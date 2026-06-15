Energy Musings

Energy Musings

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Smith, Eric N's avatar
Smith, Eric N
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Thanks for a balanced appraisal of Lee Raymond's exceptional career with Exxon-Mobil. I too believe he was a one-of-a-kind leader who transitioned from an early career as a downstream cost cutter to become the leading prophet of how the 7 sisters could survive in an industry increasingly controlled by OPEC and national oil companies. I believe he and Henry Kissinger shared a few traits, including their belief in the efficacy of real politick and the fact that neither suffered fools gladly, even those who were US congressmen.

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