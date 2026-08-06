Energy Musings

BP Embarks On Ending An Era

The end of July marked the end of an active period in the restructuring of BP plc. Since Meg O’Neil arrived as BP’s chief executive officer in April, she has been actively studying the company, assessing its management talent, and devising a strategy to boost the company’s share value. However, she also wound up in a board restructuring maelstrom, which has her involved in the search for a new chairperson for BP. We are sure that investors hope her arrival and securing a new chairman will usher in an era of less turmoil at the company, development of a sound business strategy, improved earnings, and better shareholder returns.

If you go to BP’s website, you will find eight press releases issued during July and four in June. The June press releases began with an announcement of O’Neil’s restructuring and simplification of BP’s operating structure and ended with an announcement of two senior management changes. The other June press releases involved new business opportunities BP was involved with.

July’s announcements included a pre-announcement of second quarter earnings, while another discussed the start-up of a major expansion of the company’s Atlantis producing facility in the Gulf of America. The remaining six press releases dealt with sales of BP portfolio businesses and welcomed new investors into two other international projects, reducing BP’s ownership percentages. While some of these projects and transactions were likely started under former CEO Maury Auchincloss, a number of them suggest that O’Neil has moved aggressively to simplify BP. The final July announcement drew the most attention, as BP announced it was putting its entire North Sea oil and gas production portfolio up for sale.

BP and the North Sea

BP is closely identified with the history of the North Sea oil and gas business, as the U.K. government controls a large portion of the basin. Selling its North Sea assets will end a roughly 60-year BP history in Britain’s offshore waters. However, people familiar with the company’s history recognize that the North Sea did not become a part of the company’s business until BP was nearly 60 years old.

BP’s founding was as a pioneer in the discovery and development of the Middle East oil industry. In 1901, William Knox D’Arcy, a wealthy British solicitor (lawyer) who became wealthy by investing in an Australian gold mine while living there in the 1880s, bankrolled the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. When money began running out in 1904, a deal was struck with Burmah Oil to jointly continue the oil exploration efforts in Persia (Iran). Oil was discovered in 1908, and by 1912, the company had built its first refinery, the world’s largest, in Persia.

Despite those successes, the company’s financial fortunes were failing in 1914, which led to Anglo-Persian striking a deal with the British Royal Navy, which was beginning to turn away from powering its fleet with British coal. The deal involved the company supplying the Navy with 40 million barrels of oil over 20 years. In return, the Navy paid £2 million ($2.7 million), while also acquiring 51% ownership of the company. BP became a state-sponsored oil company.

During the Great Depression, with business poor, Anglo-Persian and Royal Dutch Shell combined their U.K. marketing assets, beginning a long-term partnership. The company grew and built two refineries in the U.K. However, the oil world changed in 1951 when Iran nationalized its oil industry. Anglo-Iranian (the company’s local business) joined a partnership of companies operating in Iran and entered into a 25-year contract to manage Iran’s oil fields. Anglo-Persian owned 40% of the partnership.

As other Middle East nations began nationalizing their oil industries, BP lost control over most of its oil production. This forced the company to begin exploration activities elsewhere in the world. As a result, in 1954, the company, which was headquartered in London, decided to change its name to British Petroleum Company.

BP’s involvement in the North Sea began in 1964 when it received its first license. We heard this story from the British official charged with awarding government licenses: he had an oversized map of the U.K. North Sea on the floor of his office. He crawled around the map deciding which oil companies and partnerships would be awarded licenses. He never explained his rationale for who got which license, but we suspect he was told which areas were most prospective, so he tried to balance the award of those licenses.

One of the initial licenses awarded to BP led to the discovery of the West Sole gas field in the Southern North Sea in 1965. This field produced Britain’s first offshore natural gas in 1967.

Interestingly, we were not aware of BP’s involvement in one of the industry’s first offshore disasters until we did some research on the West Sole field. BP’s offshore mobile drilling rig, Sea Gem, which drilled the discovery well, capsized and sank while it was being moved. The sinking claimed the lives of 14 members of the 32-man crew.

