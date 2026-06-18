Energy Musings

Norway’s Equinor Joins The More Oil Group

While investors have watched the CEOs of ExxonMobil and Chevron repeatedly talk about the need for more oil and gas output in the future, European-based companies have been slow to abandon past renewable energy focuses. The latest European oil company to announce that it plans to increase its oil and gas investments to capitalize on the world’s need for more petroleum production is Norway’s state-owned Equinor.

In celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary of listing its shares on the Oslo and New York Stock Exchanges, Equinor management hosted a capital markets day for investors and analysts last Tuesday. The purpose of the meeting was to update participants on Equinor’s business strategy, priorities and long‑term direction.

In the slide presentation, the company showed that it views demand for reliable energy – dispatchable power – as having increased in recent years. The increased demand is attributable to government policy shifts towards energy security and affordability. These shifts will require greater oil and natural gas production in 2030 compared to the outlook the company presented in 2022. The chart shows a much larger forecast increase for natural gas than for crude oil. This is not surprising given the global increase in gas as a lower-carbon-emissions energy source. The chart also showed a corresponding increase in global power demand, accompanied by a noticeable price increase due to greater intermittency.

Equinor sees greater oil and gas demand in 2050.

Equinor’s view of future oil and gas demand is now aligned with that of most other international oil and gas companies, and importantly, the International Energy Agency (IEA). This revised view of the future petroleum market has forced Equinor’s management to shift capital-spending priorities and to pursue opportunities to improve investment returns and cash flows through enhanced operating efficiencies and a reoriented portfolio of exploration and production prospects. Ridding itself of low-return renewable energy and other low-return businesses is now a key part of the company’s strategy.

By 2030, Equinor expects its oil and gas production to increase by 150,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (mmboed), lifting the company’s target production to 2.3 mmboed. Management expects two-thirds of that production increase to come from Equinor’s Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) fields and prospects. Equinor president and CEO Anders Opedal told the attendees that “Demand continues to grow and Equinor is uniquely positioned to provide reliable energy. We will deliver more energy, growing cash flow and superior returns towards 2030.”

Where Equinor’s growth and investment returns will come from.

We have an issue with the comments and the graph in the chart. The chart’s graphic shows oil and gas production growing from 2.14 mmboed in 2025 to 2.3 mmboed in 2030. However, management said it expects 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) of growth to come from its NCS fields. Yet it was also quoted as saying that, internationally, Equinor projects a 30% increase in output to around 950,000 boed over the same period.

A 30% increase suggests roughly a 200,000 boed increase in international output. That seems consistent with the breakdowns between NCS and International output in the two columns. Visually, it appears that the NCS output might be flat to down between 2025 and 2030, rather than increasing by 100,000 boed. So far, we have not been able to balance the various texts and the graphic depiction. We will go with the overall 150,000 boed increase for the entire oil and gas portfolio over the next five years.

Share Energy Musings

Equinor’s management said that its growth and shareholder return components will come from maximizing the value of its NCS projects, while delivering focused growth from its international oil and gas portfolio. In addition, Equinor plans to build a competitive integrated power business and add value from trading and market optimization efforts.

Management stated, “We have also successfully turned around our international portfolio. We have divested declining assets, focused our footprint, and created a business delivering 80% growth in cash flow from operations. In total: $20 billion in free cash flow towards 2030, in a medium price scenario of $70 long-term oil.”

Based on the above outlook, Equinor announced it is considering doubling its 2026 share buybacks to $3 billion and providing a more predictable framework for annual buybacks beginning in 2027. In the presentation, management said that with oil prices between $60 and $80 per barrel, it sees stock buybacks of $2-$4 billion annually during 2027-2030. Additionally, it plans to increase the company’s annual dividend by 5% per year. Such a plan, if delivered, should make shareholders happy.

As a result of management’s announcements and plans, analysts revised their valuations of Equinor’s shares. Many raised their price targets while a few lowered theirs. The optimists expect management to deliver on the plan. The skeptics question whether that is possible.

The stock fair value was raised from NOK 287.31 to NOK 362.18, a 26% increase. Unsurprisingly, Equinor’s share price rose sharply on Tuesday when the capital markets day was held. Also, it was not a surprise that the share price retreated some the following day, as analysts and investors digested the information. Lower oil prices resulting from the Iran-U.S. conflict resolution also helped reduce the share price.

Equinor reached its highest share price ever with its new business plan.

On the day of the meeting, Equinor also announced it was considering combining its U.S. offshore wind farm Empire with Danish developer Ørsted. Last year, shortly before President Donald Trump began waging war against offshore wind projects, Equinor purchased a 9.8% ownership stake in Ørsted. There was speculation that Equinor would combine its renewable energy portfolio with Ørsted’s, or possibly merge the two companies.

When the U.S. offshore wind fight began, Ørsted’s share price was slammed due to the expectation that it might have to absorb $6 billion in lost capital from offshore wind farms it would not be able to build. The company’s financial position was so precarious that it was forced to raise capital from shareholders. Equinor had the option to cut its losses on its investment. Still, instead, the board of directors opted to purchase its pro rata share of the capital raise to prevent dilution of its ownership position.

The news about the Empire wind farm is consistent with other European-based oil companies’ moves away from renewable energy. BP p.l.c. has new management and a new business strategy that focuses on oil and gas while de-emphasizing its renewable energy businesses. Likewise, TotalEnergies SE entered into a deal with the Trump administration, receiving a nearly $1 billion refund from offshore wind lease payments and planning to reinvest the money in U.S. oil and gas projects.

Finally, Shell plc has just announced it is considering packaging and selling its offshore wind farm investments. The company has selected two investment firms to handle the planned divesture, a move consistent with the strategy that Shell CEO Wael Sawan implemented when he assumed leadership in 2023. The sale initiative could begin before year-end, with completion in 2027.

Shell’s strategy is to reduce investments in low-carbon businesses and divest lower-return assets. Offshore wind farms fit in that category, as confirmed by the CEO of a proposed U.S. joint-venture offshore wind project who testified before the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission about the project’s low investment return. This proposed sale of offshore wind farms would follow the divestment of Shell’s European onshore renewables division and its withdrawal from planned offshore wind projects in Scotland last year.

The climate change push for green energy is in retreat. Some of the last holdouts, European oil and gas companies, are now abandoning green energy unless it earns returns comparable to those earned from oil and gas investments. The low earnings of renewable investments were boosted by leveraging the project’s balance sheet with debt. That worked in a low-interest-rate environment, which existed until recently. It is unlikely we will return to such a financial environment anytime soon, making it impossible to leverage such projects to boost their returns safely. Recognizing this reality will diminish the attractiveness of renewable energy investments. With growing demand, oil and gas are attractive businesses for the next several decades, allowing management years to assess the pace of any energy transition and where successful investments may be located. This will be a very different energy world from what was assumed merely a couple of years ago.