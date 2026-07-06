Energy Musings

The Energy Transition Continues To Sputter

On June 30, the Energy Institute in London released the 2025 Statistical Review of World Energy, which BP plc had prepared from 1965 to 2023. This is the bible of world energy data used by many analysts to assess the state of every key energy source and geographic market over time. Since the Energy Institute assumed responsibility for preparing the report, the emphasis has shifted toward greater focus on the energy transition and reducing global emissions. This reflects the European view of energy and the need for a decarbonized economy.

What stood out in the recent report is the share of each energy source used to meet global energy demand. Despite the billions of dollars invested in renewable energy, primarily solar and wind power, the world still depends on oil, natural gas, and coal for 86% of its energy. Renewable energy represented 6% of global energy demand last year. Yes, renewable energy’s share increased by 1%, while hydrocarbon’s share declined by 1% compared to 2024; however, that change does not suggest the rapid energy transition we are lectured is happening. In fact, the data supports the view that we are in an energy addition phase, where every energy source grows.

We remain a hydrocarbon-powered world.

Many of the presentations by the energy experts during the Energy Institute meeting focused on the growth of renewable energy in 2025. In 2024, total energy consumption, in exajoules, was 592.18, which grew to 600.31 in 2025. That was a growth of 8.13 Exajoules, a 1.4% increase. Of that energy growth, 4.58 exajoules came from hydrocarbons, while 3.20 came from renewable sources. Nuclear power contributed 0.33, and hydroelectric power 0.02 exajoules to the increase.

Renewable energy’s growth last year was the equivalent of 70% of the growth of hydrocarbons. The speakers hailed that growth as a significant victory for the energy transition narrative. In some cases, people lump nuclear and hydro power under a broad definition of renewable energy. If we assumed this broader definition, renewable energy growth would have gained more relative to hydrocarbon growth.

During the Q&A following the Energy Institute’s presentation and panel discussion of the data, an audience member disrupted the narrative. He said he wanted to address the “elephant in the room”: China. He noted that when you removed China’s data, the renewables narrative changed dramatically. He was correct in mentioning that several energy sources not only didn’t grow but actually declined in their contribution in 2025 without China’s contribution. He was pointing to nuclear and hydro power.

Renewable growth depended heavily on China’s investment.

Hydrocarbons’ share of total energy growth increased from 56% to 73% when China’s energy data was eliminated. China’s hydrocarbon use increased by only 1 exajoule as its coal consumption was flat year-on-year. On the other hand, the share of renewables declined from 39% to 30% when China’s additional 1.8 exajoules of wind and solar output are excluded. Without China, nuclear energy went from 4% growth to -1%, while hydroelectric went from a zero contribution to -2%. The narrative that renewable energy was sparking a rapid energy transition was upended by the elephant, demonstrating that without China, there was no energy transition. That was not the narrative the speakers were telling, and wanted to tell.

Without China, the renewable growth narrative struggles.

About the same time that the Review of Energy Statistics was released, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) published a 250-year history of U.S. energy supply sources, in keeping with the upcoming celebration of the 250th birthday of the founding of the United States. Their report was illustrated with numerous charts showing the shifting energy sources during certain periods of the nation’s history.

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When we consider the entire history of U.S. energy sources, we are struck by how wood (renewable) dominated until 1885, when coal overtook it. However, wood remains a significant contributor to the nation’s energy supply.

U.S. energy sources are a wood story.

In 2025, renewable and non-fossil fuel energy accounted for 18% of total U.S. energy. When we exclude nuclear power, the share of non-fossil fuels drops by half to 9%. The EIA uses a broader definition of renewable energy that includes hydropower and numerous other energy sources.

In 2025, this broad category totaled slightly over 9 quadrillion British thermal units (Btus), with wood accounting for 20% and hydropower 10%. Wind and solar power represented about a third of this category, with biofuel, waste, and geothermal collectively accounting for the balance. In other words, what we traditionally think of as renewable energy sources – wind and solar – were only a few percentage points of the total U.S. energy supply. This is despite massive government subsidies and favoritism in the electricity market.

Wood is the amazing story of the U.S. energy supply history.

Another impressive point about the various U.S. renewable energy sources is seeing their history. Wood, at about 2 quadrillion Btus, is roughly two-thirds of its peak contribution, which occurred around 1880. We were also surprised by the growth of biofuels, which first appeared in the data timeline alongside solar and wind energy. The biofuel category is contributing nearly twice as much energy as wind and solar output.

Biofuels are made from biological materials such as crops, waste oils, and agricultural residues. They are used for fuel in aviation, shipping, and long-haul trucking because they contain substantially fewer carbon emissions. However, their future depends on continued subsidies and the availability of materials for producing them, which in some cases is in short supply. Given their cost, customers are beginning to question whether they are worth the price and whether they can be produced cheaper.

Both the Review of Energy Statistics and the EIA report offer extensive data for analysis. We will be digging into the data for periodic reviews of various fuels and market trends that will be published in future articles. That said, we reemphasize that the energy transition narrative continues to struggle to demonstrate significant progress. Nations around the world continue to invest in increasing their renewable energy capacity. Increasingly, they are finding that intermittent power is more costly and inefficient for powering economies needing constant energy supplies. Consumers are struggling with the cost of renewables in their family budgets. Thus, the mandated increase in the use of renewable energy is facing greater public pushback, and in some countries, governments are delaying and modifying their renewable energy requirements. The energy transition narrative struggles to gain traction and is proving disastrous for consumers.