Energy Musings

Don’t Feel Sorry For Californians

The news is full of stories about high gasoline prices in California, as its governor campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. If elected, he would presumably bring his philosophy for managing energy policy to the national stage, destroying the progress the Trump administration has made over the past decade. The mainstream media would like you to feel sorry for Californians who need to drive to work or who get their food delivered by trucks. Unfortunately, they have only themselves to blame for electing these politicians who are managing California’s energy market.

The California Problem

On Tuesday, gaspriceslive.com listed California’s gasoline pump price at $6.131 per gallon. The chart shows how the pump price has risen over the past year and how it compares with the national average of $4.483. The data show that California’s gasoline pump price is nearly 37% above the national average and is likely to rise further, as we outline below. The website is using data from the Automobile Association of America (AAA).

The California gasoline market on May 5, 2026.

The website also has a question-and-answer section. The first question explains California’s problems, none of which are easy to resolve, especially given the state’s anti-oil mindset. The final sentence in the answer sums up California’s fuel dilemma.

“Why is gas so much more expensive in California than other states?

“California’s high prices result from three compounding factors — the highest state gas tax in the country at over 68 cents per gallon, a mandatory unique fuel blend that limits where the state can source its supply, and an aging refinery infrastructure that creates periodic supply tightness. No other state has all three of these factors working simultaneously.” (Emphasis added.)

Given the anti-oil policies, the Iranian conflict, which has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic, has set the state on a collision course with reality. There will not be enough oil supply, and thus refined petroleum products, to satisfy demand. It will send prices soaring and could lead to rationing.

To help Californians, President Donald Trump requested a waiver of the Jones Act restriction on the use of compliant ships for transporting oil and refined products between U.S. ports. Initially, the waiver was for 60 days, but Trump recently requested a 90-day extension. Not being hamstrung by having to find Jones Act-compliant oil tankers will enable U.S. oil and refined product supplies to reach the West Coast, making up for the loss of Persian Gulf oil. The reality is that there are no Jones Act-compliant oil tankers available.

Here is the California problem in one chart. Because of aging domestic production and the state’s anti-oil policies, the state’s refining industry has increasingly relied on imports to supply the crude oil needed to produce gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel for Californians and residents in other Western states. This is because California is an energy island – isolated from the refining facilities on the Gulf Coast and in the Midwest. The state is also not connected to any pipelines to bring crude oil from the nation’s producing fields. Therefore, it has always had to rely on domestic production, exports from Alaska, and foreign supply sources.

California’s refineries rely on massive foreign crude oil imports.

In 2025, California’s refineries relied on domestic production for 22.9% of their feedstock, while Alaska added 16%. That meant the state’s refineries were getting 61.1% of their crude oil input from foreign sources. About half of that volume came from the Persian Gulf, which is now shut down.

An aggravating problem for California’s drivers is that the oil industry has been closing local refineries due to the anti-oil policies that have increased their operating costs, making them unprofitable. This has tightened the petroleum market not only in California, but throughout the Western United States, which depends heavily on petroleum products from California’s refineries. This dependency creates national security issues, as 50 military bases across the region rely on California for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

The last Middle Eastern tanker arrives in California.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

With the arrival of the last oil tanker from the Persian Gulf, California’s oil industry criticized the state’s Democratic leadership for its energy policies on Monday and what they portend for residents’ future. The Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker New Corolla is seen off Huntington Beach, bound for the Port of Long Beach, where it unloaded 2 million barrels of crude oil from the Persian Gulf. Now, the state needs to find 200,000 barrels of oil a day to replace the lost supply. The New Corolla loaded its oil on February 24, shortly before hostilities began. It is arriving at the beginning of May, meaning the journey lasted for over 60 days. Therefore, even if the Strait were to be reopened tomorrow, it will be two months at the least before any Middle Eastern oil arrives in California’s ports.

A Chevron representative noted that the state has lost 18% of its refining capacity over the past eight months due to the state’s energy policies. Refineries have become unprofitable, and Californians are about to find out that the oil industry is not a charity.

“Now California imports as much as 25% of gasoline and 20% of its jet fuel from overseas refineries that are more leveraged to Mideast crude oil than American refineries are,” said the Chevron representative. That is a problem when Middle Eastern oil is not available.