Forty-five years later, in 2010, BP was involved in one of the industry’s worst offshore disasters, the explosion and sinking of the Deepwater Horizon, a dynamically-positioned, semisubmersible drilling rig that was drilling the company’s Macondo prospect in the Gulf of Mexico. The disaster, which unleashed the world’s largest oil spill, also claimed 11 lives and injured 17 members of the rig’s crew of 115. The legal cost, settlement payments, and fines, some of which are still being paid, almost destroyed BP. BP CEO Bob Dudley, installed when its CEO at the time of the disaster was replaced, worked to sell assets and take other steps to keep BP from sinking into bankruptcy, possible sale, or dismemberment.

The key to BP’s North Sea success was the discovery in 1970 of the Forties field, which came into production in 1975. The company ultimately sold the field in 2003. In 1987, the British government sold the last of its ownership in BP, marking the end of its 73-year involvement in the company.

BP’s North Sea Sale

In April, after O’Neil became BP’s CEO, she said that the North Sea still has “untapped potential.” However, it appears that in assessing the prospective profitability of business units, the North Sea failed to pass the test.

As O’Neil said in the BP press release: “As we focus our portfolio and direct capital to our highest-value opportunities, we believe our North Sea business will be better positioned as part of another company. It has world-class people, resilient assets and a proud heritage, and it is precisely these qualities that can attract an owner ready to back its next chapter. We are seeking an outcome that recognizes that value.”

The BP North Sea assets include 5 production hubs: the Clair and Glen Lyon fields west of Shetland, the Andrew platform, and the ETAP processing hub in the Central North Sea. These are assets BP has operated through every oil price cycle since the 1973 OPEC embargo, reflecting the company’s long history in the North Sea.

Today, BP’s North Sea production is only 117,000 barrels per day out of the company’s 2.3 million daily barrels of output, just 5%. The challenge is selling the assets, which industry estimates suggest may be worth between $1.75 billion and $3 billion. Rystad Energy says it is worth about $2.6 billion. According to analysts, likely buyers include NEO NEXT (TotalEnergies, HitecVision, and Repsol), Adura (Shell and Equinor), and Ithaca Energy AOL. Reportedly, BP was discussing the sale with Ithaca, but no offer was made.

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A challenge for the sale and its optimistic timing of having a deal by November is the decommissioning liability exposures of the aging Clair field infrastructure, as well as the long-tail production profiles attached to the ETAP hub. Decommissioning expense has become a critical ingredient in the valuation of aging producing assets.

The North Sea Transition Authority’s UKCS Decommissioning Cost and Performance Update 2025 report said the industry spent £2.4 ($3.24) billion on decommissioning North Sea wells and infrastructure in 2024. This is part of the estimated £27 ($36.5) billion that needs to be spent during 2023-2032 to clean up old, non-producing fields. This is more than half the total North Sea decommissioning cost estimate of £44 ($59.4) billion, which seems to climb by £1 ($1.35) billion a year in recent years due to inflation.

We don’t know how much of the spending was paid by BP, or is owed by the company. Still, it has already decommissioned North West Hutton, the first large fixed-steel jacket removal in the North Sea, and the Miller field (removal of topsides, jacket, and subsea infrastructure). BP has largely completed the decommissioning of the Don, Miller, Foinaven, Schiehallion, and Loyal fields.

In addition to decommissioning costs, the U.K. government’s fiscal regime also impacts the value of North Sea assets because of its confiscatory tax rates. This raises the question of whether BP will have to “fire-sale” the assets to get rid of them. Continuing to own them means management must devote time and attention to them, when the business demands focus on other units and opportunities.

The British government introduced an Energy Profits Levy in 2022 and extended it through 2029, bringing the effective tax rate on North Sea producers to 78 percent. Europe’s high tax rates have forced international oil majors to exit many low-profit businesses because of their low rates of return on capital, which is what drives the oil business.

U.K. Climate Policies and Energy

The Net Zero climate policy of the Labor government is behind the high taxes on the oil business, and has led to the banning of the issuance of new licenses to drill for oil and gas reserves in the North Sea. The prior Labor government adhered to the edict in its push to “electrify everything.”

