Ed note: The National Center for Energy Analytics (we are a Senior Scholar) could not publish this article within our desired timeframe. We expect the new Congress to push to reinstate renewable energy subsidies and promote the Biden-era offshore wind industry in Democratically controlled New England states. We felt it was too important to wait.

How Safe Are Offshore Wind Farms?

The Issue

September’s discovery of debris and likely human remains of two crew members from the sunken F/V Mistress near a wind turbine off Block Island raises questions about the safety of offshore wind farms.[1] In July 2024, a wind turbine blade broke off and fell into the Atlantic Ocean near Nantucket Island.[2] It forced beach closures and launched a massive cleanup effort, sparking public outrage and safety concerns. Are we creating a forest of wind turbines with inherent safety risks that put mariners and the public at risk for little climate benefit?

Wind turbines, with their large rotating blades, can interfere with radar signals, creating false images that mask vessels and increase the risk of collisions with turbines and other vessels. The blades also limit helicopter offshore search-and-rescue operations. European governments have rejected proposed wind farms, forced redesigns, and mandated changes to manning and operations to address the radar issue.[3]

Radar interference becomes a national security risk when it creates voids in coastal early-warning radar coverage. Radar interference can also impact flight and airport operations, putting landings, takeoffs, and passengers at risk.

Damaged wind turbine blades pose serious health risks because of the toxicity of the materials used to build them. Blade leading edges wear down over time, constantly releasing toxic materials into the ocean and atmosphere.

The rush to build a massive U.S. offshore wind industry allowed regulators to minimize the environmental, national security, and human safety risks turbines pose. We should require realistic solutions because many alternative power sources avoid these risks.

The Reality

On New Year’s Day 2019, the 52-foot fishing vessel Mistress was returning to its homeport in Point Judith, Rhode Island, in a storm after a three-day fishing trip. The ship suddenly began taking on water. Failing to stop it, the captain ordered his two crewmen to prepare to abandon ship. At 1:32 AM, the captain sent out a Mayday call giving the Mistress’ location near the Block Island Wind Farm. The crew put on their immersion suits and prepared the ship’s life raft. Suddenly, the ship rolled to starboard, throwing the three crew into the water. The vessel sank.[4]

A nearby fishing vessel answered the distress call and rescued the mate. A search for the vessel, captain, and the other crew member proved unsuccessful. The Coast Guard mobilized three rescue vessels, an airplane, and a helicopter to conduct search-and-rescue operations.

Winds were reported at 30 to 35 knots and seas of 10 feet. The weather conditions forced one Coast Guard vessel to return to port. The Coast Guard’s all-weather MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter spent 37 minutes searching for the Mistress but abandoned the effort because of weather conditions, limited visibility, and its proximity to wind turbines, which created radar interference.[5] The helicopter could not determine its position or how close it was to the turbines. For safety reasons, the helicopter abandoned the search.[6]

The U.S. Coast Guard had never attempted a search-and-rescue operation near an offshore wind farm. It conducted its first live search-and-rescue training exercise in July 2019.[7] Of course, it was conducted with calm seas, clear skies, and daylight.[8]

The Mistress’ mayday call listed 41° 07.1 N latitude and 071° 30.4 W longitude as its location, as noted in the Coast Guard’s incident report on the sinking.[9] The location was approximately three miles southeast of Block Island, Rhode Island. In that vicinity is the five-turbine Block Island Wind Farm. The turbines are numbered consecutively starting with the one closest to the island.

Figure 1. Location of Block Island Wind Farm and Turbines.

Source: windtaskforce.org

The five turbines are spaced approximately 2,600 feet apart. This spacing is much closer than the fishing industry considered safe. Originally, the industry wanted offshore wind turbines spaced two miles apart for safe navigation, but BOEM sided with developers for only a one-nautical-mile separation.[10][11] This was even after Vineyard Wind’s developer agreed to support 2-nm-wide transit lanes for fishing vessels.[12] The closer spacing allows developers to maximize the power capacity of the lease acreage while minimizing the expensive cabling needed with wider spacing. More power and reduced capital costs mean greater profits.

