debt to between $13.5 billion and $14.5 billion, down from $22.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. It also announced plans to write down its clean energy businesses by between $3 billion and $4.5 billion.

The birth of Beyond Petroleum gave BP a new identity.

BP announced O’Neill as its new CEO on December 18, 2025. She needed three and a half months to wrap up her role as CEO of Woodside Energy and relocate to the U.K. Her arrival coincided with a period of management turmoil. Within weeks of her becoming CEO, the BP board ousted its chairman Albert Manifold for “unacceptable conduct” and installed new board member Ian Tyler as interim chairman. In September, the interim title became permanent. Amanda Blanc, BP’s senior independent director, announced she would step down from the board at the 2027 general meeting, when her successor was elected.

In June, O’Neil appointed Sam Skerry as EVP Supply, Trading & Shipping and Sonya Adams as EVP People & Culture. These two women were long-time employees.

O’Neill became Woodside Energy’s CEO in 2021 and guided the company to its position as the largest energy company on the Australian Securities Exchange. She oversaw the acquisition of BHP Petroleum International, creating a geographically diverse portfolio of high-quality oil and gas assets. Before joining Woodside Energy, O’Neill spent 23 years at ExxonMobil in technical, operational, and leadership roles worldwide.

O’Neill arrived and committed to simplifying BP’s structure, improving operational performance, and strengthening the company’s balance sheet as the Iranian war drove oil prices up. These goals aligned with shareholders’ and activist investor Elliott Management’s desires.

Oil market dynamics helped propel BP’s adjusted first-half earnings to nearly $9 billion, up from $3.7 billion the year before. The company’s free cash flow more than tripled. The third-quarter results will reflect the continued profit and cash-flow bonanza, allowing the company to pay down between $7.5 billion and $8.5 billion of debt. BP is benefiting from higher crude oil prices and improved refining profits from global refining capacity declines due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Ukraine’s bombing of Russian refineries. It also has a pending $6 billion cash infusion from selling its lubricating business, Castrol, to further bolster BP’s balance sheet.

BP’s share performance against the S&P 500 ETF reflects the oil industry’s profit and cash-flow windfall (top graph in chart below). The ceasefire memorandum of understanding between the U.S., Israel, and Iran prompted investors to shift focus from oil and gas companies that benefited from the war to AI-focused companies. However, as the Hormuz standoff continued, investors began to support energy stocks again.

BP’s share price has performed well in 2026.

The December presentation gives O’Neill the chance to lay out her plan to improve BP’s performance. How will it change from what she has already outlined in prior comments? While BP’s shares have benefited from industry dynamics, investors will focus on structural changes in the company’s asset portfolio that O’Neill highlights. O’Neill has already listed BP’s North Sea oil and gas assets and its biogas business for sale.

Her insight into BP’s future will be critical to long-term share performance. The long-term historical record is weak, so O’Neill may find it easy to surpass.

BP has performed poorly against its leading competitors.

With a long career at ExxonMobil, and a positive stint at Woodside Energy, we suspect O’Neill will take a similar approach. We studied ExxonMobil’s CEO selections to understand what the directors foresaw as the company’s challenges. We found this a useful guide to how CEOs have built and remodeled ExxonMobil over the years.

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The Corporate Governance Institute outlines the key responsibilities of corporate directors. At the top of the list is helping establish corporate strategy. Choosing the CEO is the director’s most important task, as that person is charged with executing the strategy. They must also protect the company’s financial health.

Can we learn anything from prior BP CEOs?

History of BP CEOs since 1990.

Horton and Simon were competent but unremarkable. Lord Browne engineered the Amoco and Arco acquisitions that remade British Petroleum into BP. He also remade the company and pushed it into clean energy, rebranding it as “Beyond Petroleum.” A book chapter: The Brand Disconnect between BP and “Beyond Petroleum” in the book Marketing Big Oil: Brand Lessons from the World’s Largest Companies, written by Mark Robinson in 2014 outlined the problems of BP. The chapter’s abstract stated:

“During the late 1990s and early 2000s, three of the world’s energy giants, British Petroleum, Amoco, and ARCO, merged to become BP. Consolidating three organizations, their employees, cultures, and three brands was a major challenge. Getting the message out to the public that this was a new company with a new image was part of the marketing objective. Instead of focusing on selling retail products including gasoline, beer, soda, and snack foods, BP marketers created several new images of the company by launching “BP on the Street” and “beyond petroleum.” These new images were directly opposed to BP’s product line, which was exploring and producing oil-related products.”

After Lord Browne was forced to step down due to lying during a trial, Tony Hayward had the unfortunate experience of presiding over the company’s and industry’s worst disaster: the blowout of the Macondo well, the destruction of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, and the loss of 11 lives and injury to 17 workers. Hayward could not handle the pressure and retired. Bob Dudley, an American, assumed the CEO role and led the company’s recovery, beginning to repay substantial fines and claims from the disaster.

Dudley’s replacement set BP on a different path, which proved disastrous for shareholders. Based on O’Neill’s management record, we expect she will not make such a mistake. We remember watching Bernard Looney’s early January 2020 meeting when he introduced his new strategy for the company and its new management team. After laying out the plan to cut back oil and gas production and ramp up clean energy investments, Looney warned retired BP employees not to hold out hope for increasing dividends for the foreseeable future. The company needed to commit cash flow to new clean energy investments rather than increase dividends. That was a disappointing message. Looney’s tenure did substantial damage to support among retired employees.

Looney’s disastrous tenure, which ended with lies to the directors about past personal matters, continued the management turmoil that has dominated BP’s modern history. December 15 will be an important date for BP shareholders. We will watch Meg O’Neill’s performance and learn about her plan for BP. Is the management turmoil over?