Energy Musings

Global LNG Glut Talk Continues

No sooner had the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the U.S. been signed than the Strait of Hormuz was reopened. Tankers carrying oil, refined petroleum products, and LNG, among other cargoes, began passing through the Strait. These tankers were in addition to the handful that had ventured out in the dark of night to avoid Iranian attacks. For liquefied natural gas (LNG), the narrative shifted from shortage to glut, which was fuel’s storyline before the start of the Iranian conflict.

Seemingly, before the ink was dry on the MoU, ships came under attack from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). These attacks ultimately ended the ceasefire and led to a resumption of the war. Recently, the Trump administration proposed taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, guaranteeing safe passage for ships, and charging a 20% toll on the value of the cargoes transiting. Shipowners were outraged, but, as we suspected, this proposal was more a poke in the eye of Iran. The toll has been canceled, as Persian Gulf nations have proposed a U.S. investment program as an alternative compensation arrangement.

Although a handful of LNG carriers, loaded with Qatari gas, exited the Strait before it was reclosed, there was not a huge amount of gas flowing. Now, though, these ships cannot depart, so LNG deliveries from the Persian Gulf to customers worldwide are not happening. The LNG industry is back in a supply shortage. That means LNG customers, such as European countries, are struggling to fill their storage for the upcoming winter, and paying more for the fuel.

As of last weekend, the European Union’s (EU) natural gas storage system was 53.15% full, well below its typical storage level as of mid-July. We were not aware that only five European continental countries have gas storage facilities. Those include Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Austria. Another nine countries – Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and Slovenia – lack storage but are required to store 15% of their consumption in neighboring nations’ storage facilities.

European gas storage lags, threatening a price spike later.

The volume of gas in EU storage is measured in terawatt-hours (TWh) and as a percentage of capacity. On July 17, there were 600.75 TWh of gas in storage, compared to 721.27 on the same date in 2025. That is 17 percent less gas in storage. In terms of capacity, the comparison is 63.82% last year and only 53.15% now.

These supply gaps are why the EU has told countries to aim to reach 80% of capacity by October 31, the end of the injection season, rather than the statutory mandatory 90%. This waiving of the requirement is because achieving the mandated storage level is virtually impossible and would prove to be extremely expensive, driving up customer electricity and heating bills, which is the opposite of what the EU policymakers want to happen.

To further ease the EU’s gas storage situation, the methane rules, which were opposed by Qatar, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, have been waived. This ensures that LNG supplies from these three producers can be purchased and delivered without jeopardizing the suppliers and making them liable for fines.

European gas storage history.

Natural gas prices in Europe have not risen as high as they did in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine and the continent lost access to Russian pipeline gas supplies. However, prices are up since the start of the Iran-U.S. conflict.

In the early days of the war, European gas prices more than doubled, rising from around €30 per megawatt-hour (MWh) to over €60 per MWh. With U.S. LNG shipments increasing as a new export terminal began operations, the gas price spike evaporated, and prices fell back to around €40/MWh. Still, gas was a third more expensive than before the war’s outbreak. On Monday morning, the European gas price hit €60 on the news of more strikes against ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

European natural gas prices are spiking with the latest Hormuz news.

When the ceasefire ended, gas prices rose to the upper €50’s, a 41% increase. Compared to prices before the war started in late February, European gas prices are almost 82% higher. They are even higher now.

Interestingly, Asian nations are outbidding Europe for LNG cargoes, suggesting that European gas prices will need to rise further if the EU is to reach its revised target of 80% of storage capacity. As we noted in an article about Europe’s gas situation several weeks ago, some forecasts suggest that if the EU maintains its historical injection rate for the rest of the season, it will reach only 72% of capacity, 8 percentage points below the lowered fill target. An early winter cold wave could create gas supply problems for the balance of the winter and ensure high electricity and heating bills as nations scramble to buy LNG cargoes.

While the near-term LNG situation is tight, helped by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the loss of Qatar’s and other nations’ gas, the narrative remains that when the Strait is reopened, the market will fall into a glut. The glut narrative is based on the expectation that all planned LNG capacity expansions will happen on time, but that LNG demand growth will be lower than expected due to high prices.

The key market is Asia. Will it take as much future LNG as projected, or will it be significantly lower, creating a systemic oversupply? If it fails to meet projected demand, some analysts believe LNG prices will fall so low that LNG terminal financial returns will be adversely affected. Of course, that could force terminal owners to shut down their operations, tightening the global LNG market and raising prices.

