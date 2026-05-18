Energy Musings

Energy Musings

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Allen Brooks's avatar
Allen Brooks
1d

Glad you liked it, Constance.

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Constance Gee's avatar
Constance Gee
1d

So many OMGs! in this arduously researched piece, Allen. Thank you for your exacting diligence and persistence.

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