Energy Musings

Adjusting To New Eras

We recently read a report by Dr. Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Investment Management about why he has reversed his long-time view for lower interest rates in the future. He now believes interest rates will be trending higher due to major structural changes to the U.S. and global economies. We will explain his reasoning, which requires serious consideration because it has implications for long-term economic growth, government policies, and global energy supply and demand.

Considering Dr. Hunt’s argument, we thought about how many other significant changes were happening that will impact energy and the global economy. As we have been reminded many times by investment professional friends, they never ring a bell when investment trends change; we only realize it with hindsight. Therefore, spending some time contemplating potential structural changes is worth the investment.

Take, for example, the global oil market. It has always been subject to geopolitical events. However, the use of oil as a strategic military weapon hasn’t happened for decades. It was used in the early 1970s after the Yom Kippur War, also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. This was the fourth Arab-Israeli War, and it was fought between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria. The Arab coalition had been humiliated during the 1967 war, but it felt vindicated by its early and late military successes. The human and financial cost for Israel caused it to realize that future military dominance in the region was questionable. The war’s outcome promoted the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, eventually leading to the 1978 Camp David Accords. As a result, Israel returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt, which resulted in the Egypt-Israel peace treaty, the first time an Arab country recognized Israel. It also led to Egypt drifting away from the Soviet Union sphere, and eventually causing it to leave the Eastern Bloc.

Following the war, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) was successful in convincing King Faisal of Saudi Arabia to back a total oil embargo against countries that had supported Israel at any point during the Yom Kippur War, which prompted the 1973 oil crisis. The ability of the OAPEC members to institute the embargo, even though it was not as successful as it appeared on the surface, reflected the shift in who controlled the supply of global oil. Due to shifts in supply/demand patterns, oil pricing power shifted to Middle East producers and away from Western oil companies.

To a certain degree, the world is experiencing a similar upheaval caused by Iran and its proxies. The effort has been successful because the share of the world’s oil supply that emanates from the Persian Gulf is sufficiently large to disrupt the global oil market easily.

In the 1970s and 1980s, in response to the oil embargo and the sharp rise in oil prices, Western economies became more energy efficient by insulating homes, increasing the miles-per-gallon performance of vehicles, and improving the energy efficiency of home heating, appliances, and industrial processes. Economies discovered the power of natural gas for home heating and generating electricity. Nuclear power was tapped for power generation. Coal use also increased.

A structurally altered world emerged from the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo. Not only did economies become more energy-efficient, but the oil industry sought to diversify supply sources, such as opening the North Sea, Alaska, and stepping up exploration and development in Africa and Southeast Asia. Canada’s hydrocarbon resources were tapped, as were Latin and South American supplies. Changes in the trajectory of oil consumption and the growth of non-OPEC oil supplies reduced OPEC’s pricing power and led to an extended low-oil price environment. Will a similar change emerge from the current Persian Gulf energy supply disruption? It’s a possibility that needs to be considered.

The rise in inflation from the oil embargo plays a role in Dr. Hunt’s thesis about the future of interest rates. He has been a long-time proponent that interest rates were heading lower. This has been the reality since Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker broke the stagflation that was gripping the nation in the 1970s. The oil embargo boosted oil prices that filtered throughout the economy. It spurred high inflation that eroded purchasing power because wages were not keeping up. Mortgage rates soared, as did the cost of capital for businesses, which limited their ability to grow output. Stagflation – the mix of rising prices and stagnant growth – left policymakers struggling for solutions and the public angry at the lack of progress.

Enter Paul Volcker, a 6-foot-7-inch, cigar-smoking, Princeton-trained economist, sometimes described as looking and sounding “more like a high school basketball coach than the future slayer of inflation.” After being appointed the Chairman of the Federal Reserve in August 1979, he faced a crisis in confidence about prices and the Fed itself. People no longer believed the Fed would, or could, control inflation.

