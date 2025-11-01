Another Month Of Negative Energy Performance

Although Halloween was last Friday, the market’s scariest moment came on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its policy interest rate by ¼ of a percent. The stock market was expecting this move, so it was applauding the event. Then, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told his press conference: “A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion – far from it. Policy is not on a preset course.” Immediately, the odds for a December rate cut dropped from nearly 91% to 60%, and the stock market sold off. Doesn’t Powell understand he is to deliver what Wall Street wants?

October marked the sixth consecutive month of positive performance for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. For the month, the index was up 2.34%. That means, year-to-date, that the index has risen by 17.52%. The year gain has been led by Information Technology (+29.93%), Communication Services (TELS, up 26.82%), and Utilities (+20.17%). Interestingly, none of the 11 S&P 500 Index sectors has posted negative performance year-to-date.

Investors continue to chase information technology stocks.

Energy’s performance was negative in October, but it ranked two positions higher than in September, despite a monthly loss of -1.1% compared to -0.4%. Energy stocks are being hobbled by fears of a vast oil glut this winter, extending through 2026. That scenario has forecasters predicting 2026 oil prices to average in the high $40s per barrel, which would seriously impair producer earnings and reduce capital spending, leading to a decline in oilfield service activity. Of course, it would also be the event that would trigger a global decline in oil supply, tightening markets, and setting oil prices on an upward trend.

Share Energy Musings

The oil glut scenario assumes there is no risk to supply should the U.S. sanctions on Russia’s two leading oil companies reduce that nation’s exports. Furthermore, the forecasters assume that Russia’s oil infrastructure operates normally, although Ukraine is targeting its refineries and storage facilities. Russia has limited oil storage capacity, and if refineries cannot process the crude oil volumes, production will have to be cut back. President Trump’s frustration with Vladimir Putin’s lack of response to the ceasefire and peace negotiation plan is leading to increased support for Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s leading source of earnings, its oil exports, which support its war efforts.

The chart highlights what is dampening interest in energy stocks.

Oil prices averaged slightly under $61 per barrel in October, down nearly $3 from September’s average, and the lowest they have been since April 2021. Oil prices fell below $60, as the glut fear sent investors and traders to the negative side of futures contracts.

OPEC is setting its output for this weekend. It is expected to boost supply by returning 137,000 barrels per day of idle production capacity to the market. The problem is that all members but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are at maximum production capacity. OPEC-watchers believe this means that only about half of the projected supply addition will actually be delivered.

If sanctions against Russia cut its exports, the world could suddenly find itself only a supply accident away from a global oil shortage. This risk is not being priced in oil futures, but it exists nonetheless.