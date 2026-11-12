Energy Musings

Shifting Energy Sands, More Questions Than Answers

Gasoline pump prices are dropping. Lower prices reflect real market forces — not what we might be seeing in the oil futures market. Although we buy our gasoline from Costco, we also go by a Sam’s Club service station. Today, we paid $3.04.9 a gallon. When we passed the local Sam’s, their price was posted as $3.039. Near our house, there are Shell, Texaco, and Chevron stations; all were advertising regular gasoline for $3.499 a gallon. Those prices are down from Monday’s $3.799 a gallon, which was 20 cents per gallon lower than two weeks before.

We can argue that membership clubs offer gasoline at 45 cents per gallon below name-brand stations because buyers pay an annual membership fee. The Sam’s and Costco stations share space on the store sites, which may account for some of the savings. But I don’t believe they are selling it below cost.

Pump prices reflect the supply-and-demand dynamics of the global oil market — something often lost on the public and politicians. They have recently learned about the refinery’s impact on pump prices, especially for diesel fuel. As ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods told CNBC on the day the company reported strong third-quarter earnings results, at least 10% of the world’s refining capacity is offline due to war damage in the Middle East and Russia. Because European and North American regions have shut down refineries for decades without replacing them, the increase in global refining capacity has come from new facilities built in Asia, Africa, and South America. That complicates the smooth operation of the oil market, which shows up in prices.

The U.S. is on course to build a new greenfield refinery to process light crude oil from our growing shale output. We also saw a shuttered refinery be purchased with the aim of reopening it. What a reversal of trend. California has been the poster child for a failed energy policy by doing everything possible to make it too expensive to operate a refinery in the state. As a result, California depends on foreign oil sources for over 60% of its remaining refinery crude oil input. It is also importing growing volumes of refined petroleum products. These dynamics forced the federal government to waive compliance with provisions of the Jones Act to secure oil tankers to move more crude oil and refined petroleum products from the Gulf Coast to the West Coast when Asian supplies were shut off by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Jones Act is another failed policy. While it protects our domestic shipping business, protectionism raises costs for moving goods between American ports, which encourages energy buyers to turn to cheaper delivered supplies from abroad. This article is not about the Jones Act, but rather the rapidly shifting sentiment towards oil and product prices.

Energy writer John Kemp published a chart Monday showing the latest data on the long and short positions of oil commodity hedge funds and other money managers. Kemp tracked the weekly data reported to regulators from the start of 2019 to November 3, 2026. The data covers purchases and sales of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil futures, along with U.S. gasoline and diesel futures and European gasoil futures. This is much of the petroleum complex.

Money managers have turned negative on petroleum, but for how long?

He attributes the selling to growing prospects for a negotiated settlement of hostilities with Iran, rather than a resumption of unrestricted warfare. The petroleum contracts were sold at the fastest rate in more than ten months, or since before the U.S. conducted military operations against Venezuela and Iran.

Interestingly, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) posted a chart of oil imports from Venezuela. It shows the dramatic increase after the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit torture against political opponents and American detainees, and drug trafficking.

U.S. imports of Venezuelan oil are nearing the most recent peak in 2017.

The resumption of Venezuelan oil imports reflects another shift in the forces that will impact the future energy market. The reworking of oil export routes from the Middle East after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is another shift. Oil and gas exploration is rising and spreading to regions not tied to oil-export chokepoints. Once again, following an oil shock, we are seeing signs of a changing oil market.

An interesting change is what is happening in the oil futures market. You can’t turn on a financial news show without seeing the real-time price of the near-month WTI and Brent oil futures contracts. Commentators will note whether oil prices are up or down and may comment on the magnitude of the change depending on the day’s primary news stories.

Because the EIA can no longer publish oil futures prices, it reports only the spot oil prices for WTI and Brent. The reported number is the average of multiple sources EIA data managers track daily. After reading Kemp’s commentary about the commodity traders turning negative on petroleum, we looked at the spot data and found something surprising.

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The spread between U.S. futures and spot oil prices is narrow. We plotted WTI daily futures and spot prices from January 3, 2025, to November 10, 2026. Throughout the period, spot prices were slightly higher than futures prices.

The WTI spot-futures price spread has remained stable.

On the other hand, we found the Brent spot-futures price spread was much wider than the WTI spread. What surprised us most was how wide the Brent spread was in recent weeks. Is that a data issue, or does it reflect issues with how the market functions?

The Brent spot-futures spread has widened well beyond recent history.

We will be examining how the market functions, but it is possible this spread is behind the money managers turning negative on the oil market. History, if only for 2025 and up to the start of the Iran war, shows the spot-futures spread was stable. More questions than answers for now. We welcome any thoughts from readers.