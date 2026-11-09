Energy Musings

The Election And America’s Maritime Industry Future

Saturday’s Wall Street Journal contained an editorial outlining a battle starting this week between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The battle is over funding the Department of War, which a stopgap measure has funded through December 11. Democrat Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) has floated “a continuing resolution prohibiting the financing of any combat activities of the U.S. military in Iran.”

At a time when the U.S. Navy has restored exports of oil, LNG, and other critical items through the Strait of Hormuz and has sustained a blockade of Iranian shipping, cutting off its oil income, crippling its economy, and hurting its war efforts, Democrats in Congress want to undercut these successes. While such a restriction would hurt our military efforts in the Middle East, it would have a wide impact on our economy, national security, and the global economy.

A Navy ship undertaking blockade maneuvers last April.

Source: U.S. Navy/AFP

As the Journal’s editorial board puts it:

“Republicans had better get moving with a lame-duck reconciliation bill that gives defense enough funding to survive Democratic intransigence. The Pentagon is facing two nuclear adversaries and a major technological evolution in warfare—and the department doesn’t know whether its budget next year is roughly $840 billion (continuing resolution from fiscal 2026), $1.5 trillion (the President’s proposal for 2027), or somewhere in between. Also unknown: When that money is arriving. Spare us lectures about inefficient defense spending as long as Congress operates this way.”

This uncertainty was amplified by the reality that the Pentagon’s budget did not anticipate weeks of military strikes and a months-long blockade. As Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) warned, our military faces “near-term solvency challenges”. By that, she means the Pentagon may have to find money in its budget by limiting military exercises, flying hours, and maintenance. These steps would harm the military’s ability to fulfill its mission as we face off with Russia and China, need to rebuild our Navy fleet, and upgrade our technological warfare capabilities. Forget what our adversaries will see in such a spending battle; what about our allies?

The U.S. election coincided with China’s unveiling of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030). The plan aims to expand China’s gross ocean product from RMB 11 trillion ($1.65 trillion) in 2025 to more than RMB 13 trillion ($1.95 trillion) by 2030. In 2025, the gross ocean product accounted for 7.9% of China’s economy, with 5.5% annual growth.

China set out a broad industrial agenda for its maritime sector. This extends beyond newbuilding to shipyard capacity, specialist vessels, marine equipment, and the development of China’s broader maritime supply chain. China prioritizes shipbuilding, offshore engineering, maritime transport, and offshore energy. The plan includes new high-grade waterways, automated port berths, large-scale offshore wind development, and deep and ultra-deep oil and gas exploration and development.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Chinese shipyards completed 53.69 million deadweight tons (dwt) of new vessels in 2025, accounting for 56.1% of global output. New ship orders in 2025 totaled 107.82 million dwt, accounting for 69% of the global total. China’s newbuild orderbook stood at 274.42 million dwt, or 66.8% of the global market. This was the 16th year that China has led all three categories. In contrast, U.S. commercial shipbuilding delivered 0.03% of global deliveries in 2025.

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China’s existing strength in commercial shipbuilding provides a substantial manufacturing foundation. However, the new plan prioritizes consolidating and upgrading marine equipment manufacturing, alongside improving maritime transport competitiveness. It has identified weaknesses in high-end instruments, key materials, and foundational software, while strengthening research and engineering capabilities.

Addressing these weaknesses suggests China’s shipbuilding will focus on large containerships, LNG carriers, oil tankers, bulk carriers, car carriers, offshore support vessels, and specialized engineering vessels. It will require building up the supporting industrial supply chain, including marine engines, propulsion systems, automation, navigation equipment, communications, and energy-management technologies.

On the military side, China’s navy has already surpassed the U.S. Navy in ship count. While China’s ships are not as technologically capable as U.S. warships, their recent newbuilds are closing the gap. China’s naval operations have moved farther from its coast and deeper into the Pacific Ocean, reflecting its goal of greater geopolitical influence across the Asia-Pacific region.