The Mistress’ mayday call location put the vessel somewhere between Turbine #3 and Turbine #1. However, the recent discovery of debris confirmed to be the Mistress (by the family and sole survivor) puts it 50 feet from Turbine #1. Green-Oceans noted that “[t]he divers documented numerous features consistent with the F/V Mistress, including its propeller and shaft, fuel tanks, net drum, deck hatch, processing equipment, and other characteristics to support its identity.”[13]

Figure 2. Unique net drum identified as being from F/V Mistress.

Source: M. Lombardi 2026

The Coast Guard theory was that the bulkhead was open and water flooded into the vessel. This was based on initial discussions with the surviving mate. Later, under oath, he said the bulkhead went all the way up to the deck, so water could not have flooded in. The Coast Guard never considered whether the Mistress steered sharply away from Turbine #1 to avoid hitting it, which contributed to it rolling to starboard and sinking. The debris location supports the possible alternative theory of how Mistress sank.[14]

Unlike many offshore wind farms, the Block Island Wind Farm’s turbines are mounted atop four-legged foundations rather than a single monopod structure.[15] The wider spacing of the four-legged foundation could have affected wave action near the turbine, especially given the high winds and waves. Might it have contributed to Mistress rolling over?[16]

Figure 3. Block Island Wind Farm turbines mounted on four-legged structures.

Source: Oceanography

A 2022 lawsuit over the death of one of the crew members included a Coast Guard document on the sinking of the Mistress. It said that Coast Guard Headquarters closed the case with the understanding that it would be reopened if it received information sufficient to determine the disappearance of the F/V Mistress.[17]

Last fall, an underwater survey and diver inspection team sponsored by environmental non-profit Green Oceans discovered what appears to be the remains of the Mistress and the deceased crew members 50 feet from Block Island Wind Turbine #1.[18] A review of past inspections and environmental surveys around the wind turbine found that, in 2020, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) learned that vessel debris was observed near Turbine #1.[19] BOEM apparently never followed up.

Rhode Island political leaders and supporters of offshore wind have not advocated reopening the investigation into Mistress’ sinking. The Coast Guard has acknowledged receipt of Green Oceans’ 43-page report on the underwater investigations that discovered possible Mistress debris, but has not reopened its 2019 investigation, which was closed after three days of search-and-rescue operations.[20]

Radar interference has been observed since the first offshore wind farm was built off the coast of Denmark in 1991. To protect ships navigating near the wind farm, the government required operational modifications and design changes for that wind farm and future wind farms.[21] The U.K. has developed rules and recommendations for navigating in and around wind farms. Many of them result from various studies of radar interference from wind turbines.[22]

In the early 2000s, the radar issue emerged during the approval process for the 130-turbine Cape Wind project proposed near Horseshoe Shoal in Nantucket Sound off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The developer and opponents contracted for studies that concluded either a “minimal” or “severe” navigation impact due to radar interference. The Coast Guard prepared a study that found radar interference would have a “moderate” impact on navigation and safety.[23]

The Coast Guard study concluded that vessels operating outside a wind farm would not be impacted by radar interference. Vessels inside the wind farm would still be able to see vessels outside. However, vessels within the wind farm may not be able to see other vessels inside because false signals (radar clutter) could obscure them. The Coast Guard’s mitigation plan required a second person in the pilothouse when a vessel was inside a wind farm. It acknowledged this could make fishing vessels unprofitable. None of the studies considered radar interference in search-and-rescue operations.

Earlier, a 2007 study examined radar interference on the early warning radar at Cape Cod Air Force Station and the upgraded early warning radar at Beale Air Force Base in California.[24] The study acknowledged the potential interference from wind turbines within the radar’s line of sight. Workaround solutions were sought, but the inability to triangulate radar signals around the wind turbines—the typical onshore interference solution—made offshore alternatives unworkable.

In 2014, following the successful Interagency Field Test & Evaluation radar mitigation testing campaigns ordered by Congress in 2011, the Wind Turbine Radar Interference Mitigation (WTRIM) Working Group was created via a memorandum of understanding among federal agencies involved in radar interference. The WTRIM WG sought, “by 2025, to fully address wind turbine radar interference as an impact to critical radar missions, ensure the long-term resilience of radar operations in the presence of wind.”[25]

The WTRIM strategy was updated in 2023 and laid out a plan for radar mitigation testing and efforts to develop new radar systems that addressed interference from wind turbines through 2028.[26] The lack of progress in addressing radar interference from wind turbines after two decades of work suggests this is a serious problem that receives little attention.

