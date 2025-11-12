Energy Musings

An Eventful Energy Week

The juxtaposition of two events in the Americas highlights the challenges facing the global energy industry. We are talking about COP30, the climate change conference in Belém, Brazil, and the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference in Florida. The first deals with designing the world’s energy system to be emissions-free by 2050, thereby avoiding a climate catastrophe where temperatures rise too high. The new system is also supposed to lift six billion people out of energy poverty. The other confronts how to prevent the U.S. power grid from cratering due to excessive power needs driven by new and massive data centers executing Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms.

Heading into COP30, most nations had yet to submit their plans to meet the goal of cutting emissions, first established at COP21 in 2015, which produced the Paris Agreement. At this conference, the nations were to provide updated plans that strengthened their climate targets set earlier under the Paris Agreement. While the commitments are not legally binding, as we saw last week, the European Union had to weaken its plan to win acceptance from all its member nations. The lack of national emissions reduction plans reflects the pushback many are receiving from their citizens over the costs of the plans, not merely the financial cost, but also the changes to people’s lifestyles.

Climate activists have noted that this is the first COP since the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion in July, ruling that countries have a legal obligation to address the “urgent and existential threat” of climate change. The ICJ affirmed that countries that fail to take effective action on climate change can be held legally liable for climate-related harm. According to the ICJ, even nations such as the United States, which have exited the Paris Agreement, remain legally liable for their actions. We suspect that this will spark more climate litigation against governments and companies, with lawyers likely being the primary beneficiaries.

The challenge for COP30 delegates is that despite the best efforts of the Paris Agreement and its sponsor, the UN, the massive buildout of renewable energy has failed to reduce global emissions. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in its Global Energy Review 2025 that carbon emissions increased by 0.8% in 2024, reaching an all-time high of 37.8 gigatons, which pushed atmospheric concentrations to 422.5 parts per million.

We are awaiting new estimates of the amount of money nations must spend to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Researching previous estimates reveals a vast range, likely because every study has a different definition of what is needed and how much it will cost. The estimates range from $63 to $75 trillion on the low end to $139 to $200 trillion on the high end. One could drive the proverbial truck through that estimate range. We will not be surprised if an equally wide range of estimates emerges following COP30.

At the Florida utility industry investment conference, the sponsor suggested that U.S. electric utilities will invest more than $1.1 trillion over 2025-2029 to meet projected power consumption. The estimate reflects the spending plans of the individual utility companies. The industry’s capital expenditures from 2015 to 2024 totaled $1.3 trillion. Therefore, the sector must nearly double the rate of grid investment over the next five years compared to its past rate.

Again, this is not surprising, given the focus on the power demands associated with the investment plans of tech companies that are developing their AI capabilities. The AI investment craze has been driving the stock market. Now, utility stocks have become the latest “hot” investment sector, because power demand growth means higher earnings for the companies. Utilities have become the newest investment play in AI. In fact, Brian Sullivan, CNBC’s anchor covering the Edison Electric conference, noted that every investment bank was present at the conference because the utilities are becoming their customers as they invest to meet the power needs of the AI industry. And Sullivan issued a report on CNBC’s website setting out the top utility stocks based on Wall Street analysts’ estimates.

The Edison Institute noted the following chart, which shows utility industry capital expenditures from 2015 to 2024. Note that the annual increases were small but steady until 2021, the year after the pandemic and the first year of the nation’s economic recovery. Increased economic activity contributed to greater power consumption. Utility planners suddenly realized that future power demand growth rates would be substantially higher than at any time since the post-World War II and Korean War era.

The emerging AI phenomenon, with its huge power needs, started a discussion on how these needs could be met. Tech companies were already trumpeting their plans for massive new data centers, which would create challenges in securing the computer chips required for AI algorithms and sourcing dedicated 24/7 power supplies. Surprisingly, tech companies have also become interested in restarting closed nuclear power plants and building new ones, as well as new natural gas power plants. In response to these developments and the expectation that the grid needed to be upgraded, utility capital expenditures increased in 2023 and 2024. Estimates are that spending in 2025 could reach $208 billion, a $22 billion increment over the 2024 spending level.

Utility Capital Spending Is Rising And Needs To Ramp Up Sharply.

Another study from Deloitte Research Center for Energy & Industrials projected the utility industry would need to invest $1.4 trillion over the next five years (2025-2030). That five-year spending estimate compares with the last decade, when the industry spent $1.3 trillion. In other words, the utility industry must double the rate of capital spending. Deloitte suggests that the 2030 rate of expenditure must be continued to 2050 to prevent the grid from failing. Increasing capital spending will require utilities to assume more debt, which is why the investment banks were in attendance at the conference.

It is interesting to consider the amount of U.S. utility grid spending within the context of a forecast for global grid spending needs. A late 2024 report by BloombergNEF (BNEF), New Energy Outlook 2024, noted that global annual grid investment needs to increase to $811 billion by 2030 to meet the needs of its Net Zero Scenario (NZS). They said the investment is necessary to prepare the grid for rapid growth in clean power, electric vehicles, and other low-carbon technologies. BNEF said that spending would be nearly three times as much as flowed into the sector in 2023. That represents a significant increase in investment over a very short time span.

Based on the Edison Electricity Institute’s 2025 estimate for utility spending, or $208 billion, the U.S. industry is spending more than a quarter of what BNEF says must be invested in 2030. It is challenging to comprehend that the U.S. electric grid represents a quarter of the world’s grid investment. Therefore, we expect the next BNEF forecast to be much higher.

The BloombergNEF report also highlighted how the firm’s outlook for grid investment was projected to fall below the amount of money utilities should be spending over the next five years. If their projection holds, by 2030, the global utility industry’s grid investment will be approximately $500 billion below what BNEF says is needed to remain on a path to net-zero emissions. How will this relationship change when BNEF updates its forecast?

Grid Investment Diverging From Net-Zero Trajectory.

Another interesting chart shows where utilities’ capital spending dollars are targeted. They are spending more on transmission and distribution and less on generation. In terms of total capex dollars, however, generation still gets the lion’s share of utility investment. That is not surprising given that many renewable energy projects are located well away from population centers, primarily because they require substantial amounts of open land, which is often not available near cities.

Utility Spending On Generation Declining.

In Belém, COP30 delegates are working feverishly to create a global framework to help nations transition away from burning fossil fuels for energy. They want economies running on renewable energy. That will necessitate an even greater amount of capital spending by the world’s electric utilities. Although we do not know what COP30 will project capital needed for their net-zero scenario, the current low 2050 forecast amount is 3-4 times the estimated global grid investment. Get ready for utilities to become the new focal point of the energy industry.