However, the sorry state of U.S. shipbuilding capabilities is challenging our Navy’s efforts to grow and maintain its fleet. An April Congressional Budget Office assessment found that destroyers and submarines that once took 5-6 years to build now take 9-10 years on average.

Eric Labs, the Congressional Budget Office’s senior analyst for naval forces and weapons, told United Press International that “The Navy wants to build a larger fleet, but adding ships to a shipbuilding plan is easier than adding the industrial capacity to build them.” Labs concludes that the Navy will average about 20 fewer ships between 2026 and 2030 than if shipyards maintained their historical construction schedule.

Ship construction delays are just one problem plaguing the Navy. Keeping its ships in service is overwhelming repair facilities and the Navy’s operational readiness. The Congressional Budget Office reported that about one-third of the Navy’s 48 nuclear-powered attack submarines were undergoing or awaiting maintenance, above its 20% target.

Routine maintenance is less of a problem than prolonged repairs because it reduces operational availability for longer periods. The Government Accountability Office has warned that insufficient dry dock capacity is delaying the decommissioning of aging attack submarines, potentially costing the Navy more than $3 billion over the next five years.

The Navy is balancing building new warships with keeping existing ships in service. What happens if the military budget is cut or not expanded? How many ships will be idled due to inadequate facilities and resources?

Accelerating the newbuild schedule will require time and money. Modernizing shipyards and adding additional skilled labor are challenges that cannot be overcome quickly. Will shipyard managers be willing to make these commitments amid significant uncertainty about the future of the Department of War’s budget?

Alongside the budget issue, uncertainty remains about Congressional and Trump administration efforts to revitalize the U.S. commercial maritime industry. While progress has occurred, the key legislative effort to provide financial incentives to drive the revival remains in limbo. The signature legislation is the SHIPS for America Act.

Our understanding is that the House inserted two-thirds of the SHIPS Act into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in September. However, the NDAA included SAVE Act provisions, which prevented it from being enacted before the congressional election recess shut down the government. Given Democratic and some Republican opposition to the SAVE Act provisions, it is unlikely to pass in the next 60 days, especially given the election results. The Senate will be tied up trying to pass a continuing resolution for military spending. Republican senators are strategizing on how to pass other items from the Trump agenda, including judicial and administrative appointments. The political stalemate suggests Congress will need to reintroduce the SHIPS Act in 2027. What further changes will the legislation undergo, and will they help or hinder passage?

The Trump administration’s push to involve our shipbuilding allies in revitalizing our maritime industry has made progress. South Korea’s Hanwha acquired the Philly Shipyard in 2024. It immediately secured a $269 million contract to build a Navy landing ship, with options for three additional vessels. The company has since doubled its workforce and invested $350 million, with another $400 million approved for modernization and expansion.

To consolidate its U.S. operations, Hanwha Defense USA recently announced plans to acquire a 60% controlling stake in Hanwha Philly Shipyard. It also named veteran shipbuilding executive Kim Hyuk as the shipyard’s CEO, aiming to transfer production expertise from its Geoje operations in South Korea and strengthen its U.S. commercial and naval shipbuilding operations.

Anduril Industries is investing $3.7 billion to expand production capacity for Virginia-class submarines. Other shipyards are upgrading facilities and striking deals with Finnish shipyards to build U.S. icebreakers for the government.

Additionally, HD Hyundai is pursuing a U.S. shipbuilding venture with Kiewit and working with Huntington Ingalls Industries on automated welding technology. These partnerships could improve U.S. shipbuilding efficiency, but it is unclear how quickly they could reduce production delays.

Another idea gaining traction to revitalize the maritime industry is establishing Maritime Prosperity Zones. They could attract investment and skilled workers, strengthen regional shipyards, and rebuild domestic supply chains.

This week will give us insight into what, if anything, will happen with funding for the Department of War, as well as the future of the SHIPS Act. With only 60 days until the new Democratic-controlled Congress arrives, it is hard to expect much to happen. We will be watching for statements, actions, and even clues.