Energy Musings

The Battle Over The Jones Act Waiver

On March 18, 2026, the Trump Administration announced a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act, which requires that cargo transported between U.S. ports be carried on vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, and U.S.-crewed. The waiver was extended for an additional 90 days, taking it into August.

The waiver has sparked an aggressive, coordinated pushback campaign from organizations that have benefited from the protected domestic maritime market. Their campaign has focused on claims that the waiver has not reduced gasoline prices at the pump and that its existence is undercutting the administration’s efforts to revitalize the domestic maritime industry.

The Cato Institute, an American libertarian think tank, publishes a monthly report on the Jones Act. Given the institute’s intellectual leanings, Cato has been lobbying to eliminate the Jones Act for years, claiming it constitutes a monopoly that harms American consumers. There is some truth to their position, but the workings of the Jones Act are much more complicated.

The latest Cato Jones Act report included a map showing the routes and cargoes of the first 45 journeys by foreign-owned ships permitted to operate under the waiver. The chart illustrates the supply challenge faced by the domestic oil industry due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting imbalances in global petroleum supplies.

Where the Jones Act waivered cargoes went.

More recent data on Jones Act waivers find more of the same cargoes and on the same routes. This supports the administration’s position that the waiver is designed to ensure the smooth operation of the domestic petroleum industry.

Virtually every organization of U.S. maritime workers, shipowners, shipbuilders, and industry associations impacted by the Jones Act has joined together to campaign for an end to the Jones Act waiver. They have lived and prospered for 106 years under the protections afforded by the Merchant Marine Act of 1920 and are not happy to see those protections waived, even if only temporarily. The monopoly protection from subsidized foreign vessels and shipping companies has served the U.S. economy well, but at a cost and potential reduction in efficiency.

John D. McCown, a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for Maritime Strategy, authored an opinion article published on May 12th by Workboat magazine. His article was titled “The Jones Act waivers aren’t achieving their stated purpose.”

McCown wrote that the waiver covered 659 commodities, and the cargo seeking a waiver must be identified. But as the Cato chart showed, the voyages initially involved petroleum. Some might question the cargo of ammonia, but it is for manufacturing fertilizer, a closely aligned petroleum product, and a product specifically cited by the administration when it announced the waiver.

McCown’s point was:

“… the stated focus was primarily related to gasoline supply and prices. Administration spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the purpose of the 60-day waiver was to ‘mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market’ resulting from the U.S. military action in Iran. A review of all of the facts shows that to date the Jones Act waivers have had no perceptible effect on gasoline prices and that the overall Jones Act impact on costs is inconsequential compared to its clear benefits.”

Americans pay attention to gasoline prices. Recently, rising gasoline prices due to the conflict in Iran have strained consumer budgets, angering people. The AAA website says the U.S. average regular gasoline pump price for June 6 was $4.191 a gallon. That price is down $0.165 a gallon from the prior week and $0.345 a gallon below the month-ago price.

However, it is important to note that, as S&P Global wrote, the administration’s justification for the waiver was not based on the impact on pump prices. “President Trump’s decision to issue a 60-day Jones Act waiver is just another step to mitigate the short-term disruptions to the oil market as the US military continues meeting the objectives of Operation Epic Fury,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement back in March. “This action will allow vital resources like oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal to flow freely to US ports for sixty days, and the Administration remains committed to continuing to strengthen our critical supply chains.” There was never any mention of the waiver reducing gasoline prices, but the anti-waiver group positions anything related to the waiver as a lever to reduce pump prices.

The waiver was intended to mitigate potential supply disruptions, a risk predicted for California, which has become highly dependent on imported crude oil and refined petroleum products from Asian countries, as well as Persian Gulf nations cut off by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Much of the West’s gasoline and jet fuel supplies are dependent on California’s refineries, which have just lost 17% of the industry’s capacity from a year ago. This region is home to 50 Department of War facilities, which would pose serious national security risks if their fuel supply were disrupted.

The anti-waiver movement has produced numerous graphical explanations for its arguments. While they often focus on the impact of the cost of shipping fuel supplies on the average pump price, this overlooks the unpredictable price increases that could result from physical shortages, which would force rationing of fuel supplies. Acknowledging such a risk would be counterproductive to their message.

The cost of shipping fuel does not raise pump prices much.

Readers should note the point about 45,000 American vessels. Most of these are not part of the fleet impacted by the Jones Act waiver. They are too small. There are only 190 U.S.-flag vessels that are 1,000 gross tons or larger. Even if we lower the measurement to 100 gross tons, the U.S. registry contains only 3,519 ships, ranking the U.S. fleet 35th in the world. Most of the 45,000 vessels are barges pushed by tugs, primarily on U.S. rivers and, in some cases, along coastlines. However, they are important for the movement of petroleum within the nation’s interior and certain coastal routes.

When the issue of the lack of availability of Jones Act-compliant oil tankers arises, the standard response is that barges and tugs are available. However, those promoters never acknowledge that the barges cannot move the volumes that ocean-going tankers transport. Furthermore, the barges move more slowly, increasing delivery times and costs.

What we know from comments by the management of companies that own and operate many of the tankers serving the petroleum market is that their fleets are fully committed and have no availability to move additional cargoes. Customers who contracted foreign vessels to move some of these cargoes also noted that they could not find Jones Act-compliant tankers to charter.

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The result of the Jones Act waiver is that more fuel supplies have reached key markets. Cato produced a chart showing how much fuel was moved by tankers and barges between PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) and PADD 5 (West Coast) from March 17 to May 7, compared with the total volumes moved in 2025. Importantly, the largest supplies moved during the waiver period were gasoline and motor fuel blending stocks, needed to make the specialized motor fuels mandated by California’s regulatory rules.

The Jones Act waiver has saved California.

Another important supply route was shipping propane from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico. Cato’s chart shows that the amount of the two cargoes allowed by the waiver exceeded the total volume of propane delivered to Puerto Rico from 2000 to 2025.

Puerto Rico has benefited from huge propane shipments.

Another graphic from the anti-waiver movement highlights that the U.S. is like 105 other nations in having cabotage laws restricting the movement of cargoes by foreign vessels in coastal waters. This is the heart of the Jones Act’s restrictions. However, throughout the history of the Jones Act, our ocean-going commercial shipbuilding industry has atrophied, and we have no domestic shipping companies with international stature. Our 190 U.S.-flag vessel fleet is only 0.02% of the world’s fleet of 112,495 vessels in last year’s count, and as mentioned previously, it is fully contracted.

The Jones Act justification.

The administration and Congress’ efforts to revitalize the U.S. maritime industry are long overdue and require immediate attention to begin correcting our economic and national security risks. Our energy dominance is at risk if the U.S. does not control the movement of oil, gas, coal, and other strategic minerals in and out of the country. Revitalizing the maritime industry will require a serious re-examination of the provisions of the Jones Act.

We are not in Cato’s camp on eliminating the Jones Act, but we believe some provisions will need to be restructured if we are to quickly correct the 50+ years of neglect the maritime industry has experienced. We fully understand the reluctance of those benefiting from the protections of the Jones Act to have the act opened to Congressional examination. We share their concern, given the performance of our congressional leaders and members. However, this issue is too important to ignore and too important to fail to find solutions to correct our maritime problems.