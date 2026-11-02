Energy Musings

Attacking Utility Profits Misses The Mark

Last week we discussed the challenge to a Rhode Island utility’s profits. The state had the fifth-highest electricity price in August 2026, and ratepayers and politicians are wondering why. This was before the winter rate hike, which added roughly 6 cents per kilowatt-hour (¢/kWh) to electricity costs, a 53.5% increase from the summer fuel cost component.

The winter fuel rate increase reflects Rhode Island Energy’s higher winter fuel costs, driven by inadequate natural gas pipeline capacity in New England. Natural gas generates 55% of New England’s electricity and 87% of Rhode Island’s power. In winter, utilities direct natural gas to home heating instead of generating electricity, creating a supply shortage and driving up winter electricity prices. Because of the shortage, generators must buy more expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) or burn oil and coal, increasing fuel costs passed through to ratepayers’ monthly bills.

Residential power prices in Rhode Island have always been higher than the U.S. average. Since 2014, Rhode Island power prices have risen faster than the U.S. average, and they have become increasingly more seasonally volatile (period under the red line). The increased volatility reflects the increasing demand for power in New England and the greater natural gas supply shortage, as the region has increased it use of gas to generate electricity. New England has closed nuclear, coal-, and oil-fired power plants, in favor of more natural gas-fired generation and renewable energy sources.

Rhode Island’s electricity is expensive, and seasonal volatility is increasing.

Last week, we also focused on the recent rate case filed by Rhode Island Energy, the state’s primary utility, asking for a 10.75% return on equity (ROE). The state Public Utilities Commission (RIPUC) rejected the request and kept the company’s allowed ROE at 9.275%, a level maintained since 2018. RIPUC’s staff recommended an 8.25% ROE. The RIPUC decision aligned with the 42% of all utility rate cases decided between 2020 and June 2026.

We also showed how cutting the allowed ROE helps determine utilities’ financial health, which will be reflected in subsequent credit rating reviews and increased investor skepticism. They will view a ROE reduction as setting a bad tone for regulation and increasing credit risk, which will increase the cost of debt and equity the company needs to support infrastructure investment.

Data from the Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory (LBNL) shows that the Rhode Island PUC’s decision was consistent with the average ROE of utilities in the ISO-New England (ISO-NE) power market. New England and its neighbor New York (NYISO) have the lowest utility company ROEs of the national grid operators.

ISO-NE has one of the lowest authorized ROEs nationwide.

We also discussed how the winter electricity rate increase prompted Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee to declare an energy emergency. His move, driven by the need to proactively mitigate electricity bill increases for residents in the heat of an election primary, led him to tap money from the state’s share of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) funds. The money McKee secured will provide ratepayers with a $20-per-month credit on electricity bills for January, February, and March 2027. Coupled with another credit from an overbilling case, ratepayers may receive slightly over $35 a month in bill credits during the three coldest winter months.

McKee understood that the cost of living in Rhode Island is high, especially for lower-income residents. Therefore, he also proposed pushing back the date when utilities must be 100% carbon neutral from 2033 to 2050. He cited that the push for clean energy created policies that, along with taxes, account for 24% of the average Rhode Islander’s bill.

McKee’s primary challenger, and likely next governor of Rhode Island, Helena Buonanno Foulkes, listed the following key points in her energy policy in her campaign promises when elected.

· Hold Rhode Island Energy accountable for proposed rate increases.

· Accelerate renewable energy projects’ connection to the grid.

· Create a $40 million program for individuals and small businesses to install solar and batteries.

· Install solar and batteries on 250 schools and municipal buildings.

· Fight the Trump Administration’s attacks on wind energy,

Renewable energy plays an important role in Foulkes’ plan and aligns with the state’s environmental plan. That plan, which calls for the nation’s most aggressive emissions-reduction timetable, envisions electrifying everything as the key to cutting the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. It aims to reduce the state’s emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2030, 80% by 2040, and net zero by 2050.

What does it mean for Rhode Islanders? They must buy more electric vehicles (EVs) and convert their home heating systems to electricity, likely provided by heat pumps. The state offers incentives for both technologies to help residents cover the costs of these transitions.

The Rhode Island 2025 Climate Action Strategy estimates how many new EVs and heat pump installations are needed to meet the state’s 2030 emissions target.

EV sales are nowhere near forecasted volumes.

In 2026, Rhode Island needs residents to buy 3.5 times as many EVs as in 2025. Through September, the Rhode Island government website shows that residents purchased just 389. Interestingly, they bought more battery electric vehicles (631) and sold 242 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. If annualized, these figures suggest about 520 EVs will be purchased in Rhode Island this year, less than 5% of the estimate.

Rhode Island’s heat pump sales are way behind forecast.

Through October, heat pump installation subsidies, reported by Clean Heat Rhode Island, total 585, roughly 10% of the government’s estimate. Based on the pace of awards in recent months, the state may provide subsidies for another 150-200 installations before the end of 2026. Some of these installations are for new homes built in the state, while others replace existing oil- or gas-burning furnaces.

