Energy Musings

How Will We Power The Future Shipping Fleet?

A global challenge that gets little media attention is decarbonizing hard-to-decarbonize industries, especially shipping and aviation. Briefly, aviation has limited options because of weight-to-lift constraints. Electrifying airplanes is being explored, but heavy batteries reduce space for cargo and/or passengers. Battery fires also pose a risk.

A November 2025 Applied Energy paper, Battery technology for sustainable aviation: a review of current trends and prospects, by Tavish Pattanayak and Dimitri N. Mavris of the Georgia Institute of Technology, reviewed battery prospects. The researchers wrote in their paper’s abstract:

“Battery technology plays a vital role in enabling the transition toward electric aviation, but several fundamental challenges must be addressed before it can be used to power aircraft. The primary limitation is the energy density, as current batteries provide a fraction of the energy per unit mass compared to conventional jet fuel. In addition, battery safety, power delivery, and thermal management present additional challenges that must be overcome for aviation applications. Given these constraints, ongoing research is focused on improving existing lithium-ion chemistries, exploring next-generation battery technologies such as solid-state and lithium–sulfur batteries, and developing novel energy storage concepts tailored to aviation needs.”

The United Nations has targeted aviation and shipping emissions in support of its efforts to slow global warming. Interestingly, the 2015 Paris Agreement did not set targets for reducing emissions from these two industries as part of national emission-reduction commitments. Aviation and shipping emissions were left to regulation by UN organizations that deal with the industries. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) deals with the global aviation industry and its emissions, while the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulates shipping.

A June 2026 press release from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) included the following statement by Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, about the status of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the perceived solution to aviation emissions:

“It looks to be another disappointing year for SAF production. Five years after committing to achieve net zero by 2050, SAF production will only account for 0.8% of airline fuel use this year. The path to meeting 65% of our needs in 2050 is growing more difficult with each year of ineffectively sequenced government policies and oil companies’ manifest lack of interest. The current energy shock should add even more urgency to the development of renewables, including SAF. But we have yet to see either the energy shock, the need to develop energy independence and jobs, or the urgency to mitigate climate change materialize in the incentives needed to create a viable SAF market.”

The press release mentioned that SAF accounted for 2.4 million tons in 2026, representing just 0.8% of aviation fuel use, at a cost to airlines of $4.3 billion. SAF is generally five times more expensive than conventional jet fuel, though that gap has narrowed somewhat amid the current Middle East oil market disruption.

UN organizations aim to eliminate carbon emissions. For shipping, the IMO Net Zero Framework plan calls for a 30% reduction in shipping emissions from 2008 levels by 2030. Emissions are to be further reduced by 70% by 2040 and to zero by 2050.

We laughed at comments from a BBC interview with Dr Guy Gratton, an aeronautical engineer and associate professor of aviation and the environment at Cranfield University in the UK. “Right now, aviation isn’t a major contributor to climate change,” he said. “Aviation is generating around two and a half per cent of global carbon, which is small, particularly when you consider its importance to the global economy,” Gratton said. However, he worries that while the industry is reducing its emissions by 2% per passenger mile per year, its overall emissions are growing by 5% per year. With aviation expected to double by 2040, the problem could grow much larger.

“In order for us to continue to keep the massive social and economic benefits aviation brings the world, we need to fix that and stop aviation from becoming a majority polluter in the future,” Gratton said.

Shipping delivers as much, or more, social and economic benefit to the world as aviation. It carries 80-90% of world trade. According to the Fourth IMO GHG Study, published in 2020 and reporting on 2018 data, shipping emissions increased from 997 to 1,076 million tons between 2012 and 2018. That was a 9.6% increase. Shipping’s share of global anthropogenic GHG emissions rose from 2.76% in 2012 to 2.89% in 2018.

From 2012 to 2018, global trade, measured in thousands of metric tons, increased by 17.1%, according to UN Trade and Development data. The global fleet grew 12.9%, while deadweight tonnage and gross tonnage rose 26%. This growth is impressive and outpaces the fleet’s carbon-emissions growth.

Still, the IMO is dedicated to decarbonizing shipping. However, opposition from a handful of important nations has delayed its plan. The Net-Zero Framework, which would drive the global shipping fleet to zero net carbon emissions, requires taxing ships whose emissions exceed certain levels, with the money subsidizing more expensive low- or no-emission fuels. The IMO will reduce the allowed emissions level annually to push shipowners to invest in zero- or near-zero-emission propulsion systems.

The IMO Framework was established in 2022, with a plan to flesh out its scope and details by 2025 so it could be approved and implemented in 2027. That timetable was disrupted when the United States, with the support of several other countries, pushed back at the spring 2025 meeting. That opposition led to discussion of alternatives to the IMO Framework. It also pushed approval back by a year to this December, and implementation back by at least an additional year.

Several alternative proposals were discussed at this spring’s IMO meetings. The parties have continued discussions about the various proposals this summer and fall.