The government’s energy policy has driven industrial electricity prices to the highest among International Energy Agency members when comparing only developed economies. The U.K. has the highest domestic electricity prices excluding taxes, and the second-highest including taxes behind Germany, heavily burdening its citizens.

There is no information about the intended energy policy of the new Labor government. However, Andy Burnham, the new U.K. Prime Minister, told President Trump that he would take a “pragmatic” approach to new oil and gas drilling. However, what that means has yet to be spelled out.

The timing of the BP sale happens to come at the same time a new U.K. government is taking over. Both events are happening as the nation’s economy struggles with high energy costs and taxes, which are hollowing out the U.K.’s manufacturing sector. The continued adherence to its Net Zero energy policies led to a recent event, which brought the nation’s power grid close to failure. The episode happened late in the afternoon of June 23, during a severe heat wave. Weather conditions curtailed wind power, and approaching dusk diminished whatever solar power was available. The result was that the grid’s power demand was operating with an extremely small supply reserve margin, leaving it vulnerable to any generation hiccup. Without additional electricity from France via a North Sea interconnector, the U.K. power grid could have failed.

According to media reports of whistleblower claims, the grid was within seconds of failing before the imported power arrived. Grid operators were told not to document what they were doing, so the company could dismiss any concerns about the danger the country faced. The grid operator has brought in an outside law firm to assess the veracity of the whistleblower claims. The outcome of the investigation will be crucial to the future direction of the Labor government’s energy policies.

One uncertainty about U.K. energy policy is what will happen with the approval of the start-up of two offshore developments. Jackdaw (Shell) is one of the largest unexploited gas fields in the North Sea, with potential to supply about 6% of U.K. gas. The project is tied to the Shearwater Hub. Rosebank (Adura, Equinor, Shell) is the U.K.’s last major undeveloped oil site, with an estimated 300–500 million barrels of oil, plus gas exports via the West of Shetland Pipeline. Both projects were approved for production in 2026–2027. The timeline is uncertain due to unresolved legal proceedings.

The North Sea Transition Authority granted consent in 2022 for the projects. However, environmental legal challenges over the approval process have invalidated the approval. The Court of Session in Edinburgh found that the environmental impact assessments did not adequately account for downstream emissions. The greenhouse gas emissions from burning the produced oil and gas were inadequately addressed in the report as required by an earlier U.K. Supreme Court case.

The Labor government has yet to make a final decision on whether to grant fresh approval for the projects. However, it has been seeking updated environmental guidance. Whatever decision is taken, there will be a reaction over its implications for the ongoing battle between environmentalists and energy companies over U.K. climate goals. Environmentalists are demanding the government abandon these projects as detrimental to the U.K.’s efforts to decarbonize its economy.

Energy companies retort that further delays in the projects could jeopardize future investment and hurt employment. Already, Aberdeen, the hub of offshore North Sea activity, has lost around 18,000 jobs since 2010. Forecasts are that the region’s employment could shrink from about 115,000 workers today to 57,000 by the early 2030s. That equates to roughly 200 jobs lost per week. The Port of Aberdeen has announced staff reductions, citing North Sea activity dropping by 25% over the summer and a 10% year-to-date decline. Offshore wind activity represents only 1% of the port’s income.

Whatever decision Burnham’s government makes about Jackdaw and Rosebank will determine the future direction of the U.K.’s energy and climate policies. It will tell British citizens much about their future – energy mandates, electricity and petroleum product prices, taxes, and economic growth and jobs. A decision to delay the projects until another greenhouse gas emissions study is completed will play a role in potential buyers’ thinking about the value of BP’s assets.

BP’s sale of its North Sea oil and gas assets will not move the financial needle of the company. However, it marks a watershed event in the 125-year company history. Moreover, it comes at a time when energy security has become critical for more nations following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the growing realization that renewable energy is not the savior it has been touted to be. The U.K. is learning that reality and its citizens are suffering.

Quite possibly, we will look back on the timing of BP’s decision as a watershed in the global energy/climate debate, forcing both sides to critically assess a proper way forward for the global economy and world population. For the oil industry, the event reflects the increased focus on running businesses more conservatively, allocating capital to high-return projects, and balancing investments against shareholder returns. One era is closing, but others may be starting.