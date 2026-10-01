Energy Musings

Why Was It Hot This Summer?

A recent report from Solargis highlights differences in solar irradiation experienced by major geographical regions of the world. Their press release noted that extreme summer weather tests global solar market assumptions, especially as El Niño developed and intensified. Therefore, solar project developers need to track solar irradiation to assess how their projects are performing, how they are likely to perform in the future, and to assure investors that the projects are on track to meet financial projections.

Presumably, historical irradiation data helps developers to design and locate future solar projects. I guess the sun rising in the East and setting in the West isn’t enough. We have a solar array at our summer home, and I know that the orientation of the panels can affect how much electricity they generate. The positioning and number of panels were controlled by our electric utility company, which purchases our solar power output. They reduced the number of panels we could install because we would produce more power than the utility wanted us to create, since our sales are credited against our power usage. They didn’t want us to become a solar farm.

Solargis describes itself as “a data and software provider for bankable solar investments, providing solutions for all phases of solar energy projects, from initial planning and securing financing to daily operations, management, and maintenance.” It works with stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle, helping reduce project risk. In other words, developers should not promise more output than the project can reasonably be expected to produce, as this determines a project’s economics and protects them from criticism by investors who receive less income than they expected.

Solargis said their study for the June-July-August 2026 season found the following:

· Western Europe: GHI (global horizontal irradiation) was more than 20% above average across southern England, Wales and Normandy.

· Northern Europe: GHI 5–25% below average across Scandinavia, Finland and Scotland.

· India: GHI 5–20% below average across several central and eastern states, while less monsoon-affected areas remained up to 20% above average.

· Southeast Asia and Western Pacific: some of the largest positive anomalies globally, with GHI locally more than 30% above average.

· South America: GHI more than 20% below average across the Paraná River Basin, northern Argentina, Uruguay and southern Brazil.

· Africa: regional variation ranging from more than 20% below average around the Gulf of Guinea to up to 20% above average in parts of Kenya and Ethiopia and 30% above average along eastern Madagascar.

· China: GHI 5–25% above average in the Sichuan Basin, while central China and Mongolia were generally 2–15% above average.

We are including regional charts of GHI and temperature differentials from long-term averages (LTA). These charts often explain why there were stories about obsessive heat in some areas this past summer. However, they also show areas where temperatures were cooler than the LTA, which did not receive media coverage.

Here in North America, Solargis noted substantial variation in GHI anomalies across the three summer months, resulting in a balanced seasonal signal. There are areas where the seasonal GHI was higher than the LTA, such as in New England and parts of Canada around Hudson Bay. On the other hand, along the Atlantic coast of Panama and Costa Rica, GHI was 30% below the LTA.

Note how much of North America had GHI deviations around even.

Despite the GHI differences, temperature differences were not as extreme. However, in Central America, where the GHI was below average, temperatures were barely above the LTA.

North American temperature deviations were almost always higher.

Europe was an interesting contrast, as noted by the conclusions Solargis drew from its analysis. While much of Europe’s GHI was above the LTA, the northern portion was cooler than average. The map shows what appears to be a straight line separating Scotland from the rest of the UK, but extending across to Scandinavia.

Northern Europe’s GHI deviations were lower than the rest of the continent.

The GHI differential pattern appeared similar to the temperature differential. We noted the difference in the UK GHI and the respective temperatures. We had conversations over the summer with an old friend who lives just south of the UK/Scotland border, but who ventured into London for business and barely survived the heat wave.

We are sure some of the London heat was due to the city’s concrete and buildings, but it was a popular topic in the news. Our friend told us he had to sit down while walking through Covent Garden because he was overwhelmed by the sun and heat. It was so bad that he thought he was going to faint. He stopped at his private club nearby and used wet cloths to cool down. However, when he returned to his home in the north, he needed a sweater.

France showed very high temperature deviations this summer.

The extreme heat in France is pointed to as a cause of the wildfires the nation experienced this summer. Precipitation charts show that France experienced periods of extreme dryness, which further contributed to the fires and made them harder to extinguish.

Asia was interesting due to the wide range of GHI deviations from the LTAs. In the Sichuan Basin in central China, GHI deviations were +5% to +25% above LTAs. Solargis noted that this region has been experiencing a pronounced brightening trend over the past two years. The dark red and red areas of central and northern China, including the Sichuan Basin and Inner Mongolia, are where many massive solar farms are located. Given the positive GHI anomalies of these regions, that should not be a surprise. Of course, these are not large population centers, making it easier to build the farms, but more difficult to transport the power to commercial markets elsewhere.

China’s GHI deviations support where it builds solar farms.

In contrast, southwestern China, Vietnam, and the northern Philippines experienced below-average GHIs ranging between -2% and -12%. Japan exhibited a range of GHI differentials, from above-LTAs to below-LTAs, within a relatively small geographic area.

When we look at Africa, we see a wide range of GHI deviations from LTAs.

Africa’s GHI deviations varied widely.

Interestingly, regions of Africa that experienced the largest positive GHI deviations were often the regions with the highest temperature deviations. Again, this is not surprising, but it demonstrates a relationship between increased solar irradiation and higher surface temperatures.

Africa showed regions of hotter and cooler temperatures.

One world region where GHI deviations from the LTAs were observed to be below average was South America. Solargis found that areas with below-average GHIs, often by more than 20%, coincided with wetter-than-normal conditions.

Notice how much of South America had lower-than-average GHIs.

Central Chile had a substantially below-average GHI and experienced exceptionally wet, cloudy conditions in July, which skewed the entire seasonal comparison.

South America had areas that were wetter and drier than average.

There were other regional charts and many precipitation charts from the report that we did not select. The charts we selected reflected interesting patterns in seasonal GHI deviations. In many cases, the large positive GHI deviations coincided with positive temperature deviations. But there are areas where the two dynamics did not coincide. Not all weather patterns are similar.

Solargis concluded their report with the following statement.

“The JJA 2026 season showed once again that solar resource variability is not evenly distributed across the world. Some regions benefited from exceptional solar conditions, while others experienced strong deficits driven by cloudiness, precipitation, atmospheric aerosols, or broader climate patterns.”

How much the developing, and now strengthening, El Niño contributed to summer weather patterns and deviations in solar irradiation is not easy to determine. What we do know is that the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 ban on high-sulfur fuels for ships has cleaned up the world’s atmosphere. That phenomenon has been noted by meteorologists to lead to clearer skies, allowing more sunlight to reach the Earth’s surface, and increasing temperatures. So, on one hand, we have cleaner air, but on the other hand, we seem to experience hotter temperatures.