For the shipping industry, the key concern from the delay in adopting an emissions plan is new shipbuilding activity. Uncertainty about the IMO Framework has not stopped regional emissions programs, such as those in Europe, from being implemented. Additionally, the IMO has created more Emission Control Areas where ultra-low-sulfur marine fuels must be used. These pressures will push shipowners to add alternative-fuel ships to their fleet. The question is which fuel?

Marine Insights Pro presented two tables about alternative fuels. The first shows four alternative fuels and their variations used in maritime propulsion systems. It shows the fuel, chemical formula, its ambient state, carbon content, and technological readiness. The latter issue is critical to shipowners.

Types and classifications of alternative marine fuels.

No-carbon fuels being heavily promoted – ammonia and hydrogen – are not considered technologically ready for use. As a result, only a handful of ships use these fuels as demonstration projects. The projects are designed to help shipowners understand the operational challenges these fuels present, the safety issues they may raise, and when they might become widely available. Shipowners need to know if crews need special training and if using the fuel increases operating, maintenance, and insurance costs. These are ongoing costs. However, fuel choice may also affect newbuilding cost differentials, which can impact financial returns over the life of the ship.

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The second chart shows the energy density of the various fuels. Heavy fuel oil (HFO) is the most energy-dense, meaning it can generate the most power per unit of fuel used.

Specific energy and energy density.

Different fuel choices mean ships must carry larger volumes of low-density fuel. This can reduce the cargo volume a ship can carry, an important consideration since it may erode the very metric shipowners care about.

Low-density fuels can affect ship cargo capacity.

An August report from shipbroker Affinity said that alternative-fuel vessels represent only 3% of the active fleet but 21% of the new ship orderbook. It broke down the fleet composition by vessel type, which offers interesting perspectives.

Gas carriers have the highest share of alternative fuel use. LNG carriers are 73.7% alternatively fueled and make up 96.6% of the orderbook. LPG carriers are 12% alternatively fueled and make up 62.5% of the orderbook. Container ships are at 5.4% of the fleet but 39.5% of the orderbook. The Roll-On/Roll-Off fleet has 6.4% of its fleet alternatively fueled, with roughly half of its orderbook.

The interesting segments are tankers and bulkers. Both have opted to use traditional fuels with scrubbers instead of alternative fuels. Tankers have only 1.3% of their fleet alternatively fueled, with just 4.6% of their orderbook. In contrast, 14.2% of its fleet and 39.4% of its orderbook have scrubbers, with VLCC scrubber orders at 90.7%. Bulkers have only 0.5% of their fleet alternatively fueled, but 4.3% of their orderbook. Again, scrubbers are the preferred choice at 17.3% of the active fleet and 23.6% of the orderbook.

This fleet fuel breakdown suggests that ships more likely to trade on predictable routes are more willing to bet on alternative fuels. Their owners expect alternative fuels to be more readily available. Ships that operate in the spot market have less confidence that alternative fuels will be available at all the ports they may call on. This aligns with several shipbrokers and consulting firms that have advised clients to base fuel choice more on how the ship will trade. Fuel and cargo availability are shipowners’ two most important considerations.

We are not sure what the IMO will decide about its Net-Zero Framework later this year. However, this year’s orderbook shows shipowners focusing on ships that use traditional marine fuels with scrubbers or LNG, rather than buying vessels powered by alternative fuels. Another trend impacting new ship orders is dual-fuel capability. This offers flexibility that shipowners will want, given ongoing decarbonization uncertainty and the scale of their capital investments.

A shipowner must decide whether to order a dual-fuel ship or defer the decision to a future investment. Golden Shipyard, a ship broker and shipyard adviser, says a methanol dual-fuel newbuild costs 10-16% more than a standard newbuild price. An ammonia dual-fuel newbuild carries a 19-24% premium over a conventional newbuild.

Golden Shipyard notes that the industry rule of thumb is that a retrofit only stays commercially viable below roughly 25% of the ship’s newbuild price — above that, buying new dual-fuel tonnage tends to make more sense than converting old tonnage. Converting a fuel-oil-powered ship to a full dual-fuel system runs $5-15 million, depending on the fuel type. Converting to methanol is typically cheaper because its tanks can run at ambient temperature and be built in during initial construction for later conversion. In contrast, switching to ammonia requires more specialized tanks and equipment, pushing the cost to the upper end of the dual-fuel conversion range.

An LNG ship that can use bio-LNG and eventually e-LNG may be a wise decision, although it doesn’t cut emissions as quickly as the IMO desires. It will require minimal conversion costs. However, LNG is more readily available globally, with bunkering facilities at over 222 ports worldwide, while alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen are available at less than 10% of the world’s ports. The number of LNG bunkering vessels has increased from one in 2016 to more than 62 in 2025, with an orderbook of 38. This may explain why LNG and LNG/ethane fuel ships accounted for slightly over 93% of total alternative-fuel ships ordered in the first half of 2026.

Alternative fuels will continue to receive extensive media attention, regardless of the IMO Framework outcome. But shipowners ordering vessels for delivery in 3-5 years, which will operate in 2050 or after, will opt for dual-fuel capability and focus on LNG and its future versions. Ships powered by conventional fuels with scrubbers and LNG versions will likely dominate shipbuilding to 2030 and possibly longer.