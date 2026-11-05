Energy Musings

Welcome To The New Energy Era

The midterm elections produced a Blue Surge and swept control of the House and Senate from Republicans to Democrats. Starting next January, Congressional Democrats will begin fulfilling their list of promises and wishes, primarily to investigate and possibly impeach various Trump administration leaders, including possibly President Donald Trump. The warning “Lawyer Up” by the Democrat who will head up the House Oversight Committee confirms their priority.

They will also move to reinstate many of the Biden-era energy, environmental, and social policies. Trump will veto those efforts, creating impossible hurdles to overcome given the number of Democrats in Congress. We expect the Democratic-controlled Senate to abandon the filibuster, helping to pass legislation by eliminating the need for a supermajority (60 votes) to overcome opposition. A simple majority is enough. However, this could lead to legislative stagnation, as Democrats lack two-thirds majorities in both houses and, without significant Republican support, cannot overcome a veto.

Another political dynamic shaping the new energy future will be the actions of the newly elected Democratic governors. States often drive energy policies. For example, will some states join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), or another similarly motivated political group, such as the Clean Energy States Alliance? The election saw Democrats flipping the governorships of five states: Georgia, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, and Nevada. None of these states are in RGGI or the Clean Energy States Alliance. We don’t know whether the new governors are inclined to join. However, shifting political landscapes in those states may convince governors to push for joining the organizations down the road.

Democrats will want to move aggressively on renewable energy, as it is a platform issue for the 2028 presidential election. So, consider energy policy for the next two years marked with lots of smoke but little fire. Neither of those is good for the atmosphere.

Green energy will be touted as the solution to climate change – an issue that will be resurrected as a critical policy Congress needs to enact. Congress will reinstate wind and solar subsidies that the One Big Beautiful Bill phased out. That change is necessary to help renewable energy developers finance projects. Expect offshore wind to be revived, given East Coast Democrats’ push for “cheap” green energy in the face of rapidly rising electricity prices. Only President Trump’s vetoes will stop this momentum, creating critical party-unity issues in votes to overturn them.

States are enacting legislation to control the surge in data centers. These include outright bans, such as the 18 Ohio municipalities that just passed laws against new data centers. We counted 17 other states with legislation pending or policies banning new data centers for various periods. In some states, like Texas, the ban lasts until data centers can show they have their own electricity supply, so they don’t hurt existing customers.

A LinkedIn post noted: “On Tuesday voters in 10 states decided 41 local data center measures, 28 of them restrictions, per Ballotpedia, and by Wednesday morning the Washington Post counted at least 29 jurisdictions approving limits.”

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That may slow electricity growth and reduce the need for new generation. Reshaping the nation’s electricity grid is critical for economic growth and human progress. Congress is considering permitting legislation to reduce barriers to building the infrastructure needed to expand grids and ease energy transportation. We expect this bill may stall in the lame duck congressional term, as Democrats want to make changes more acceptable to them in the new Congress. Further infrastructure delays will hinder rapid expansion of renewable energy projects, which are at the front of connection queues. This will serve to motivate Democrats to act in 2027.

The election will have little impact on the oil and gas industry, as the Trump bureaucracy will continue to operate until January 2029, or beyond depending on who becomes the next president. Any policy changes, such as restricting oil and gas drilling or LNG exports, would be vetoed. Again, we may see lots of action but little substantive impact.

We expect a push to reinstate automobile emission standards, which the Trump administration eliminated. Again, Mr. Veto will be working overtime.

Unquestionably, the most significant political battle could be over the Iran war, assuming Trump has not secured a settlement by the time the new Congress convenes. It appears Trump is working with Israel to eliminate U.S. aid, which Israel has not used recently, and reduce the U.S. role in the Middle East. The Democrats will push to cut off Iran war spending, which will be challenging.

The Iran bad war would be replaced by a focus on Ukraine’s good war. Democrats will demand increased U.S. funding, support, and involvement in the Ukraine/Russia war. Will they support Ukrainian President Zelensky’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure? That could lead to two outcomes: more refinery capacity goes offline, driving diesel prices up despite falling oil prices and destroying affordability, or North Korea, China, and Iran provide more robust military support for Russia, edging the world closer to World War III.

Our advice: Rest up and pay attention to the discussions. You have 60 days until the main feature begins, but the next two years may be more histrionics than substance.