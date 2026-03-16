Energy Musings

Spotlight On Jones Act And Energy Security

Oil prices rose on Friday, as investors assessed the latest news about the status of the Strait of Hormuz. That waterway, which normally sees about 20% of the world’s crude oil and natural gas, as well as a sizeable amount of the world’s fertilizer and petrochemical feedstocks, passes through it, has been declared closed by Iran. While normally about 150 vessels per day cross this narrow channel separating the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman, estimates from various ship-tracking services suggest that 10-15 oil tankers are getting through. However, that was of little comfort to the oil market.

How shipping has been impacted by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Potentially, 1 to 1.5 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products are reaching the market, primarily customers in China and India. Combined with the expanded shipments through the trans-Saudi Arabia pipeline and other pipelines that help avoid the Strait, estimates are that potentially 7 million barrels per day of oil are reaching the global market. Each of these alternative outlets has its own logistical challenges. Even with this amount of output leaving the Gulf, the inability to move as much oil through the Strait as usual is forcing producers to shut in production as their storage facilities reach capacity.

How the global fertilizer market is being harmed.

The challenging oil market is inflicting pain on Asian and European countries, as most of the oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is bound for them. The problems facing these countries also have a knock-on effect on the U.S. petroleum business. The proposed response by the Trump administration is about to unleash a significant debate about the nation’s maritime industry.

The U.S. is cooperating with the International Energy Agency’s plan to release 400 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) maintained by the member countries. Theoretically, if the Strait of Hormuz closure is costing the world 20 million barrels of oil per day, then the planned SPR release would cover 20 days of lost supply. However, if the daily loss is closer to 13 million barrels per day, then the extra supply would cover a longer time period. But people are worried that this will not be enough to keep oil prices from soaring to record levels.

The U.S. is committed to releasing 172 million barrels from our SPR. However, logistics limit the daily release to 4-5 million barrels per day. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has struck a unique arrangement: rather than selling the output to oil companies, he has arranged swaps with them, which will replace the oil with 200 million barrels at lower future oil prices.

The problem with our SPR supply is that it is primarily light and sour medium oil. We lack the heavy oil inventory our Gulf Coast refineries need to maximize product output. Some of the SPR oil will be used in foreign refineries.

Although the U.S. is an oil exporter, the headline number masks issues related to imbalances in the grades of oil produced, as well as our ability to supply all regions with refined petroleum products. Just as we import and export crude oil, we also import and export gasoline and diesel. The East Coast imports gasoline from Europe, while California is a larger consumer of imported gasoline and diesel from Asia.

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The Trump administration is considering a waiver of the Jones Act restriction that U.S. cargoes moving between U.S. ports must be shipped in Jones Act-compliant ships. Ships must be constructed in the U.S. by U.S. shipowners and crewed by American mariners. Those ships are more expensive to build and operate, but their competitive position is protected by the ban against non-Jones-Act-compliant ships from operating in U.S. trade.

As the issue of revitalizing the U.S. maritime industry has gained greater attention over the past two years, we have suggested that some Jones Act provisions will likely need to be modified for the revitalization effort to succeed. We have also stated that such an effort will be fought by many maritime interests, even though many of them understand why the changes are needed. They worry that reopening the Jones Act to modification, in today’s Congress, may lead to a massive restructuring of the legislation that creates even worse problems for the industry.

Immediately after the Trump administration floated the idea of a Jones Act waiver, leaders of seven maritime unions wrote to object to the proposal.

Willie Barrere, American Maritime Officers

Kelly Anderson, President, American Radio Association

Don Josberger, President, International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots

Anthony Poplawski, President, Marine Firemen’s Union

Adam Vokac, President, Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association

Matt Henning, President, Sailors’ Union of the Pacific

Greg Regan, President, Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO (TTD)

Here is the body of their letter, and their rationale against any Jones Act waiver.

“As you know, Jones Act waivers are granted only in rare, exceptional circumstances, typically on national security grounds where U.S.-flag vessel capacity is unavailable. Should concerns exist regarding tanker capacity, Congress has already addressed this through the Tanker Security Program, which ensures the availability of U.S.-flag vessels crewed by American mariners to move critical energy supplies when needed. Domestic tanker rates remain stable under long-term charters, while international shipping markets are highly volatile, with foreign-flag tanker rates often exceeding Jones Act rates due to global instability, including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Waiving the Jones Act would do nothing to reduce gasoline prices. In fact, the primary driver of gasoline prices is the cost of crude oil, not domestic shipping costs. Several studies have shown the impact of domestic shipping on nationwide fuel prices is negligible, and any marginal savings would be unlikely to reach consumers. A Jones Act waiver would instead create opportunities for foreign-flag operators that avoid paying U.S. taxes, rely heavily on low-wage labor, and operate under regulatory regimes that circumvent international labor and vessel safety standards in direct conflict of America’s national security and economic interests.

“At a time when the Administration is working to strengthen our nation’s shipyards and expand the international U.S.-flag fleet under the recently unveiled Maritime Action Plan (MAP), a Jones Act waiver would undermine these core policy objectives. The Jones Act is foundational to maintaining a strong merchant marine, sustaining maritime employment, supporting shipbuilding capacity, and preserving the domestic industrial base essential to national security. Waiving this law when U.S. vessels are available would outsource American jobs and weaken the long-term resilience of the maritime industrial base. While we genuinely share the collective goal of lowering energy costs for consumers, such waivers would do little to achieve that outcome while harming American workers and domestic industrial capacity.”

The problem the administration faces is that the region most affected by the shutdown of the Strait is Asia, and several countries have moved to restrict exports of refined petroleum products, electing to keep the supply at home for domestic consumption. This hurts California, which has increasingly become dependent on petroleum product imports, especially jet fuel, due to its long-standing anti-oil policies. They have been purchasing more refined products from Asian countries, which are facing supply shortages.

The U.S. East Coast relies on gasoline imports from Europe, another region that is also being harmed by the lack of Middle Eastern crude oil supplies. Both coasts face potential fuel shortages due to a lack of Jones Act tankers available to move Gulf Coast output to their markets, especially if the foreign suppliers cannot deliver.

California has been importing gasoline supplies from the Bahamas, where U.S. exports are being stored. This is a costly and time-consuming trade. Although the Tanker Security Program exists, will it be able to meet the challenge? How many of these oil tankers are deployed in support of the U.S. military operations? If we cannot find sufficient U.S.-flag oil tankers to move this supply to California, what happens?

While the debate is really about a short-term waiver versus a long-term change to the Jones Act, the battle lines are clear, highlighting one of the key hurdles that must be overcome if we are to revitalize the U.S. maritime industry. We must protect the successes of the coastal and brown-water maritime businesses while determining appropriate policies to grow a blue-water fleet. Threading the needle of maritime policy will be a challenge. And the reality is that we cannot have true energy security without a meaningful blue-water fleet.