While the 2026 results for heat pumps are considerably better than for EVs, neither sector comes close to meeting the targets Rhode Island needs to stay on track to reduce its emissions.

However, the Electrify Everything plan increases winter peak power demand. It also means Rhode Island and all of New England, which is following, will need substantially more power. ISO-NE projects that by 2050, the grid’s capacity must triple. In its 2025 Regional System Plan, ISO-NE projects winter peak demand in 2034 will be roughly 26,000 megawatts (MW), compared to the slightly under-27,000-MW summer peak. The winter increase from 2024 is four times the summer peak increase (+8 MW vs. 2 MW).

Electrifying everything changes the summer/winter peak demand pattern.

Simulations of summer and winter weather forecasts show that seasonal peaks could arrive earlier than in 2034, assuming a cold winter and a warm summer. The speed at which seasonal peaks could converge requires electricity planners to quickly build additional generation, transmission, and delivery capacity. Ratepayers will have to pay for these additions.

Winter demand is driven by heat pump growth. In 2024-2025, heat pumps accounted for less than 1% of power consumption. Heat pumps are projected to account for over 18% of winter power consumption in 2034-2035. As winter heat pump use increases, the power needed between a mild and severe winter will rise materially.

Electrifying everything increases peak demand volatility.

Electrify Everything is predicated on increased use of renewable energy – wind, solar, and batteries. Renewables will displace fossil fuel-powered generators and power transportation. The state’s 2021 Act on Climate formalized this plan by establishing enforceable emissions-reduction mandates. The legislation updated the 2014 Resilient Rhode Island Act and the 2016 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Plan. In 2022, the state legislature enacted a Renewable Energy Standard (RES) to achieve 100% net-zero electricity by 2033. The RES requires utilities to purchase a portion of their power each year from renewable sources or pay for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to offset any supply shortfall. The RES cost is added to ratepayer bills as part of their electricity cost.

The LBNL’s RES cost analysis examined the components of electricity bills, how they have trended, and why. The report often uses inflation-adjusted prices to emphasize the real price trends. However, the public, especially those reviewing their bill histories, only sees nominal prices. That difference can be material. Therefore, the following chart shows the increase in ISO-NE’s average wholesale electricity price due to higher transmission costs. Many of the LBNL charts address changes for 2019-2025. In this case, the transmission-cost increase in inflation-adjusted prices is only 0.84 ¢/kWh, compared with a 1.39 ¢/kWh nominal price increase. That is a 31% increase versus 61%.

Helping to understand real versus nominal price increases.

LBNL calculated that the real increase in electricity prices from compliance with Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) from 2019 to 2025 was 0.71 ¢/kWh (from 1.29 ¢/kWh to 2.00 ¢/kWh) for Rhode Island. Rhode Island had the fourth-largest increase among states with RPS programs during that period.

How Renewable Portfolio Standards costs rose.

Additional analysis shows RPS compliance costs as a percent of the average retail electricity bill for states offering retail choice of electricity providers and states with vertical utilities. The chart shows a handful of states, primarily in retail-choice states, with meaningful cost impacts. Rhode Island was the fourth costliest state for 2023-2025. The cost went from 4% in 2023 to 7.4% in 2025.

Compliance costs for renewable energy rose every year in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island participates in the RGGI program to reduce emissions by limiting how much carbon utilities can emit and charging them for their emissions. Utilities pay for these emissions, but they recoup the cost from customers through electricity rates. The emission credits are purchased primarily in periodic auctions of the allowances granted by individual states. States receive their share of the funds collected from the auctions, which they can use for energy-efficiency investments and bill support.

Few analysts focus on RGGI’s cost to ratepayers in individual states. LBNL estimates that the RGGI program’s cost impact on ISO-NE wholesale power prices (all six states are RGGI members) was 0.9 ¢/kWh in 2025. That cost tripled over 2019-2025.

ISO-NE RGGI costs have tripled over the last six years.

Readers may say 0.9 ¢/kWh isn’t much to pay for cleaner air. However, compared with Rhode Island’s July 2026 residential power cost of 28.26 ¢/kWh, that is 3.2%. In July 2019, the impact on the electricity price was only 1.3% (0.3 of 22.64 ¢/kWh).

Two recent reports highlight the problem of RGGI mandates on power costs. Jonathan Lessor, a Senior Scholar at the National Center for Energy Analytics (we’re also affiliated), says Rhode Island power generators paid $365 million in RGGI allowances between January 2020 and June 2026. Neighboring Massachusetts generators spent $683 million on allowances. Massachusetts spent the next most after Rhode Island.

RGGI allowance costs paid by generators, by state: January 2020–June 2026.

Massachusetts spent nearly 1.9 times what Rhode Island spent; however, it has 6.7 times the population. That means each Rhode Island resident paid $344.55 over the period, while each Massachusetts resident paid $95.47. A reason to move to Massachusetts?

For the RGGI auction proceeds from January 2020 through September 2026, Massachusetts numbers are much higher than Rhode Island’s. RGGI auction data show Massachusetts proceeds totaled $1,715 million, compared with $177 million for Rhode Island. The difference from the NCEA report likely reflects each state’s power generation. Rhode Island imports more power from the ISO-NE grid, so the emission credits each state provides based on carbon emissions would be treated differently.

