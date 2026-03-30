Energy Musings

Energy Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
9h

It's time to Jones the Jones Act. It is MOST painful example of the long life of some bad US legislation. Smoot Hawley Tariff smut!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Allen Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture