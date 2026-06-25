Energy Musings

Heard On The Street Is Right About Oil Stocks

Yesterday’s Wall Street Journal contained an interesting article by Spencer Jakab in the paper’s Heard On The Street column. The article, “Energy Stocks Could Be a Slick Trade,” provided an interesting insight into the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the energy industry, which he believes investors are overlooking.

The risk of oil and natural gas flows from the Persian Gulf being cut off, as they were recently, should signal that petroleum reserves and production not exposed to trade chokepoints are worth more than those exposed to that risk. The way oil and gas stocks have traded since the Iran conflict began suggests investors think otherwise.

Immediately after the war began, we wrote that oil and gas company management would reassess their exploration project portfolios. We believed then, and continue to believe now, that prospects located in areas removed from oil chokepoints would receive greater emphasis because the output could be worth more in the event of another chokepoint closure.

Drilling off the west coast of Africa, in Brazil, and in the North Sea is bearing fruit, based on various company press releases. These are regions where the free flow of production is assured, giving the reserves greater value.

Energy lags as technology soars.

As Jakab noted, energy stocks, as reflected in the performance of the Energy Select Sector ETF, are lower now than when the war started. The ETF trails the broad market indices and technology stocks, the latter by a wide margin. Of course, what is driving the spectacular performance of technology stocks is their investment in Artificial Intelligence and the financial returns they are expected to earn. However, as we are seeing across the nation and the world, without energy, the AI investment wave may fade or prove less profitable than anticipated.

Part of Jakab’s analysis is that, while commodity company stock prices, like oil and gas companies, tend to move in step with commodity price trends, investors have overlooked the magnitude of cash flow increases that energy stocks have benefited from with the closure of the Strait and the resulting elevated oil and gas prices. He suggests this represents a pile of cash that the companies could distribute to their shareholders, which should affect the value of the underlying shares.

It was pointed out that the entire U.S. energy sector is worth half as much as technology leader NVIDIA. The three largest energy companies combined are worth less than semiconductor giant Micron. This speaks to the low valuation of energy stocks.

To reinforce that view, energy has been a minor investment sector for decades, and little will materially change its position in the near term. As of June 23rd, the energy sector accounted for 3.02% of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index, with a market value of $4.44 trillion. That compares with technology, the largest sector at 38.16% and valued at $31.30 trillion. The S&P 500 weighting of technology is 12.5 times that of energy, while the valuation difference is just over 7 times. It is difficult to see anything that would materially narrow those gaps.

More returns to enrich shareholders?

For the past several months, the story of energy has been about soaring global oil prices and their impact on consumer budgets and the cost of producing goods. Inflation is higher, and pressure has been growing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to cool the economy, especially given the strength of the U.S. labor market.

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An energy research firm, Recurrent Investment Advisors, published a 2022 report on the long-term relationship between inflation and the commodity capital investment cycle. If you remember, 2022 was more than a year past the COVID pandemic, but inflation remained high and continued to rise as the economy recovered from the pandemic shutdown. The Federal Reserve was looking to raise interest rates, but was reluctant because it believed inflation was “transitory.”

The report showed that inflation persists until energy capex surges, but companies do not surge capex simply because spot prices rise. Capex responds primarily to higher valuations. The report captured the capex-and-inflation cycle in a chart.

Commodities and capex spending drive economies and inflation.

The lack of energy capital spending was highlighted by the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) following the release of its 2025 energy outlook report last fall. The report reinstituted the IEA’s Current Policies Scenario for forecasting future energy markets. The result was a reversal of the IEA’s long-standing call for a peak in global oil demand by 2030, with a subsequent decline in oil use and a significant growth in renewable energy. Under the reinstituted scenario, oil demand grows steadily to 2050 and thereafter, with a predicted 10% increase in oil consumption.

Although the IEA had warned that the global oil industry was underinvesting in new production before the latest forecast, the projections now call for greater investment. Moreover, the magnitude and rate of investment needs to ramp up quickly if the global economy hopes to avoid a spike in oil prices in the foreseeable future that would spur greater inflation, according to the IEA.

Although the stock market doesn’t appear to believe we are in a long-term commodity cycle, oil prices may trend higher than previously thought before the war in Iran, as sustained higher oil prices are what is needed to encourage oil companies to invest more in new reserves. That is the lesson of commodity market history. Maybe the title of Jakab’s article should be changed from “slick” to “sound” investment. Remember, this should not be taken as investment advice.