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A new report, RGGI: The Rising Cost of Carbon in New England, by Lisa Linowes for the Fiscal Alliance Foundation in Massachusetts, examined not only RGGI’s cost but also the future impact on utility costs from program changes beginning in 2027. The report examines the program’s history and models what will happen between 2027 and 2033 based on RGGI changes.

The report found that, based on the September 2026 RGGI allowance auction, when allowances were sold for $37.65 per ton of carbon emitted, the cost was 69% higher year over year. For a natural gas power generator, the $17.18 per megawatt-hour (/MWh) allowance cost exceeds the $13.88/MWh fuel cost.

Furthermore, the report found that the cost per annual MWh of efficiency savings in ISO-NE tripled from $362 in 2018 to $979 in 2022. In Massachusetts, the cost nearly quadrupled. This is the major focus of the RGGI allowances. The cost increase and continued power increases suggest the program is less effective than envisioned.

RGGI added an estimated $1.49 billion to New England wholesale electricity costs in 2026. That should warn utilities and ratepayers, because RGGI’s 10 longstanding members’ allowances are scheduled to decline by 73% between 2027 and 2033. Unless emissions fall by a similar amount, fewer allowance credits will be available. That means future allowance auctions will become more competitive, raising the prices utilities must recover in bills.

The report noted that the easy fuel-switching transition is largely over. In RGGI’s early years, lower-carbon natural gas displaced higher-emitting coal and oil generation. Almost all the region’s coal and oil plants have been retired. The region must now reduce natural-gas-generated power output or electricity demand. However, after fighting new natural-gas pipeline capacity expansions in Massachusetts as Attorney General, Governor Maura Healey is now leading a push to expand the Algonquin gas pipeline system under the Beacon Project. She understands that her state’s utilities need more gas supply.

An ISO-NE study of future power supply needs in 2050 says the grid will need 100 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage to meet its supply target. It considered various alternative fuels such as synthetic natural gas (SNG), hydrogen, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and others. It chose to explore the hypothetical use of SNG and small-modular reactors (SMRs) as candidates for zero-carbon dispatchable generation.

Nuclear power is the best long-term clean-energy option.

Note that the current system has 5.7 GW of wind, solar, and batteries. That must increase by 17.5 times to reach the 2050 target. That growth must happen over the next 25 years. However, using SNG would reduce the wind, solar, and battery target by 37%. Even more impressive is the 57% target reduction with SMRs. The cost of these two alternatives was not explored, but nuclear power offers plants with much longer operating lives than wind, solar, and batteries, meaning the latter will need to be replaced several times during an SMR’s life, offsetting the more expensive nuclear option.

In December 2020, to support passage of Rhode Island’s Act on Climate, which shortened the timetable for reaching net zero for utility power, the state had consultants Brattle prepare a report, The Road to 100% Renewable Electricity. The consultants concluded:

“Rhode Island’s goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030 is achievable. Renewable resources are available within Rhode Island and in surrounding areas to support this goal.”

However, the second conclusion included a warning that Rhode Island politicians and regulators ignored. This conclusion and warning never reached the public, who would have to pay for this grandiose plan.

“Achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030 will not be costless. Ratepayers will need to support investments driving long-term energy, economic, and environmental benefits. In the near term, renewable electricity will cost more than fossil-fired generation, and utility bills will be higher regardless of the composition of the ultimate portfolio of renewable resources. But net economic and energy benefits and costs will be determined by how that portfolio is shaped over time.” (emphasis added)

This conclusion was made before renewable energy costs began climbing after years of decline. Energy consultants assumed the declines would continue, which supported their argument that renewable energy was cheaper than fossil fuel-generated power. These discussions and reports never considered or explained intermittency and the full-system cost of renewables to ratepayers. They seldom quantified future economic and societal benefits. When they did quantify them, they modeled huge future benefits and compared them to the much smaller annual cost of building new renewable energy. They compared theoretical benefits to real costs. People are now quantifying the price tags of these programs to help ratepayers understand what they are paying for. In virtually every case, the huge future benefits aren’t materializing, while costs are higher than estimated.

When Rhode Island Governor McKee delivered his budget proposal to delay the 100% RES date, he presented the following chart prepared by consultants at Sustainable Energy Advantage, LLC. He proposed delaying the 100% RES date to avoid the surge in utility costs ratepayers are facing.

Gov. McKee was on the right track for Rhode Islanders.

Under the then-current clean energy plan, the cost would increase from roughly $90 million in 2026 to $499 million in 2036. McKee’s proposal would increase the cost by slightly over 50%, from under $90 million to $150 million, thereby saving Rhode Islanders $250 million in 2036.

With affordability a top voter concern, these analyses will become more prevalent. Hopefully, the results will be widely distributed, and their implications for future affordability will be explained. The public will support programs they understand, assuming they are told of the long-term costs. Failing to educate the public and explain program costs and outcomes is a dereliction of duty by politicians and regulators.