Volcker did what few thought possible. He raised rates. Then raised them again and again and again. Between 1979 and 1981, the federal funds rate went from around 10% to over 20%. Interestingly, the bank prime lending rate today sits at 6.75%, the same level it was at in January 1971. With inflation hitting 14.5% and a 30-year home mortgage at over 18% at the end of the 1970s, Volcker pushed interest rates up such that the prime rate reached 21.5% in December 1980. We were working for Citibank at the time, and were eating in the executive dining room the day the prime was boosted to that elevated level. There was no cheering, rather much angst, as bankers struggled to figure out what it meant for the economy, people’s financial well-being, stock and bond investments, and the bank’s lending business.

The long-term bull market in bonds was driven by decades of falling interest rates.

A chart of the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond shows how it peaked in October 1981 at 15.15% before beginning a 40-year decline ending during the pandemic in 2020. The long-term decline in interest rates and the cost of borrowing for corporations, the public, and governments has contributed to economic growth and the rise in the stock and real estate markets. Unfortunately, interest rates have risen since 2020, and Dr. Hunt believes this trend will continue.

He bases his conclusion on what he calls the ending of Globalization’s Disinflationary Era, which lasted from 1990 to 2020. He ties it to the collapse of the Iron Curtain and China’s integration into the global trading system in 1991. These events provided one of the largest positive supply shocks in modern economic history. Hundreds of millions of low-cost workers entered the marketplace, multinational firms gained access to increasingly integrated global supply chains, and manufacturing became concentrated in large manufacturing hubs that led to significant economies of scale. At the same time, falling capital costs, low-cost energy, and rapid technological progress produced productivity growth and increased productive capacity.

Dr. Hunt noted that these macro trends resulted in “persistent disinflation in goods prices, downward pressure on wages in developed economies, lower inflation volatility, and an expanded capacity to absorb debt and liquidity without generating sustained pricing pressure.”

The economic and political rise of China has reversed the framework that drove the long-term reduction in interest rates. Today, we are dealing with tariffs, friendshoring, semiconductor localization, and supply-chain redundancy, i.e., fragmentation. These trends are prompting a shift from the “lowest-cost producer” to the “secure and resilient producer” business model. Dr. Hunt points out that the shift from “just-in-time” to “just-in-case” production structurally raises manufacturing, logistics, and inventory management costs.

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He notes that the U.S. is increasingly emphasizing resilience, redundancy, and national security over pure economic efficiency. This shift strengthens our long-run strategic manufacturing capacity. However, the shift is capital-intensive and structurally inflationary, especially if lower input costs cannot offset these cost pressures. That appears less likely given growing labor shortage issues, energy constraints, infrastructure bottlenecks, and reduced economies of scale.

Another feature of the globalization era was the decline in inflation premiums throughout financial markets. Globalization expanded supply and depressed labor costs; investors came to view inflation as permanently subdued. This was an important feature of the era, as the long-term equilibrium for inflation settled in the 1.5-3.5% range. Thus, with investors believing the inflation premium was narrowing, interest rates trended lower. However, structural economic conditions are lifting the long-term inflation equilibrium range to 3.5-4.5%, with potential periods above 5%. This will cause investors to demand a greater inflation premium in their investment returns, further pressuring investment yields higher.

Dr. Hunt also discussed how he sees the actions of the Federal Reserve changing from boosting liquidity to contracting it under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. This will further push interest rates higher. This shift will hurt the federal government’s debt management efforts. Higher interest rates add to the cost of current outstanding U.S. debt. Interest costs on the nation’s outstanding public debt have already surpassed the amount we spend on defense. This will become a greater challenge with the Federal Reserve purchasing fewer U.S. Treasury bonds in the future to aid its borrowing. That means the Treasury will need to seek funds from other financial markets, suggesting the increased competitive condition will push up interest costs, potentially increasing both the cost of financing government debt and the absolute amount of debt.