Besides creating radar interference for maritime navigation and Coast Guard search-and-rescue operations, offshore wind turbines also alter ocean currents. This disruption affects the Coast Guard’s drift programs, which predict a survivor’s location in the water. These programs identify locations with a higher probability of finding the survivor and thereby drive search-and-rescue planning. Local weather conditions are critical in how these programs work. Offshore wind farms should be required to install instruments to gather and report real-time weather conditions within the wind farm that can alter ocean currents.[27]

A problem for the commercial fishing industry operating near or inside an offshore wind farm is having enough room to maneuver and avoiding nets getting snagged. Fishing nets can be damaged when vessels catch uncovered equipment and structures on the floor of an offshore wind farm, and vessels are also at risk of being flipped, putting mariners’ lives at risk. Ocean currents often uncover power cables, foundation scouring protection, and mooring anchors, even when they are initially buried.

The sequence of flipping a vessel was included in a 2019 report prepared for the Dutch government on the dangers of fishing within offshore wind farms.[28]

Figure 4. How a fishing trawler is flipped by a snagged net.

Source: Primo Marine

Figure 5. The fishing trawler being flipped.

Source: Primo Marine

Wind farms are subject to equipment failures during their lives. In July 2024, a Vineyard Wind blade snapped during testing. Thousands of pieces of fiberglass debris were released into the ocean and eventually landed on Nantucket beaches and the coasts of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Beaches in the region were closed, and a massive cleanup effort was mounted.[29] Eventually, Nantucket’s government and GE Vernova, the blade manufacturer, settled for $10.5 million for harm to local businesses, primarily tourist-related, releasing Vineyard Wind from liability.[30]

Figure 6. Blade Debris On A Nantucket Beach.

Source: Nantucketcurrent.com

A GE Vernova investigation concluded that the resin used in the blades manufactured at its Canadian plant was not properly fused. After inspection, the company was forced to remove 68 of the 72 installed Vineyard Wind blades and replace them with blades from its France plant.[31]

A possible contributing factor to the blade manufacturing issue was inadequate inspection of the turbine blades. Wind turbine blades are tested for structural integrity, durability, and wear and tear. In 2019, the 107-meter-long GE Vernova Haliade-X model blade, like the one Vineyard Wind used, had to be cut to fit into the Massachusetts testing facility.[32] While engineers say blade failures are seldom caused by blade-tip problems, they can’t rule out a contribution.

The GE Vernova environmental report on the Vineyard Wind incident, required by the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), found that “the blade event did not result in any measurable adverse impacts to surface water, sediment, shellfish, or other ecological resources. It also concludes that any future risk to people and the environment is negligible.”[33]

However, a report from BSEE, now part of the Minerals Management Service, has yet to be issued, two and a half years after the accident. This is nearly three times as long as it took to prepare the investigative report for Macondo,[34] the world’s worst offshore oil spill, and 15 times longer than the report on the Valdez oil tanker accident in Alaska.[35]

Not every wind blade is made from the same mix of materials. The problem is that blade composition can be kept private for competitive reasons. Therefore, the public may never know what chemicals are used in the blades and their toxicity, which may impact the environment. While blade accidents are more spectacular and raise public concern, the leading edges of wind turbine blades erode daily as wind passes over them.

Wind turbine blades are spinning at tip speeds of 120-180 miles per hour, creating high-speed collisions with even tiny particles in the air. While those particles may be microscopic dirt, raindrops are potentially more corrosive. The collision between a blade and a rain droplet is as abrasive as a blade being hit by a commercial power washer, which can create a water jet up to 300 miles per hour.[36]

Figure 7. Leading edge erosion creates health hazards.

Source: Weather Guard Lightning Tech

Wind blades include fiberglass, carbon fiber, aramid (Kevlar), epoxy resins, polyester or vinyl ester resin, balsa wood, PVC or PET foam, structural adhesives, and protective coatings. Another chemical used in the production of polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins is Bisphenol A. The U.S. and European EPAs are studying it for its potential harm to humans.[37]

Another toxicity concern with wind turbine blades is that they are difficult to dispose of. Experiments have tested using their materials to strengthen cement and reduce carbon emissions during manufacturing.[38] However, most blades are sent to landfills where they may leach their chemicals into the ground and possibly into aquifers.

