Energy Musings

ExxonMobil’s Creator Lee Raymond Dies

One of the most consequential leaders of the international oil industry in recent decades, ExxonMobil’s Lee Raymond, passed away in Dallas last week at the age of 87. During our Wall Street tenure, we sometimes interacted with Raymond while he was at the top of ExxonMobil. We always found him thoughtful and insightful when discussing oil industry trends and their implications for oil companies and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

We also worked with one of his sons (triplets) for several years. During this working association, we learned about the power of the CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies and the need to protect his and the company’s image from adverse publicity. When his son was in a serious automobile accident due to his carelessness, an ExxonMobil lawyer was one of the first people to help out.

ExxonMobil’s Lee Raymond during a light moment.

Over the years, we learned about Lee Raymond, the executive, and the man from various ExxonMobil executives, competitors, service company executives, and ExxonMobil friends. Many of these observations confirmed our views of Raymond.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said in a statement about Raymond’s death, “Lee was a remarkable leader who transformed not just Exxon Mobil, but the global energy landscape.” There is little question about both points – ExxonMobil became the world’s largest oil company and one of the most focused on its core business, while delivering outstanding returns for its shareholders in the days leading up to and following the merger of Exxon and Mobil. A no-nonsense executive, Raymond was known for his vision, dedication, and demanding management style. In some cases, his demanding presence carried over to Wall Street, where he sometimes ridiculed analysts for questions he perceived as frivolous. Fortunately, we were never on the receiving end of such barbs.

Raymond reportedly had a photographic memory, and executives presenting at meetings he chaired worried about his reciting from past presentations – usually facts or observations that were contrary to their current views. We gather it was often a tense time waiting to present.

With a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1960 and a PhD in the discipline from the University of Minnesota, Raymond joined Exxon as a production engineer in the research operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963. He moved through the engineering ranks in the refining and chemicals businesses.

He was known for successfully turning around the company’s Aruba refinery, which went from losing $10 million to making $25 million a month in a couple of years. This success led to Raymond being assigned to run Exxon Enterprises in 1981. That was the home of the company’s earlier efforts in business diversity. After studying the portfolio, he began shutting down businesses and selling others until the entire division was eliminated. He has clearly demonstrated his focus on cost-cutting, improving operational efficiency, and better capital discipline.

In recognition of his management skills, Raymond was appointed to the Exxon board of directors in 1984. This was during the tenure of CEO Lawrence Rawl. Raymond was later appointed president of the company in 1987. One of his key assignments was managing Exxon’s relocation from New York City to Dallas. But he proved his worth when Rawl failed to grasp the scope and PR damage from the 1989 Exxon Valdez supertanker running aground and spilling 11 million gallons of oil into the waters off the Gulf of Alaska.

Raymond was assigned the task of managing the clean-up and the political fallout. The cleanup effort required a massive mobilization of manpower and equipment. Exxon settled with Alaska and the U.S. government in 1991, agreeing to pay $900 million to resolve civil claims, $100 million in criminal restitution, and $25 million as part of a criminal plea agreement.

Based on this experience, Raymond implemented a zero-tolerance safety culture and a demanding system for rating employee performance modeled after Jack Welch’s approach at General Electric. Interestingly, it was GE that replaced ExxonMobil as the largest company in the S&P 500 index in 2005. ExxonMobil is known for its dedication to safety and the active management of safety statistics.

Raymond was elevated to CEO of Exxon in 1993 and added the title of chairman in 1999, the year he engineered the largest merger in oil industry history. Known for his data-driven approach, Raymond reshaped Exxon’s operations: cutting 16,000 jobs, reducing operating costs by $1.3 billion annually by 1997, and prioritizing efficiency over exploration. Under Raymond’s direction, ExxonMobil’s stock price outperformed the S&P 500 index each year from 1993 to 2003 while maintaining its rigid safety protocols.