The labor supply situation is not something that can be overcome easily or quickly because of demographics. The world is aging faster, which will see different countries and regions becoming the source of labor, which creates a challenge in a world that is deglobalizing. We discovered a 2025 McKinsey study on global demographics that walks through how they are changing and are likely to unfold in the foreseeable future.

Population growth is impacted by fertility rates, which have been declining for decades. A couple of charts showing this trend are enlightening. In 1980, the fertility rates in Canada, the U.S., much of Western Europe, Russia, and Australia were already below replacement rates.

A world population growing due to high fertility rates.

Forty-three years later, many of the countries with fertility rates below replacement are worse, while many more countries have fallen below replacement rates. China’s rate has fallen into the lowest replacement category, reflecting how rapidly its population is aging and will soon peak and begin to decline. That becomes a serious issue for the globalization effort that has been built on China’s cheap manufacturing base. The only area of the world showing population growth is Africa.

Global population growth is slowing with lower fertility rates.

The robust world population growth forecasts of the United Nations are becoming less realistic. This creates problems for economic growth, but potentially good news for climate concerns. The following chart shows the various UN population forecasts, as well as those from several other highly respected population forecasting organizations such as the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).

Is the UN medium population forecast scenario realistic?

The UN medium forecast, which has world population peaking around 2080, is the global consensus view. It is slightly higher than the IIASA medium scenario and the IHME reference scenario. However, many critics of the UN medium scenario contend it is too optimistic in assuming fertility rates will stop falling and slightly rebound in many countries. They point to the record of failed forecasts as shown in the following chart.

A history of overly optimistic fertility rate forecasts.

If the UN forecast is too optimistic, that has implications for the number of people in the world, the number of available workforce employees, and the financial challenges of supporting aging populations. These issues will impact economic growth, labor productivity, capital availability, and government finances. These will be reflected in inflation rates. The following chart highlights how workforce sizes expand and contract. Countries in the first wave have already passed their peak natural labor force sizes, while the second wave of countries has growing workforce populations. The impact of high African fertility rates shows it will be the last wave of countries to experience peak labor forces.

Workforce growth will soon become an economic growth problem.

The following chart shows the movement of countries through the various waves over time. During the 25 years from 1997 to 2023, the first wave countries’ share of world population declined from 42% to 35%. In another 25 years, the share falls by another 9 percentage points. Fifty years later, the share is only 18%. This trend creates multiple geopolitical and economic challenges.

Developing economies are in the first wave of aging populations.

The final demographic challenge is the financial challenge for countries in supporting aging populations. It shows how the number of working people (ages 15-64) available to support one person 65 years old or older changes over 1997-2050, as well as by country and region.

An aging population creates serious financial and economic growth challenges.

Dr. Hunt acknowledges that his view does not mean that interest rates will rise in a straight line. He believes the post-globalization interest-rate environment is likely to be less stable than it was during the globalization era. Therefore, there can be periods when conditions produce lower inflation and declining interest rates. However, the structural backdrop suggests both inflation and long-term Treasury yields will trend upward.

Artificial Intelligence is expected to aid productivity, which will help offset the tighter labor market situation due to long-term demographic trends. At the moment, however, it is adding to inflation by boosting electricity costs and soaking up available capital to fund the massive data center buildout needed for AI.

Additionally, government fiscal conditions reflect many of the trends discussed, and they are pressuring interest rates through increased debt financing and a declining pool of savings from a financially-challenged public. However, a more diverse supply of oil and gas may keep their prices from rising sharply, thereby potentially reducing inflationary pressures throughout the global economy.

Multiple new eras are unfolding. Not all will contribute to higher inflation. However, many will boost inflation and interest rates. Navigating these changes will be challenging, but a requirement for corporate leaders and policymakers. Buckle up; the future will be challenging and not clear to observers. Hopefully, there will not be many major policy mistakes, as the structural changes will present a large enough challenge to navigate.