Figure 8. Wind Turbine Blades Being Buried in a Landfill.

Source: dreamstime.com

Wind turbine fires can create significant air pollution containing toxic elements. There is no database of wind turbine fires, but research has identified 12-20 reported fires a year.[39] However, other research suggests the number is 10 times higher because many incidents are never reported to government agencies.[40] Hundreds of gallons of hydraulic, gear, and lubricating oil, and hundreds of feet of polymer-coated cables are in the nacelles of wind turbines, making them excellent sources of combustible materials.[41]

Figure 9. A typical wind turbine fire.

Source: wellsvillesun.com

The list of risks from offshore wind farms is long. National security, aviation, maritime, and public health are serious risks that could be avoided or at least mitigated with improved regulation. These risks could be avoided by choosing other energy sources.

Perspective

The possible discovery of human remains of the captain and a crew member from the 2019 sinking of F/V Mistress needs to be investigated. The vessel debris and human remains were found 50 feet from Turbine #1 of the Block Island Wind Farm. The rescue effort by a Coast Guard helicopter was abandoned after 37 minutes because of radar clutter, high winds, and low visibility. The investigation of the Mistress’ sinking was closed after three days and has not been reopened despite the photo evidence of the vessel debris and human remains.

The incident highlighted radar interference from wind turbines. As wind turbines have grown in height because developers need larger turbines to generate more electricity to meet East Coast states’ clean energy mandates, the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct search-and-rescue operations within and near wind farms has been affected. Rescue flights cannot be as low as needed to observe people in the water inside wind farms. The path of these survivors is often impacted by ocean currents being altered by wind turbines, potentially putting them at risk for longer. The spacing of offshore wind turbines also impacts the operational freedom and safety of fishing vessels. Spacing is also an economic issue for fishing vessels, which may avoid turbine areas in prime fishing grounds. Vessels may need to travel farther to avoid wind farms, burning more fuel and reducing the time available for fishing.

Radar interference impacts marine navigation. Radar clutter (multiple or obscured images of vessels) increases the risk of ship collisions. Wind turbines located within line-of-sight of airports can impact airplane and airport operations. The offshore wind radar interference issue has been known since the first turbine was installed in Denmark in 1991. Nations with numerous offshore wind farms have instituted navigation rules to minimize the risks they create.

The radar interference issue was extensively investigated during the approval process of Cape Wind, the first proposed U.S. offshore wind farm in the early 2000s. An interagency working group was established in 2013 and continues to operate; however, it has not found a solution to the interference.

The failure of a turbine blade in the summer of 2024 created an environmental incident and a massive cleanup issue. Again, the federal government agency responsible for its investigation has yet to file a report, two and a half years later.

Wind turbines create environmental risks from erosion of material from blade leading edges. Additionally, toxic materials used in blade manufacture can be released if an accident or fire occurs. The risk of toxicity in our coastal waters or landfills does not appear to be a high priority within the government.

The offshore wind industry has received favorable treatment by federal government regulators. While operating under the same offshore regulations governing oil and gas operations, offshore wind has benefitted from waivers and less intrusive regulation.[42]

Mariners, airplane passengers, and the public are being put at risk from offshore wind turbines. We are building an industry with potentially greater health and human risks when other energy technologies could meet the clean energy demand. Failing to investigate these accidents and offering favorable regulatory enforcement should not be tolerated. It is time to consider the risks of offshore wind farms when evaluating our energy future.

[1] https://static1.squarespace.com/static/656739e403b0d903ed9eefa7/t/6ab28af1ea4d4f77c512dae1/1790085873849/FV+MISSTRESS+Shipwreck+Press+Release_Green+Oceans+92226.pdf.

[2] https://www.vineyardwind.com/press-releases/2024/7/15/vineyard-wind-statement-on-offshore-incident.

[3] https://maritime-executive.com/article/sweden-permits-two-offshore-wind-farms-denies-11-due-to-defense-concerns.

[4] file:///C:/Users/Allen/Downloads/USCG-2023-0928-0014_attachment_15-2.pdf.

[5] https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/coast-guard-military-mh-60t-jayhawk-wind-turbine-radar.

[6] https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDHSCG/bulletins/225ad4b.

[7] https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2023/july/offshore-wind-energy-rising-challenge-coast-guard-operations.

[8] https://www.mvtimes.com/2019/08/27/coast-guard-executes-first-nation-wind-turbine-drill/.