Raymond had shunned exploration in the early years of his leadership. He focused on operational efficiency to boost returns. However, he realized in the late 1990s that the oil industry was on the cusp of a growth phase and that Exxon needed to expand its exploration portfolio. This led him to engineer a merger with Mobil Oil Corporation, a sister company of the Standard Oil Trust created by founder John D. Rockefeller. Mobil had some key producing operations in Southeast Asia and Africa, significant gas resources in the Middle East, and an excellent refining business. The two companies fit together very well.

Once Raymond concluded the merger negotiations with Mobil executives, he flew back to Dallas and summoned his key senior executives the following Saturday morning to Exxon’s Irving, Texas campus. He assigned each executive to conduct due diligence on Mobil’s assets and develop a business plan to achieve $7 billion in operating savings. Many of these executives were in the air within hours on due diligence trips. Once the record $82 billion merger was completed, the plan went into effect, and as they say, the rest is history.

Raymond was known for his skepticism about climate change, which made him a frequent target, even in the headlines of some of his obituaries. He was called “the Darth Vader of global warming” by the environmental group Greenpeace. He argued vigorously against the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which set the path for countries to adopt targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Raymond, as a trained scientist, maintained that the science behind global warming was uncertain. “Let’s agree there’s a lot we really don’t know about how climate will change in the 21st century and beyond,” Raymond said in a 1997 speech in Beijing. He felt the evidence for climate change was “inconclusive” and that “the case for global warming is far from airtight.” He thought there was as much chance of global cooling as of global warming.

In 2002, Exxon ran advertisements in the New York Times calling climate science “unsettled.” Interestingly, that was the title of Steven Koonin’s recent book on climate change science. Koonin was Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy during President Barack Obama’s time in the White House. Currently, he is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and an Advisory Board member at the National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA), where we are a Senior Fellow.

Several media investigations known as #ExxonKnew claimed that, from the 1970s onward, scientists at Exxon understood and alerted senior management to the risk that increased fossil fuel use would contribute to a warming planet. They claimed Exxon deliberately misled the public. The company denied the allegations. The reality is that the ExxonMobil scientists were recreating the same climate models using the same data as other scientists. The fact that they created similar models did not prove anything about the data or the science underlying them, something we know much more about today.

The Exxon Board of Directors allowed Raymond to extend his tenure as CEO and Chairman beyond the company’s mandatory retirement age to give him more time to prepare the transition to the company’s next leadership. Rex Tillerson was chosen to replace Raymond because of his background in exploration and development, which the company needed as it entered the industry’s next era.

However, Raymond’s retirement package of nearly $400 million proved controversial, sparking outrage from shareholders, oil industry critics, and corporate governance experts. The reality was that the shareholder value he had created during his tenure at ExxonMobil entitled him to more than the amount he was awarded.

Likewise, Raymond’s continued service on the board of JP Morgan proved equally controversial, although he had helped management navigate the 2007-2008 financial crisis and numerous acquisitions. He supported the appointment of Jamie Dimon as CEO. Dimon cited his leadership in the press release announcing Raymond’s departure from the JPMorgan board.

We enjoyed our interactions with Lee Raymond over the years. We were always impressed with his leadership of ExxonMobil and his vision for the future of the international oil and gas industry. His career speaks for itself – he was a true leader. Unfortunately, we see very few CEOs cut from the same cloth as Lee Raymond.

We are republishing an article we published in Musings From the Oil Patch during our time at the oil-service investment bank PPHB. The 2015 article discusses our assessment of the messages the Exxon board of directors was sending about its views on where the oil industry was heading and what management skills would be needed for ExxonMobil to navigate that future as best it could while selecting new CEOs. We traced the CEO appointments from 1960. Our article was written as Darren Woods was being elevated to the board of directors and president. It signaled the next leader of ExxonMobil. His record leading the company speaks for itself. We think our assessments remain as valid today as they did a decade ago.

December 29, 2015

What Is Exxon Telling Us With Latest Management Move?

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM-NYSE) has a new president and member of its board of directors effective January 1, 2016. The board was expanded to 13 members to accommodate the appointment of Darren Woods, currently a senior vice president, a member of the corporation’s management committee, and the president of Exxon Mobil Refining & Supply. While the announcement contained no reference to Mr. Woods’ next management step, the general assumption is that he will replace current Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson when he retires at the age of 65 in 2017.

