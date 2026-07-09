Energy Musings

Europe’s Natural Gas Supply Challenge

Not long ago, we wrote about the LNG market and asked whether it was headed for a glut. Had we waited a week, we would have had additional information about the market, both long-term and near-term. Because the near term is potentially more impactful, we will hold off on commentary about the long-term LNG market and the possibility of a glut.

The near-term LNG market is dealing with several dynamics – the price of gas in Europe, the current low level of the continent’s gas storage, and the impact on 2027 contracts from the pending commencement of the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive – that may keep inventories well below their mandated level by November 1. Furthermore, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility that Qatar could begin shipping LNG sooner than expected will impact regional supplies and global LNG prices.

Europe has a different story. The European Union (EU) has warned that cautious buying of expensive LNG risks leaving the continent heading into next winter with the lowest natural gas storage levels in years. In other words, residents would be one early, severe cold wave away from an energy and electricity crisis, causing prices to soar and people to die.

The potential EU supply crisis is the most important market factor at present, as a surge in LNG buying could drive up LNG prices, impacting the continent’s electricity prices and consumer budgets and creating greater competition for LNG cargoes globally. A recent article in the Financial Times included the following chart showing the projected EU’s gas storage level as of October 31, the start of the winter heating season. This would be the lowest storage level since 2011, 15 years ago. It would be well short of the EU directive for countries to have 90% of their anticipated gas needs by the start of winter.

Europe is heading for a potential natural gas crunch.

The latest projection by energy consultant Wood Mackenzie puts EU gas storage levels at 76% full at winter’s start. Another forecast has storage at an even lower level. The low storage is the result of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran-U.S. war. During the closure, the world lost about 20% of the annual LNG supply, primarily Qatar’s and the United Arab Emirates’ output.

A significant problem for the EU’s gas storage injection season is that it started from a low level (28%) due to a colder-than-normal winter. When the Iran war commenced in late February, LNG prices soared. European gas buyers began competing aggressively against Asian buyers for U.S. LNG cargoes and those of other non-Persian Gulf nations.

Once the initial price surge subsided, LNG prices settled, eventually creating a different problem for Europe. Prices fell too low to attract LNG cargoes. The Financial Times interviewed an analyst from Argus Media who said, “While the announced US-Iran deal has pushed down gas prices and raised hopes for a flood of Mideast Gulf supply returning to the market, the longer we see constrained LNG supply, the lower start-of-winter European gas stocks will be and the bigger the chance of winter price spikes.” That is the problem the European Commission is working to avoid.

European gas prices remain elevated due to the war in Iran.

At the outbreak of the Iran war, EU gas prices jumped by 90% into the low €60s per megawatt-hour (MWh). However, prices never reached the €342/MWh level experienced in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That spike was largely driven by the loss of Russian pipeline gas, Europe’s primary gas supply, along with the continent’s limited LNG import capacity. Since then, Europe has constructed a number of LNG regasification facilities and adjusted to the loss of Russian pipeline gas, so the market was better prepared for the loss of Middle East LNG supplies.

EU gas prices have retreated to about €45/MWh. The European Commission has attempted to ease fears over the low level of gas storage. Storage is currently at 49%, well below the 75% seasonal norm and the 5-year average of 61%. While the European Commission’s nonbinding target for storage by November 1 is 90%, it has advised member states to fill storage to 80%. It said countries could also build storage as low as 75% to ease pressure on prices. The Commission is worried that meeting its 90% storage target would require higher prices, which would drive up inflation and pressure citizens’ budgets.

Easing the storage fill target to 75% acknowledges that the current fill rate will not meet the modified 80% target. Global-energy-flow.com has prepared a chart showing the history of gas storage since the start of the 2025-2026 winter heating season, along with several projections to November 1. Based on continuing the current storage injection rate (blue dashed line), winter storage will only reach 72%, 8 percentage points below the modified target. The green dashed line shows the 80% target. The grey line shows the 5-year seasonal injection rate, which would have allowed storage to reach the 90% target if it had been operational all year. The chart’s bronze wedge shows the current storage gap and how it evolves during the remaining 121 days until winter.

Europe is unlikely to meet its 80% gas storage target.

A compounding problem for Europe is its environmental law governing methane imports. The EU’s methane regulation was adopted in 2024 to limit methane emissions from LNG imports. The law requires EU producers to monitor and repair methane leaks, and it bans routine flaring, where gas leaks at oil and gas facilities are burned off instead of being captured. In January 2027, the regulation will be extended to all imported fossil fuels.

