Energy Musings

Lazard’s Latest LCOE Is Manipulating Wind’s Values

Investment firm Lazard, known for its calculations of levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) by fuel, recently released its 2026 report. The firm’s conclusion was interesting as it focused on how renewable energy “remains the most cost-competitive form of new-build generation on an LCOE basis.” Lazard noted that “wind and solar LCOEs have continued to rise” due to higher capital costs and interest rates, along with tariff pass-throughs and supply chain issues. However, it claimed that renewables “remain below conventional new-build alternatives.” Note the emphasis on “new-build.”

However, renewables’ LCOEs show that new-build generation isn’t cheaper than existing generation. Lazard showed that the marginal cost of existing generation is now cheaper than renewables. This point was noted by Sarah Montalbano, who is with Always On Energy and writes a newsletter on Substack. She wrote:

“Utility-scale solar photovoltaic generation now costs between $40 and $98 per megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity generated, on an unsubsidized basis. Onshore wind ranges from $37 to $99 per MWh, unsubsidized, and offshore wind falls between $105 and $167 per MWh.

“Existing natural gas combined-cycle turbines, which largely exclude capital costs because they’re paid off, cost between $32 and $51 per MWh, overlapping the bottom range of solar PV. Existing coal ranges from $34 to $69 per MWh. The range of costs of existing nuclear energy falls entirely below the lower-bound range of solar, between $26 and $36 per MWh.”

This reality argues that state governments should not be pushing their local utilities to retire dispatchable generation early to accommodate climate action plans, when the outcome will make electricity more expensive for their residents. Additionally, when the generation lost to early shutdowns is replaced by renewables, the grid becomes less stable because these replacement power sources are weather-dependent. Moreover, the low renewable energy capacity factors, relative to their nameplate output, push utilities to grossly overbuild generation capacity, paid for by ratepayers through higher electricity prices.

Lazard, which is a fan of renewable energy, made the following observations about combined cycle gas turbine plants in hopes of negating the reality noted above by Montalbano.

“Continuous upward revisions to demand projections have driven a sharp increase in announced new-build gas generation despite a 15-year high LCOE and historically long development lead times. New gas combined cycle plants (“CCGT”) offer the lowest-cost dispatchable power in high-demand and low-cost-gas environments; however, gas turbine supply is constrained, extending development timelines well beyond historical norms. As anticipated, CCGT capital costs and LCOE increased in this year’s study, but they have not yet reached the levels of recently observed quotes, suggesting higher-cost projects may still be in the planning and development phases.”

One of our favorite charts in the Lazard reports tracks the history of the LCOE of renewables – wind and solar. Here is the onshore wind LCOE chart from the 2026 report, showing the history from 2009. In that year, the range was from $101 to $169/MWh, with an average LCOE of $135.MWh. In 2026, the range was $37 to $99/MWh, while the average cost was $68, half the 2009 average.

The history of onshore wind’s LCOE.

The chart presents an interesting pattern for wind’s LCOE. It was extremely high in 2009 and 2010, but then dropped sharply in 2011. (We will come back to 2009 later.) LCOE pattern changed dramatically in 2011. Initially, it was stable (2011-2013), but then it declined steadily from 2014 until 2021. Lazard did not produce a report in 2022, but the average LCOE began rising in 2023 and has continued to rise since.

The economy changed significantly after 2020 and the pandemic. As the economy began recovering from the global economic shutdown instituted during the pandemic, inflation jumped, and central banks began raising interest rates to choke off the rise.

For renewable energy with heavy upfront capital investment, the low but steady long-term income stream encourages the use of large amounts of debt. From 2009 to 2021, the U.S. and the world experienced a steady decline in interest rates, which helped finance renewable projects. By using large amounts of debt, the return on equity in these renewable projects can be boosted, making them attractive investments for institutional investors.

However, after the pandemic, interest rates began rising and have continued to rise, reducing project financial returns. Project developers began reducing their debt leverage because the loans became too expensive. At the same time, project costs began climbing sharply due to supply chain disruptions from the pandemic and higher inflation.

