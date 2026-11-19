COP 31 – The Sound of Silence

Is it possible that a 62-year-old song best describes the 31st meeting of the Committee of the Parties (COP)—all members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)? Simon and Garfunkel’s Sound of Silence, written in 1964, was the duo’s first major hit. A search assistant explains that “the lyrics explore themes of isolation and the struggle to communicate in a world filled with silence.”

The third stanza seems to best describe COP 31 in Antalya, Turkey.

And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never shared

No one dared

Disturb the sound of silence

Reports say this COP will set an attendance record, potentially reaching 112,000 registrants. The original registrant list was 92,934, 36,816 more than registered for COP 30. However, at COP 30 in Belém, Brazil, only 42,618 of the 56,118 registrants attended. One reason for the huge increase in COP 31 registrants is the Turkish delegation. In Brazil, the host delegation had 1,324 registrants, while Turkey registered 13,285—a difference of nearly 13,000. Obviously, it is easier to get to Antalya than to Belém. In fact, the Brazilian government had to cut miles of Amazon forest to widen a highway to handle the increased vehicle traffic attending COP 30.

The COP 31 website said the mission of the event is: Where Dialogue Becomes Global Action. A key point of the conference is resolving developing countries’ dissatisfaction with the promised flow of money for their climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. That funding was programmed and agreed to in 2009, and called for funding to reach $100 billion annually from public sources and private finance it triggered.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement extended the $100 billion-per-year goal through to 2025. Governments agreed to negotiate a new collective quantified goal on climate finance before 2025. After multiple years of negotiations, a three-part funding plan was approved in November 2024 at COP 29.

The UN’s grand funding scheme for climate change.

So, how is the developed world doing in meeting this funding plan? On the $300 billion-a-year-by-2035 goal, developed countries are well below the trend line. What we don’t know is whether any funds from the United States under President Joe Biden were in the gross increase from 2021 to 2024. We doubt any funding came from the Trump administration, given that President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on Day One of his second term.

Developed nations are off track to reach $300 billion in climate change funding.

The $100 billion-a-year target was not met in 2020. Developing nations received only $83.3 billion in climate change funding, and some of that money came from general aid they were already receiving.

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On the overall funding plan of $1.3 trillion a year, developed nations contributed slightly under $200 billion in 2024. Funding needs to increase by $1.1 trillion over the next decade — a significant hurdle given the debt burdens of most OECD nations, as exemplified by the French riots and the political battles over government spending and debt in the U.K. and Germany, among others.

Hard to imagine how the world will find $1.1 trillion a year in funding by 2035.

These funding charts come from the Natural Resources Defense Council, an international environmental nonprofit organization. They are reported in its International Climate Finance Goals Tracker.

According to Bloomberg NEF, spending to facilitate the energy transition was $10.1 trillion over 2020-2025. The world spent $2.3 trillion in 2025 alone. Despite all this spending, the energy transition has made little progress. That reality contrasts with the media trumpeting how much solar and wind capacity has been installed in recent years and how successful the energy transition has been.

Between 2000 and 2024, the share of renewable (wind, solar, biofuel & other renewables) rose from 0.7% to 8.1%. However, the share of energy represented by oil, gas, and coal only declined from 77.2% to 76.4%. The bulk of the other energy declines were in hydropower and nuclear, both considered clean energy sources. Wind and solar’s share rose from 0.1% to 6.0%.

Renewable energy growth has done little to cut fossil fuel use.

Yes, total renewables increased their share of total energy, with wind and solar representing a significant portion of the increase. However, oil, gas, and coal are not being displaced as quickly as the growth in wind and solar would suggest. This has implications for the decline in CO2 emissions — the objective of the energy transition — and the increase in clean energy sources (wind and solar).

Annual CO2 emissions have risen steadily since 1940, as the world fought and then recovered from World War II. The increase in emissions has been in lockstep with global economic growth and improvements in living standards.

CO2 emissions have risen along with GDP and improved living standards.

The chart clearly shows that CO2 emissions declined in two recent years: during the Great Financial Recession (2009) and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). From 2010 to 2025, CO2 emissions increased from 32.81 billion to 38.11 billion metric tons of CO2 (GtCO2), a 16.2% increase. The rise from the 2020 pandemic-year decline to 2025 was 10.8%, despite $10.1 trillion in energy-transition spending.

A recent column by Paul Homewood, a U.K.-based energy commentator, noted the absence of COP 31 coverage from his nation’s BBC, normally a climate change amplifier. It appears they only have the speech by U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham to a nearly empty meeting room on their website.

There were several media stories about the return of child climate activist Greta Thunberg to COP after a five-year absence. The 21-year-old has little clout in today’s climate change world.

Homewood noted that The Guardian, another climate change supporter, is still covering the conference, but is struggling to avoid being depressed by the meeting’s outcome. He noted that climate writer Fiona Harvey reported:

“The main aim of COP 31 appears to be to protect the UN climate negotiating mechanisms than to achieve real progress, the former Colombian minister in charge of this year’s Santa Marta conference has warned.”

Harvey also wrote that the main ambition this year is to “transition to 35% electricity by 2035.” However, China, India, Russia, and the Arab nations are refusing to go along. The ambition was sponsored by the European Union, which Homewood says has “a death wish” — economically.

As he correctly points out, electricity accounts for 21% of world energy currently, so the objective is to nearly double that output in the next nine years. Such an undertaking is doomed to fail because building electricity generation takes time, but expanding transmission and distribution networks takes much longer. With so many countries struggling financially, where will the money come from to undertake this expansion, while also funding increased CO2 mitigation and adaptation efforts in underdeveloped nations?

COP 31 ends tomorrow. It will be interesting to see what communique it publishes to impress the world about all the good things the conference achieved. Maybe Simon and Garfunkel will have it right: Sound of Silence.