The view of an LNG glut has often been a theme of forecasters since the mid-2010s, even before the U.S. became an exporter. It was not surprising, given that LNG projects have long gestation periods, which make forecasting difficult. The issue is that LNG supply increases come in meaningful increments, and once operating in the marketplace, their owners are reluctant to cut back shipments.

There were periods in the past when more LNG supply was available than the market demanded. Spot prices were obviously weak. However, a challenging issue was that oil-linked contracts priced much of the LNG traded, thereby often raising prices for buyers at the same time there was a surplus of LNG. Many LNG buyers were tied to long-term contracts that didn’t allow them room to shift cargoes or sell them in the market to other buyers, minimizing their financial losses. Market imbalances were gradually rebalanced as new LNG supply was delayed and demand grew, eliminating the oversupply.

In 2024, it was widely believed that the global LNG market was headed for an oversupply that might extend to the end of the decade. We found it interesting that the energy research firm Wood Mackenzie noted comments from Woodside Energy’s CEO, Meg O’Neil (now the CEO of BP plc), to her shareholders about the LNG market, an important part of her company’s business.

She said that a global LNG supply glut is “unlikely to materialize in the years ahead” due to project delays. She noted that her company expected nearly 30 million mt/year of supply growth to slip from 2026-2029 to beyond the end of this decade. O’Neil believed that emerging nations in Asia would be the drivers of gas demand as they sought to reduce their reliance on coal, while maintaining the reliability of their electricity grids and energy security. That assumption may be at risk given the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the fact that Asian nations are currently viewing coal as an important energy source for electric power.

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Shell plc recently released its Shell LNG Outlook 2026. It expects global LNG demand to increase by 65% by 2050, to nearly 700 million tons a year. In the near term, however, Shell sees demand growth being nearly flat with last year. Given the loss of about 20% of the world’s LNG supply coming from Qatar, new North American LNG facilities have ramped up, while Asian imports have been reduced. The former reflects a long-term trend of expansion in North American LNG supply, while the latter is a forced reduction in consumption due to the lack of Persian Gulf LNG supplies and high LNG prices.

The long-term LNG market trends are driven by population growth, rising living standards, and the push for lower carbon emissions, leading to a shift from coal to gas. Shell had an interesting chart showing the outlook for Asian LNG driven by many of these forces.

Population growth will drive Asian LNG demand.

The left-hand chart shows projections of Asian population growth between 2025 and 2050. The projection calls for roughly a 400 million increase in the Asian population, a 36% increase. On the right-hand side is a chart showing domestic natural gas production over the 25 years to 2050. It shows that roughly 60 million tons per annum (MTPA) was needed to meet Asian gas demand in 2025. If LNG is to supply the entire projected gap between the estimated 2050 domestic gas production and the estimated gas demand in the region, LNG volumes must increase fivefold.

Long-term forecasts often show supply gaps and demand shortfalls. This has been a characteristic of all forecasts because they must make assumptions about the timing of new LNG export facilities coming online and the economic forces that shape demand. We have seen this in various Shell forecasts since it began releasing the studies in 2017.

Shell’s involvement in LNG grew significantly after it purchased BG Group in early 2016. BG Group was created in 1997 after the nationalized British Gas divested the unit. At the time, it was the largest LNG supplier to the U.S., and it had a meaningful deepwater oil portfolio, both of which strengthened Shell’s business. The acquisition was orchestrated by Shell’s CEO Ben Van Beurden, a veteran of the company but the CEO for just over a month. It was a bold move, but it ensured that Shell would be at the forefront of shifting oil and gas market trends.

In its first LNG Outlook in 2017, Shell presented a long-term view of the global LNG market. As you can see, with LNG capacity under construction, Shell saw a balanced market until 2020, when demand would begin to exceed capacity. This outlook would cause customers to be willing to renew supply contracts at higher LNG prices to ensure supply. Higher future LNG prices would be a signal to producers that the market needs additional supply, so they begin planning and building new export terminals.

Shell’s 2017 LNG forecast shows a supply gap beginning in 2020.

What naturally happens in a free market is that multiple projects will be proposed and developers will begin soliciting customers. Each developer will have a different threshold for the amount of future output it requires to be contracted before launching construction.