The assumption of Mr. Woods stepping up is based on prior CEO succession moves at ExxonMobil. The announcement tweaked our interest about the significance of the selection process as we have watched numerous CEO and chairman successions at ExxonMobil during our years as an energy investment analyst. Each move, in our view, reflected the board of directors’ judgement at that point in time of the skill-set necessary for managing the company in the future. In other words, understanding the appointee’s skills might reflect on the future world for energy, at least as envisioned by the ExxonMobil Board of Directors. In recent years, the tenure of ExxonMobil CEOs has lengthened compared to the terms of office during the 1960s and 1970s, meaning the board wants to give the next leader sufficient time to deal with long-term issues before having to relinquish his leadership post. Mr. Woods is currently listed as 50 years old, meaning that if he does succeed Mr. Tillerson in 2017, he will be 52, suggesting he would have 13 years as the head of the company before reaching the mandatory retirement age.

What might this move be signaling about the future strategy of ExxonMobil, and should we heed the signal? In our investment career dating back to the late 1960s, we have been fortunate to have personally dealt with four of ExxonMobil’s CEOs. Mr. Tillerson is the first ExxonMobil CEO we have not had the pleasure of personally interacting with. After reading the news of Mr. Woods’ appointment and the speculation about his eventual elevation to the highest management position, we decided to go back and compile a list of ExxonMobil’s CEOs since 1960 along with their education and any pertinent details of their background. The 1960s marked when Standard Oil of New Jersey, and the parent company of numerous corporate affiliates, was reconfigured to ultimately form the current ExxonMobil.

As shown in Exhibit 1, all of ExxonMobil CEOs since 1960 were educated as engineers with the chemical engineering discipline dominating the list with four, followed by civil engineering with two. If Mr. Woods does rise to the CEO post, he will be the first CEO trained as an electrical engineer. Over the past 55 years, ExxonMobil has had only one CEO trained as a petroleum engineer, which is somewhat surprising given the role that oil and natural gas exploration and development plays in the company’s business. The mix of educational backgrounds may be less important than the single message that the technical challenges of managing ExxonMobil’s sprawling energy empire requires the discipline that comes from an engineering training, but there is less of a need for a specific petroleum specialization.

In researching the backgrounds and careers of the CEOs, we were also struck by the geographic diversity of their birth and childhood along with their schooling. This group of successful corporate managers came from West Virginia, South Dakota, North Dakota, Virginia, Texas, New Jersey and Alberta, Canada. Where they acquired their education is also interesting as none came from the “elite” colleges of America, but they often represented schools with known energy and technical expertise. College degrees came from a universe of colleges as diverse as Stanford, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, University of Texas at Austin, University of Oklahoma, Lehigh University, University of Wisconsin at Madison and the University of Alberta, Canada. While virtually every one of the CEOs had an advanced degree, most were in the business area designed to augment their engineering undergraduate education. One CEO, Lee Raymond, attained a PhD degree before joining ExxonMobil while Ken Jamieson received an advanced engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It was also interesting to see the range of initial jobs these gentlemen had as those often were a precursor to the skill sets they brought to the C-suite and their achievements

in building the company. The range of initial careers at ExxonMobil spanned the oil and gas production, drilling, refinery and chemical divisions.

Exhibit 1. Exxon Mobil Corp. CEOs Since 1960

Source: Various, PPHB

At the time the ExxonMobil Board of Directors selected each of these men for the highest management position at the company, their respective skill-sets were established by the successes each had achieved while climbing the corporate ladder. If one were able to know more about the career successes of the newly elevated CEO, it might have been possible to conceive what would be his goals for the company during his tenure. That knowledge might have been insightful in understanding where ExxonMobil’s management and its board of directors anticipated the energy business going and what the company needed to do to be successful. For example, when Ken Jamieson assumed the CEO role in 1969, the company was in an extended period of low oil and gas prices and faced projections that U. S. oil and gas output was near a peak. For years, the prospect of no oil and gas production growth in the U.S. had driven ExxonMobil to expand internationally while at the same time aggressively diversifying into coal and other minerals in addition to other non-energy businesses. In fact, shortly after Mr. Jamieson’s retirement we had lunch with him and he expanded on why the future for ExxonMobil was going to be in “hard-rock” minerals. As a civil engineering undergraduate who even spent time prospecting for gold and other minerals in Canada, Mr. Jamieson’s background was appropriate for executing a corporate strategy that emphasized hard-rock minerals as its future. It was also during the latter portion of his tenure as CEO that Exxon began diversifying well beyond the oil and gas business becoming involved in enterprises such as office products (word processors, electric typewriters, etc.), electric motor efficiency, solar power and shale oil extraction – all reflecting a negative outlook for the basic petroleum business.