We began to question what was happening with Lazard’s LCOE estimates, given the firm’s commitment to renewable energy. Here are Lazard’s assumptions for onshore and offshore wind LCOE estimates for 2021, 2023, and 2026. What you see is that the average LCOE for both onshore and offshore wind rises over the three years. But we noted some interesting changes in the assumptions that impacted the estimates and likely kept them from rising more.

Onshore and offshore wind LCOE assumptions for recent years.

After 2023, both onshore and offshore wind facility life was increased from 20 to 30 years. That was interesting since most onshore wind farms are terminated once their subsidy expires, usually after 15 or 20 years. Developers may then repower the farm, making it a new project, which begins receiving a new subsidy, but they don’t usually last for 30 years. Extending the life, however, helps reduce the LCOE by increasing the income utilized in the calculation.

We were also intrigued that the low end of Fixed O&M expense was reduced from 2021 in both 2023 and 2026. The 2023 high scenario value was essentially the same as in 2021. Yet, these cost estimates were used during a period of accelerating inflation in renewable energy costs that Lazard references in its 2024 report. It wrote:

“Despite high-end LCOE declines for selected renewable energy technologies, the low ends of our LCOE have increased for the first time ever, driven by the persistence of certain cost pressures (e.g., high interest rates, etc.).”

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We also question the capacity estimates used, especially for onshore wind. A Copilot search says that “onshore wind farms usually exhibit capacity factors between 25% and 45%.” Note that the range of capacity factors used by Lazard is 55% on the high end and 38% on the low end in 2021. However, the low-end value was reduced to 30% for 2023 and 2026. The Copilot search states that windier countries can have capacity factors of 45%, while low-wind countries will be closer to 20%. It says the global average is 26%.

When the Copilot search discussed the forecasted capacity factor, it said the range would increase to 30% to 55%. For justification, it cites an article by Greenbusiness Barbados stating: “For onshore wind plants, global weighted average capacity factors would increase from 34 in 2018 to a range of 30 to 55 in 2030 and 32 to 58 in 2050.” The report cites several utility companies planning new onshore wind farms. While this is the forecast, the LCOE calculation is supposed to reflect what the economics and technical capabilities of projects are in the year of the analysis, not a future estimate.

An interesting presentation, albeit from 2012, on the Department of Energy website explains how LCOE is calculated. One slide explains how various assumptions can influence the LCOE outcome. It shows how the estimate in each category can elevate or decrease the LCOE estimate. Increasing the life of the facility, as was done beginning in 2024, depresses the LCOE estimate. The high capacity factor used also reduces the estimated LCOE. Lowering the Fixed O&M cost during a period of inflation can also lower the LCOE.

How assumptions influence LCOE estimates.

These realities suggest that had the facility life remained at 20 years, and the capacity factors reflected the current reality of turbine technology, Lazard would have had higher LCOEs after 2021. That would have prevented Lazard from claiming how renewable energy was more cost competitive than dispatchable energy.

Lastly, and for which we have no explanation, Lazard obviously recalculated some of its historical LCOEs. We looked at the 2009 estimate in the chart of historical LCOEs for onshore wind. It shows the range of $101 to $169, with an average LCOE of $135/MWh. However, when Lazard published its LCOE model for 2009, the range was $57-$113, which produces an average LCOE of $85/MWh. Using the higher average LCOE makes it easier to show dramatic improvement in the economics of onshore wind after 2009. If the actual LCOE were used, as reported in the chart below from Lazard’s 2009 report, accessed from historical data, the LCOE improvement chart would look significantly different.

Lazard’s 2009 renewables’ LCOE assumptions.

As ratepayers struggle with soaring electricity costs due to increased renewable energy and higher natural gas prices, the pushback against the green energy transition grows. Governments around the world, and especially in Europe, which led the green revolution, are easing and even reversing renewable energy mandates. Even Lazard has had to work to dampen the rise in the LCOE of renewable energy to continue its narrative about how renewable energy compares favorably against “new-build” power plants. This is a reason to remain skeptical of LCOE as a useful metric in the push for a green energy transition.