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The US, Qatar, and other countries supplying oil and gas to Europe are lobbying the European Commission to rewrite the rules. They say that importers were “unwilling to enter into contractual agreements that knowingly violate EU law.” This rule puts at risk the flow of LNG from Qatar and the U.S., which is critical for Europe to meet its energy supply needs.

Germany has called for the EU to suspend the implementation of the new rule. Katherina Reiche, Germany’s energy minister, said that Europe needs “at least a postponement or suspension” of the rule to allow her country, and others, to “safely supply itself with gas imports,” but, importantly, also kerosene, the base product for jet fuel.

Reiche’s comments came ahead of an energy ministers’ meeting, where 12 member states, including Italy, the Netherlands and Poland, called for a three-year suspension of the law. Germany had not joined the group of 12; however, it had previously called for the regulation to be implemented with “pragmatism.”

Unsurprisingly, debate over the law has become embroiled in the narrative that the recent European heatwave has been exacerbated by climate change driven by fossil fuel emissions. Methane is the main component of natural gas and is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere over 20 years.

Energy research firms, hired by parties on both sides of the issue, unsurprisingly reach different conclusions on whether the law will hurt Europe’s supplies of natural gas imports. Rysted Energy, working for the climate NGO EDF Europe, says there are large volumes of oil and gas with high levels of methane emissions being reported, but acknowledges that a system must be put in place to monitor those imports.

Wood Mackenzie, backed by oil and gas industry lobbies, suggests that many imports would not be compliant, risking a supply crunch. It says that the law will create uncertainty among gas traders and producers, preventing them from entering into supply contracts.

Finnish energy minister Sari Multala, whose country does not support suspending the law, told the Financial Times that he believes the concerns are more related to foreign policy than energy policy. He believes member states have experienced pressure from the U.S. on this issue and other EU climate reporting requirements.

Last fall, the heads of ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy, suppliers of Qatar’s LNG, warned about the EU’s climate sustainability law. The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive requires companies doing business in the EU to address human rights and environmental risks across their supply chains. The directive aims to hold companies accountable for harm even in operations outside Europe, with penalties for violations ranging up to 5% of the company’s global revenue.

“If we can’t be a successful company in Europe, and more importantly, if they start to try to take their harmful legislation and enforce that all around the world where we do business, it becomes impossible to stay there,” said ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods.

The European Commission is working to find a solution to this potential supply disruption. It has been said that the member states could postpone the application of penalties for importers for three years. However, companies have argued that they will still be subject to the law’s potential application; therefore, they will not sign contracts to supply fuel in 2027.

Senior government officials of the United States, Qatar, Nigeria, and Algeria have written to EU leaders requesting that the organization take swift action to clarify and adopt three targeted amendments to the EU Methane Regulation. They want the EU to adopt a “stop-the-clock mechanism” to provide time to develop necessary methodologies and compliance pathways that work for everyone. They are also requesting the grandfathering of new contracts signed while the amendments are being made. Finally, they are asking for the removal of penalties for noncompliance during the transitional period.

However, EU energy commissioner Dan Jørgensen told ministers the Commission would not amend the legislation as doing so “would only increase insecurity and uncertainty in the market.” He told them that the Commission was working on further guidance to help industries and member states comply with the rules. Guidance does not appear to have the force of law, as the amendments sought by the LNG importers would provide.

The problem is that suspending the legislation would be a lengthy process and subject to legal challenge since it is already in force for domestic fossil fuel production. Furthermore, guidance on penalties appears unlikely to satisfy Germany and other countries challenging the law. “The purchases for the quantities in 2027 are taking place now,” said Germany’s Reiche. “We cannot risk our security of supply under any circumstances if the methane regulation remains in its current form.”

Once again, we find European policymakers on an environmental path to decarbonization with blinders on. Not only did they not consider the consequences of their policies in the event of market disruptions, but they also have yet to fully develop the law’s details, which are set to go into effect in less than six months. The prospect of very limited LNG imports in 2027 might stimulate a surge in buying to ensure sufficient supply for the upcoming winter. That could create the price spike the European Commission is attempting to avoid.

In many countries and governments, such turmoil would be grounds for dismissing policymakers for incompetence. In the EU, it just means figuring out a temporary patch, which will likely have further knock-on effects.