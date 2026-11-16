A New Worry For European Gas Customers

In 1949, a Boston Evening Globe columnist wrote the following about pensions: “They are a difficult, tricky, and intricate problem in which figures can lie and words such as ‘average’ play havoc – like the man who was drowned while crossing a stream, the ‘average’ depth of which was only two feet.” (emphasis added). Averages are not only tricky, but they can create serious problems if strategies are built on them.

Europe’s natural gas storage is Exhibit #1. The war in Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz and cut off LNG exports, boosting global gas prices. High prices made gas consumers cautious about purchasing supplies for winter storage. At the same time, the world was inundated with media stories about the developing Super El Niño, the strongest in 1,000 years. The weather phenomenon is known for suppressing hurricane development in the Atlantic Basin and producing warm winters in Europe. Media coverage convinced gas buyers that there was little risk in not filling storage caverns with as much gas as required by rule.

Because Europe ended last winter with its gas storage significantly below normal, the European Union waived the 90% storage mandate by winter’s start, telling its members that 80% would be sufficient. Gas storage levels failed to meet even that level by November 1. Part of the problem was that gas withdrawals began five days before winter’s official start date, as winter came early.

On November 1, Europe’s gas storage sites were 74.6% full. That is the smallest winter gas storage level since records began in 2011. But as Alfred E. Neuman of Mad Magazine would have said, “What, me worry?” The odds are this winter will be warmer than normal, so gas consumption won’t be that high. Furthermore, gas use during the early cold snap will be averaged out by warmer weather later in the winter, especially during the coldest months of December and January.

However, a new weather development may be throwing the “average” argument out the window. Suddenly, it seems we have developed a weak jet stream, which may allow more polar vortex incursions and bring super-cold Arctic weather to Europe. What does that mean?

The following illustration from the Financial Times illustrates the difference between a strong and weak jet stream. During a weak jet stream phase, cold Arctic air can dip southward, impacting temperatures and weather in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Jet streams and polar vortices impact winter gas demand in Europe.

According to meteorologists, the vortex of winds keeping North Pole air trapped has marked its earliest known seasonal breakdown. Scientists are questioning whether this is related to climate change, citing the warmest October ever and record sea surface temperatures. The breakdown is two weeks earlier than the previous record of November 28, 1968, and again in 2025. If memory serves, the 1960s were believed to be the start of a new ice age. While climate change websites point to a majority of scientists at that time predicting global warming at that time, the Los Angeles Times science writer authored a column titled “End of World With Another Ice Age” on December 24, 1962.

The jet stream changes are triggered by a phenomenon known as sudden stratospheric warming, when temperatures in that region of the atmosphere rise steeply. Normally, the high polar vortex winds between 10 and 50 kilometers above the Earth’s surface circulate westerly. That reversed last week, according to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. Fortunately, the polar air moving southward is not as cold as it would be in late December or early January, according to Regan Mudhar, a researcher at the University of Lausanne.

Energy writer John Kemp published a chart showing daily 2024-2026 daily and centered average of the Arctic Oscillation index. The data show that when the index is negative, winter temperatures are colder than average in the Northern Hemisphere.

What are the odds of a colder-than-normal winter in Europe?

A colder-than-normal winter will play havoc with energy planners who were unable or unwilling to fill Europe’s gas storage to higher levels. Having bet on warmer-than-normal winter temperatures and lower gas consumption, energy buyers are scrambling to purchase supplies and LNG cargoes.

European gas prices reached the highest level since 2022.

Europe’s gas prices have been high and rising for most of 2026 due to the loss of Qatar supplies from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Prices recently surpassed €110 ($121) per megawatt-hour of gas.

A LinkedIn post at the beginning of November examined European weekly gas storage volumes in 2026 compared to the five-year average for 2017-2021. The chart plotted the 5-year average for that historical period, as well as the annual data for each intervening year from 2022 to 2026.

The early cold winter may be creating a European gas supply crisis.

The 2026 storage peak was at the end of October but dropped by 2 percentage points (75% to 73%) in the first 10 days of November when cold weather arrived. The author noted that in 2025, gas storage peaked at 83% of capacity and stayed there for about 5 weeks, from early October to November 9.

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The 2-percentage-point drop during this 10-day period was larger than the previous largest drop of 1.1 percentage points dating back to 2011.

Here is another way of looking at Europe’s weekly gas storage situation. The chart shows the weekly inventories for the EU and the U.K. for the 2016-2025 decade. The chart shows the range of weekly changes. In the chart, the red dots show the storage levels for each week of the 2026-2027 winter.

Another look at Europe’s gas storage challenge.

The week ending November 4 showed a sharper decline than in any of the past ten years. The November 11 decline was almost another record. This shows how quickly European gas stocks are being drawn down due to the colder weather.

Another report from commodity researchers at ICIS predicted where Europe’s gas storage capacity may end up by the end of winter, based on different forecasts for winter consumption. In the warm winter scenario, storage ends at 25% of capacity. However, capacity will be five percentage points lower in a cold winter, and eight percentage points lower in a very cold winter.

We can see what a cold winter means for 2027 global gas prices .

These low capacity levels at the end of the 2026-2027 winter mean gas buyers will be aggressively bidding for supplies next spring and summer. Natural gas and LNG prices are likely to remain elevated due to the buying pressure. ICIS suggests its forecast capacity levels are at the very low end of the historical range. If they end up even lower than forecasted, will gas buyers become even more aggressive?

ICIS notes that weather is the dominant driver of gas demand in Europe. Cold weather can add over 400 terawatt-hours of incremental gas demand to Europe’s consumption over this winter.

Another useful assessment of the European gas situation appears in the following chart. It relates gas demand by European country to underground gas storage and LNG inventories as of the week ending November 7, 2026. This capacity is compared with 2025 gas demand to see which countries are most energy-secure versus those least secure. The chart only shows those European countries with gas storage and LNG re-gasification capacity.

We can see which European countries are at risk this winter.

The creator of this chart noted Germany’s critical role for European gas markets, which appears to be in a precarious position early in the winter. Germany’s storage level is 59.5%. At this point, such a low level raises concerns about Germany’s ability to meet its winter demand and how much gas it can supply to other countries during periods of gas market stress. The polar vortex breakdown could pose a more serious problem for Europe’s gas market (and gas prices) than these forecasts factored in.

The chart highlights why LNG import capacity, gas pipeline interconnections, and underground storage need to be considered together. It helps assess where the gas capacity is located and how easily it can move between markets, which impacts Europe’s energy security.

Higher gas prices will impact electricity and heating costs for consumers. Another consideration is whether high gas prices will reduce demand, particularly in Europe’s industrial sector, costing workers jobs. Europe could face a double-barreled economic impact from a colder-than-anticipated winter.