[9] file:///C:/Users/Allen/Downloads/USCG-2023-0928-0014_attachment_15-3.pdf.

[10] https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/mandatory-2-nautical-mile-spacing-for-offshore-wind-turbines.

[11] https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.mad.246232/gov.uscourts.mad.246232.67.0.pdf.

[12] https://rodafisheries.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/VineyardWindLetterRegardingTransitLanes.pdf.

[13] https://static1.squarespace.com/static/656739e403b0d903ed9eefa7/t/6ab28af1ea4d4f77c512dae1/1790085873849/FV+MISSTRESS+Shipwreck+Press+Release_Green+Oceans+92226.pdf.

[14] https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/coast-guard-f-v-mistress-accident-theory-offshore-wind-wrong.

[15] https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-first-offshore-wind-farm-in-the-United-States-Block-Island-Wind-Farm-BIWF-is_fig1_348249458.

[16] https://tos.org/oceanography/article/effects-of-the-block-island-wind-farm-on-coastal-resources-lessons-learned.

[17] https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/uscg-document-ecf-14-7-requiring-reopening-of-f-v-mistress.

[18] https://static1.squarespace.com/static/656739e403b0d903ed9eefa7/t/6ab28af1ea4d4f77c512dae1/1790085873849/FV+MISSTRESS+Shipwreck+Press+Release_Green+Oceans+92226.pdf.

[19] https://espis.boem.gov/final%20reports/BOEM_2020-044.pdf.

[20] https://newenglandboating.com/7-year-maritime-mystery-wreck-found-near-wind-turbine/.

[21] https://www.dma.dk/safety-at-sea/safety-of-navigation/construction-works-at-sea/energy-systems.

[22] https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-the-review-of-marine-guidance-note-mgn-372/mgn-mf-safety-of-navigation-offshore-renewable-energy-installations-oreis-guidance-to-mariners-operating-in-the-vicinity-of-uk-oreis.

[23] https://users.ece.utexas.edu/~ling/US1%20TSC%20report%20-%20Appendix%20M%20-%20USCG%20Report.pdf.

[24] https://www.blog.thesietch.org/wp-content/uploads/2007/06/mda_ewr_windturbine_report.pdf.

[25] https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2016/06/f32/Federal-Interagency-Wind-Turbine-Radar-Interference-Mitigation-Strategy-02092016rev.pdf.

[26] https://www.energy.gov/cmei/systems/articles/federal-interagency-wind-turbine-radar-interference-mitigation-strategy-2023.

[27] https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2023/july/offshore-wind-energy-rising-challenge-coast-guard-operations.

[28] https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2025-03/PrimoMarine%202018%20Report---Consequences-of-possible-sea-bed-fishery-in-future-Offshore-Wind-Farms---Primo-Marine.pdf.

[29] https://www.vineyardwind.com/press-releases.

[30] https://www.nantucket-ma.gov/3655/Nantuckets-Settlement-with-GE-Vernova.

[31] https://budsoffshoreenergy.com/2026/04/15/per-vineyard-wind-litigation-68-of-the-72-ge-blades-were-defective-related-regulatory-issues-need-to-be-considered/.

[32] https://commonwealthbeacon.org/energy/as-blades-get-longer-charlestown-testing-center-seeks-to-expand/.

[33] https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5a2eae32be42d64ed467f9d1/t/6aa82f3db23d2414dd296c24/1789407037680/Public+Summary+9-14-2026.pdf.

[34] https://www.dco.uscg.mil/Portals/9/OCSNCOE/Casualty-Information/DWH-Macondo/DHSG/DHSG-DWH-Investigation-Report.pdf?ver=I-lV-nwDpczeZsPk6JokoQ%3D%3D.

[35] https://nrt.org/sites/2/files/Valdez%20spill%20RTP.pdf.

[36] https://weatherguardwind.com/leading-edge-erosion/.

[37] https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2015-09/documents/bpa_action_plan.pdf.

[38] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264127525001522.

[39] https://www.cetjournal.it/cet/25/116/120.pdf.

[40] https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/153886/.

[41] https://realfiresuppression.com/2025/07/30/wind-turbine-fire-safety-hidden-risks-2025/.

[42] https://nantucket-current.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/assets/boem-waiver-for-vw.pdf.