Share Energy Musings

The U.S. Oil & Gas Association told the LA Post that California suffers from “really bad California one-party energy policy.” It noted that, “Refineries are scrambling for replacement barrels from anywhere and shortages are on the horizon — that only means higher energy costs for consumers and manufacturers.”

“That was predictable because decades of blocking in-state drilling, killing pipelines, imposing the nation’s strictest fuel specs, and driving refinery closures made the state dangerously dependent on foreign tankers,” it added.

Demand destruction is on the horizon: the question is whether it will be market-driven or government-mandated. More important will be whether it is permanent or temporary. We hope California officials will allow the market to ration supply, if needed, with state support for low-income families who bear a disproportionate financial burden from higher petroleum prices.

The Jones Act Problem

The Jones Act waiver has created a firestorm of protests from domestic maritime industry associations, who fear that cheaper foreign shippers will undercut their markets.

The editorial page of Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal (WSJ) headlined an opinion article, “Trump Halts the Blockade of U.S. Ports.” Each day, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) arm of the Department of Transportation lists the ships that have received waivers. The listings detail, among other things, the shipper, the ship’s name and its flag, the ports for loading and unloading, and its cargo type and volume. The WSJ editorial listed examples from MARAD reports.

“So far, about two dozen waiver voyages have been reported complete as of April 30, according to the Maritime Administration. A ship flying the Singapore flag took 322,000 barrels of gasoline blend stock from Texas to California. A Maltese-flagged tanker brought 300,000 barrels of Bakken crude oil from Texas to a refinery in Pennsylvania. A second Singaporean vessel carried 300,000 barrels of gasoline from Louisiana to Florida. Useful commerce, amid Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The examples cited demonstrate that the domestic supplies were readily available, but would not have been available to California, Pennsylvania, and Florida without the Jones Act waiver. These are three of the most challenged oil-supply regions in the U.S., often dependent on foreign oil imports.

The WSJ editors discuss the pushback from Jones Act supporters but argue that the facts suggest that a protected transportation industry is inflationary. Yes, this is one conclusion. However, we understand the aggressive pushback by the domestic maritime industry, which fears being destroyed by unbridled foreign competition. At the same time, these organizations are pushing for more support to revitalize the industry, as outlined in the Trump administration’s Maritime Action Plan.

We have had discussions with shipping organizations that object to the waivers and to efforts to reform the Jones Act. We understand their fear of reopening the Jones Act and of Congress reforming certain aspects of the legislation. They fear, correctly, that it would allow Congresspeople to change things that are working in the name of improving the market for favored constituents. Such changes risk destroying the positives of the Jones Act. This is definitely a risk, because Congress has demonstrated time and time again that it is incapable of drafting sound legislation, and we have little faith that it has gotten better.

However, these associations must learn to walk and chew gum at the same time. Fighting the Jones Act waiver on principle is a losing battle, because the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed an oil supply challenge that cannot be resolved with our existing Jones Act-compliant fleet. This is a short-term issue. The waiver will not deter the Trump administration from advancing its efforts to revitalize our maritime industry, which must be done for national security reasons. That is a long-term issue. It means we need to figure out how to add U.S.-flag ships, primarily tankers, to our fleet.

Conclusion

It should be possible to address both the short- and long-term maritime revival issues and Jones Act issues simultaneously. For the health of our economy, the long-term solutions are the most important. Importantly, we are not advocating the position of the WSJ editorial page or the CATO Institute, which are clamoring for junking the Jones Act. However, those parts of the legislation that inhibit the maritime industry’s revitalization must be addressed, and the sooner the better. Without action, the problems California will soon face might spread nationwide if an adversary were to organize a shipping boycott of U.S. energy trade.

One step we should undertake is to offer incentives for foreign-flag tankers to reflag under the U.S. registry. This can be done in a matter of days, but it requires providing those owners with a way to offset the higher cost of U.S. mariners and other requirements for U.S.-flag vessels. That could be the bridge between the short- and long-term challenges the domestic shipping industry is facing. California is providing us with the opportunity to “never let a good crisis go to waste.”