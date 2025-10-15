Energy Musings

Jamie Dimon And Reviving Shipping In The U.S.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon announced the launch of the Security and Resiliency Initiative, a 10-year, $1.5 trillion program to finance and invest in industries that are considered critical for national security and economic resilience. He highlighted in the op-ed that the “U.S. has allowed itself to become reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products, and manufacturing, all of which are essential for our national security.” We are at risk of maintaining our military, which is crucial for global peace and world order.

Dimon wrote that his bank will focus on four priority areas: supply chains and advanced manufacturing, defense and aerospace, energy independence and resilience, and frontier and strategic technologies. Each of these broad areas provides specific subcategories of financing opportunities.

The following list of investment sectors that JPMorganChase is considering comes courtesy of newsbreak.com. We were intrigued to see shipping listed as one of the supply chain and advanced manufacturing businesses getting the bank’s attention. It certainly needs attention and capital if the U.S. is to revive this critical industry.

Defense and aerospace

· Command & Control Tech

· Critical Components

· Space Launch

· Unmanned Systems

· Munitions, Missiles & Hypersonics

· 6G

· Spacecraft

· Secure Communication

· Mesh Networks

“Frontier” technologies

· Cybersecurity

· Quantum Computing

· Artificial Intelligence

· Edge Computing

· Sensor Hardware

Energy technology

· Nuclear Energy

· Grid Resilience

· Distributed Energy

· Battery Storage

· Solar

Supply chain and advanced manufacturing

· Advanced Bulk Materials

· Nanomaterials and Microelectronics Materials, Assembly, and Manufacturing

· Critical Minerals Mining & Processing

· Pharmaceutical Precursors

· Advanced Manufacturing

· Mission Critical Real Estate

· Shipbuilding

· Autonomous Mobile Robots

Our reason for encouragement about the revival of shipping was not just that it was listed as a favored financing target, but that we saw the announcement that the U.S. has contracted to buy 11 Arctic security cutters in a $6.1 billion deal with Finland. These will be medium-sized icebreakers for the Coast Guard, helping the U.S. address its critical deficiency in patrolling the Arctic waters, which have become an important new route for ships traveling between Asia and Europe. Furthermore, the Arctic region is rich in petroleum, mineral resources, and rare earth minerals that will be developed in the future and are extremely valuable for the U.S. economy and our national defense efforts.

Currently, the Coast Guard has only three icebreakers in service. One is the heavy Antarctic icebreaker Polar Star, and the medium Arctic icebreakers, Healy and Storis. The Polar Star and Healy have been in service for decades, while the Storis was acquired in November 2024, converted by the Coast Guard, and joined the Arctic icebreaker fleet in August.

The Arctic region is dominated by Russia, which operates a fleet of 40 icebreakers, including a nuclear-powered ship. China considers itself a “near Arctic” power and is pushing for greater influence in the region. The U.S. has a significant Arctic area to defend, but only old icebreakers.

The structure of the deal calls for the first four icebreakers to be constructed in Finland. The remaining seven will be built in the U.S. with the assistance of Finland. Four cutters will be built by Bollinger Shipyards in Houma, Louisiana, while three will be constructed in Galveston, Texas, by Davie Shipbuilding. Davie plans to take American workers to Finland to learn how to build icebreakers before beginning the process in Galveston. The company plans to deliver finished vessels 26 months after starting construction.

In June 2025, Davie, a company founded in 1825 and part of the Inocea Group, a privately owned international marine industrial group with operations in Canada and Finland, announced its agreement to purchase shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur from Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation. Gulf Copper is a Texas-based leader in ship repair, construction, and marine services. Davie plans to invest $1 billion to upgrade and expand capacity at both shipyards, which would create 2,000 direct jobs and an additional 2,000 throughout the supply chain.

Davie’s plan to train American workers abroad is similar to the plan Hanwha Philly Shipyard has for building its first two U.S.-flag LNG carriers. Both will primarily be constructed in South Korean shipyards and finished to U.S. standards at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard. The program, like Davie’s, involves training American workers at its South Korean yards before returning them to the U.S. to begin building the remaining U.S.-flag vessels.

Some critics of the JPMorganChase plan argue that the amount of money invested in companies will likely have little impact on them or the bank. Although the plan is for $1.5 trillion over ten years, it amounts to only $150 billion per year. One thing the plan will require is more bankers, which cynics suggest is the real motivation – the power of a larger financial institution.

In July, JPMorganChase, along with Goldman Sachs, agreed to provide $1 billion to MP Materials, the largest rare-earth producer in the U.S. The money will fund the construction of a new factory to produce rare-earth magnets for sale to technology companies and auto manufacturers. While this is not part of the Security and Resiliency Initiative, the target company is representative of what the program can do and how it can impact areas where the U.S. is vulnerable due to its inattention to investing in critical domestic infrastructure and manufacturing businesses.

Dimon summarized the purpose of his bank’s program and how it can help address our economic and national security deficiencies. He wrote, “We must create consistent long-term incentives for private investment in these critical industries so that more capital is available.” Capital is critical, but so too is overcoming “excess regulation, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock, and an education system misaligned with the skills we need.” Shipbuilding would be an excellent place to start.