Many people forget what happened to the international oil and gas industry following the 1973 Arab oil embargo of the United States and select Western countries for their support of Israel during the Seven-Day War. The rise of global oil prices and the influence of OPEC during the latter half of the 1970s and into the early 1980s created significant profitability challenges for the downstream oil and gas business along with the chemical industry. Clifton Garvin, an executive who had spent most of his career in the chemicals division, was the CEO of ExxonMobil at that time. His knowledge and skills enabled the company to successfully exploit its global downstream and chemical franchises while at the same time improving the profitability of its international chemical operations. It was also during his stewardship that ExxonMobil made last ditch efforts at commercializing some of its non-petroleum businesses before concluding that exiting made the most sense. As a result, and under the management of a future CEO, the Exxon office products business and solar energy businesses were sold. It was during this time that the company purchased Cleveland-based Reliance Electric Company in an effort to commercialize ExxonMobil’s electric motor efficiency technology research and development work. Two years into its seven-year ownership, Exxon abandoned that effort, leaving Reliance Electric to sell its traditional products. Eventually the company decided to sell Reliance Electric to its managers and two private equity funds. In this case, ExxonMobil posted a $275 million gain on its $1.2 billion investment.

As the global oil and gas business struggled to recover from the collapse of commodity prices in 1986, ExxonMobil saw the distress in the industry as a good time to grow its oil and gas business. Having a petroleum engineer, Lawrence Rawl, at the helm of ExxonMobil may have been an astute move. Besides beginning to grow its oil and gas business, ExxonMobil also decided to end most of its ill-fated diversification efforts. However, after about a third of the way through his term as CEO, the Exxon Valdez ran aground in Alaska setting off one of the largest oil spills in American history and smack in the middle of some of the most scenic and protected land in Alaska. ExxonMobil’s clean-up efforts were poorly organized so that the environmental mess became a huge black-eye for the company, leaving its public image in shambles. While never officially acknowledged, the mishandling of the Valdez spill cleanup dogged the balance of Mr. Rawl’s tenure as CEO. The clean-up effort was shifted to Lee Raymond, who quickly turned it around and thus improved the company’s public image.

Mr. Raymond started his career as a production engineer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, progressed through the engineering ranks in the refining and chemicals businesses, and later received a huge career boost after he turned around the company’s refinery in Aruba from losing $10 million a month to making $25 million a month in only a couple of years. He achieved this success through cost-cutting and negotiating a deal with Venezuela to supply the refinery with extra-heavy crude oil, which was lower in cost. This performance was recognized by senior management who then handed Mr. Raymond the reins of Exxon Enterprises in 1981, the home of the company’s earlier business diversity efforts. With no direction from his bosses, after studying the portfolio he began to shut down and sell various units until the entire division was eliminated.

Exhibit 2. Emphasis On L-T Downstream Profitability

Source: Motley Fool

This success led to his appointment to the next higher training ground for Exxon executives. This move was due to his demonstrated ability to extract greater profitability and better capital discipline at the various business units he oversaw. This was in keeping with the new direction at ExxonMobil for improved profitability. So after fixing the Valdez spill problems, Mr. Raymond was elevated to one level below Mr. Rawl and then succeeded him, ushering in a new focus at the company that emphasized profit growth over volume increases. Cost-cutting, stock buybacks and restrained capital spending all contributed to establishing ExxonMobil as the most profitable major oil company when measured by return on capital under Mr. Raymond.