In Shell’s 2019 LNG Outlook, it saw the 2020 supply gap projected in the 2017 report has been closed. In the report, it foresaw a supply gap opening in 2022-2023. Interestingly, the chart shows both Shell’s 2019 global LNG demand forecast along with its 2018 forecast.

T he 2019 LNG Outlook says the supply gap will arrive later.

As we see, the low end of Shell’s 2019 demand forecast for 2035 is equal to the midpoint of its prior forecast. The range of the demand forecast remains the same from 2018 to 2019, but now there is a larger future supply gap to close.

When we move forward by five years to 2024, the Shell forecast showed that the 2035 supply gap, estimated in 2019 at roughly 150 MTPA, would be closed. The gap projected was around a third of the prior gap, or 50 MTPA.

Shell also introduced a projection of the global LNG market in 2040. The supply gap at that point appears to be roughly 100 MTPA. When we examine the right-hand chart, it is clear that the largest demand increase occurs between 2025 and 2030. Still, the low end of the demand range at both points is already projected to be met with existing and under-construction capacity.

We note that the demand projections for 2035 and 2040 show only minor increases. The 2040 supply gap arises largely from a decline in existing LNG production. That is not surprising, as many early LNG exporters, including countries such as Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria, and Egypt, are depleting their natural gas resources, and thereby supplying less LNG to the global market. Egypt has gone from being an exporter to being an importer.

The decade of the 2030s doesn’t show significant demand growth.

When we examined Shell’s 2026 LNG Outlook, we noted that much of the demand expected in the early 2030s is projected to be met by existing and under-construction supply. The market has worked. Now the challenge is generating sufficient supply to meet the demand forecast for the late 2030s and the 2040s. What we see in the right-hand chart is that Shell’s demand forecast for 2050 is 685 MTPA, with a range from 600 to nearly 800 MTPA. This is a wide range, but even at the minimum demand, there is still not a sufficient supply, although we are talking about a market 25 years into the future.

2050 LNG demand has a wide range, making forecasting the market a challenge.

By looking at the history of Shell’s LNG forecasts, we see how the market signals have generated the investment incentive for developers to build new LNG liquefaction capacity. The question is, will future market signals confirm the need for more capacity? And importantly, will the market deliver?

Those predicting the LNG market to transition into a glut once the Strait of Hormuz reopens are basing that view on slow or declining gas demand, especially in Asia, while developers plow ahead building more capacity. As a result, the glut will drive down LNG prices. Two questions must be answered. How low will prices go? Low prices can undercut the prices of alternative fuels and lift LNG demand. Secondly, will developers stop developing new LNG capacity?

Current LNG prices are higher than historical, but how low might they go in a glut?

The history of LNG prices for Europe and Asia shows essentially similar patterns throughout most of history. Asian LNG prices were higher than European prices from 2011 to 2017, when Asian economies were growing rapidly after the global recession. However, as we moved toward 2020, LNG prices declined steadily, hitting a modern low during the early months of the 2020 pandemic. Prices rebounded as the world recovered from the global economic shutdown.

The LNG market was upset with the tensions leading up to the outbreak of the Russia/Ukraine war in 2022. LNG demand soared as Europe was cut off from Russian pipeline gas. Once the market adjusted to the European gas situation, LNG prices dropped sharply.

Since the recovery from the Russia/Ukraine war impact of 2022, prices have been relatively stable around $10 per million metric British thermal units. How low prices must drop to encourage increased gas usage and more LNG cargoes is not clear. It is also difficult to know how long they need to remain low for buyers and developers to change their patterns.

A glut proponent points to how important Asian demand is for the LNG market’s growth. Currently, coal is being given preferred status for power markets in many Asian economies. That is a reaction to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the loss of oil and gas supplies. However, new coal-fired power plants will reduce the potential gas market in these countries, but it doesn’t eliminate it, given the population growth and desire for higher living standards. Still, the impact could reduce LNG demand sufficiently to force developers to readjust their plans.

Asian nations are the driver of the global LNG market.

While short periods of LNG oversupply cannot be ruled out, developers listening to the glut narrative may act in ways that make the opposite outcome happen. The greatest risk for LNG is that government policymakers decide to intervene and distort price signals that help balance the market naturally. So far, it appears that market restrictions are being eased and possibly rejected. Therefore, we are not embracing the glut scenario, but we will not rule it out for the time being. But history has shown the LNG market can adjust to changing supply and demand dynamics. We believe it is premature to accept a glut scenario, but we will be closely watching the demand dynamics.