After years of wringing costs out of the company, Mr. Raymond shifted his focus during the latter part of the 1990s to growing the enterprise. He saw that political turmoil had declined in numerous countries around the world that possessed large potential oil fields that could be developed at low cost. As a result, ExxonMobil began pursuing deals in Russia, Indonesia and throughout Africa. His ultimate growth investment, however, was the 1998 agreement to merge with Mobil Oil Corp. This deal not only offered profit opportunities in the combined downstream businesses, but it also added oil reserves and exploration opportunities in Africa and Indonesia, two of Mr. Raymond’s growth targets. His efforts to establish a foothold in Russia were successful, partly as a result of the work of Rex Tillerson who ultimately succeeded Mr. Raymond as CEO of ExxonMobil.

Exhibit 3. ExxonMobil’s Focus On Upstream Growth

Source: Motley Fool

Mr. Tillerson, although schooled as a civil engineer, has spent most of his career with the oil and gas production side of the company, including stints with Yemen, Khorat and Russia, and then eventually heading ExxonMobil Development Company, which he oversaw for seven years. In 2006, Mr. Tillerson was appointed CEO and chairman of the company. His major corporate move has been the purchase in 2009 of XTO Energy for $41 billion in an all-stock acquisition. XTO, a leading domestic exploration and production company, was best known for its leadership position in the American gas shale revolution, something Mr. Tillerson admitted ExxonMobil’s planners had missed, putting the company behind the rest of the industry. This huge bet came about a year after natural gas prices had dropped below $7.50 per thousand cubic feet (mcf). They were holding in the $3.50/mcf range at the time the deal was struck. Since then, the surge in gas shale output (helped by XTO’s success) coupled with demand weakness has driven natural gas prices below $2/mcf. Just as it will take time for this major corporate bet to pay off, so too will it be for Mr. Tillerson’s joint venture agreement to explore the highly-prospective Russian Arctic for oil and gas. The agreement is caught up in the political battles between Russia and the West that has resulted in significant economic sanctions being imposed on Russia limiting the ability of the joint venture to operate. We expect both of these initiatives will pay off in the long-term, which is the nature of the oil and gas business, but the results of the moves will benefit a future ExxonMobil CEO.

As we have highlighted, the skills of the respective ExxonMobil CEOs have varied over time, and the moves each made in response to the issues facing the company during their tenures in most cases contributed to the successes of the company over a very long time period. We believe this record of success can be attributed to ExxonMobil’s hiring practices and personnel development efforts. It is also a tribute to the wisdom of the board of directors to select a CEO who possessed the necessary skills to navigate ExxonMobil through the anticipated business challenges it was likely to encounter. These accomplishments may also speak to the success of the company’s corporate planning efforts and long-term focus.

Using all this history and analysis as a guide, what conclusions might we derive about the energy future ExxonMobil directors anticipate by their selection of Darren Woods as the likely next CEO? Remember, his education is as an electrical engineer, but his career has been spent primarily in the chemicals, refining and transportation sectors. We would sum up the implications for ExxonMobil’s future by assessing how the idea that oil prices will stay “lower for longer” will impact the company’s businesses. Under this scenario, the company’s profit growth will depend more on actions to improve the performance of the company’s downstream and chemical operations than what it will earn from better commodity prices that benefit upstream profitability. Lower for longer is the result of continued oil and gas oversupply along with reduced economic growth both in the U.S. and globally. Both of these macro industry factors are proving intractable and will require much longer to correct than previously thought when the downturn began. Lower future oil and gas consumption may also be a sign of greater success for the anti-fossil-fuel campaign of the environmental movement, which now includes a legal attack against ExxonMobil for its supposed lying to shareholders over its knowledge about the climate change impact from burning the company’s products.

Exhibit 4. The New Focus Chemicals and Downstream?

Source: Motley Fool

It is not a given that Mr. Woods will succeed Mr. Tillerson. If he does, however, we believe his skills, honed over his 23-year career with ExxonMobil, signal a different era for the oil and gas industry, and may reflect a permanent change in the profitability sources for the company. We believe other energy CEOs should contemplate this message as they plan for their future.