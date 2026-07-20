Energy Musings

El Niño Helps Hurricanes But Hurts Shipping

As we approach the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season, it is worth examining where the forecasts are for the 2026 tropical storm season. As of mid-July, there had been one short, mild tropical storm, Arthur, which was really a rain event. However, Meteorologists warn that the El Niño currently in place in the Pacific Ocean may become the strongest in the modern era.

On July 9, the National Weather Service Prediction Center announced: “El Niño continues and will strengthen through the end of the year, with a 97% chance it will persist through early spring 2027.” Possibly more noteworthy was the Weather Service’s observation that “There is an 81% chance of a very strong El Niño during October-December that would rank among the largest El Niño events in the historical record going back to 1950.” The strengthening of El Niño during the summer could significantly impact those months with the highest propensity for hurricane formation.

El Niño is the weather phenomenon created by the natural warming of waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, generally around the Equator. This warming shifts the jet stream, which drives weather patterns across North America and in the Atlantic Ocean. The impact decreases hurricane activity in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of America by tearing apart hurricanes as they try to form or preventing them from intensifying through wind shear.

How El Niño impacts North American weather activity.

Commentators and climate agencies have amped up their descriptions of the emerging El Niño. Adjectives have emphasized how significant the climate phenomenon is becoming, having shifted from “robust” to “strong” to “very strong” to “extremely strong” to “Super” to “Godzilla.” Can we find an even more menacing label than Godzilla?

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) saying this El Niño could be among the largest in the past 75 years, analysts and economists from many disciplines are weighing in on how various economic sectors could be impacted. The World Meteorological Organization said there is a higher likelihood of “heatwaves, droughts, heavy rainfall, and other extreme weather events in many parts of the world.” Each condition would impact regions differently, but potentially significantly.

Drought is a concern for the Panama Canal. It has been suffering from drought for several years, affecting the area’s watershed and water levels. Additionally, the summer months in the region are generally dry. In anticipation of another dry season, the Panama Canal Authority announced that it will progressively reduce the maximum authorized draft for Neopanamax ships passing through the canal from 49.5 feet to 49.0 feet on July 24, and to 48.5 feet on August 15. This is a proactive move, but the restrictions are less severe than those imposed during the 2023-2024 drought, which disrupted global supply chains and created lengthy queues of vessels. At this point, it is difficult to quantify the negative impact this move may have on global shipping, but we will continue to monitor the situation.

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Furthermore, we do not know if drought conditions will prove worse than the Panama Canal Authority is assuming, even after it has implemented water-saving measures, including greater use of Neopanamax locks’ water-saving basins, simultaneous lockages, interior lock gates, and reduced hydroelectric generation in an attempt to avoid a similar 2023-2024 crisis.

The Panama Canal is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its expansion. Since the Neopanamax locks opened in June 2016, 31,000 vessels have transited the expanded canal. The expanded locks generate over half the canal’s revenue. During the first 8 months of fiscal 2026, the expanded locks have handled over a quarter of all vessel transits.

Another economic sector identified by meteorologists and World Bank economists to be at risk from the super El Niño is agriculture and food supply. Such an outcome would inflict additional pain on the citizens of countries worldwide, which are already suffering from the oil, natural gas, and fertilizer shortages due to the Iran war.

According to analysts at Europe’s Schroders Wealth Management, “If past correlations were to hold, then a very strong El Niño would imply a doubling of global food prices from current levels over the next year or so.” Their analysis appeared in mid-June, before NOAA upgraded its forecast of El Niño’s strength and duration.

Risilience, a climate and enterprise risk analytics software company, has suggested that an extreme El Niño scenario could cause a 14.3% decline in agricultural output. They believe this could amount to $342.2 billion in lost agricultural production and boost prices of major food crops by 10-50%.

In a Newsweek article, William Masters, a Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition professor of food policy and economics, said that a severe drought due to a super El Niño would be “terrible for millions of farmers and low-income people in Africa and Asia.” At the same time, the U.S. would be spared the worst effects because of its diversified import sources.

Another economics professor, Chris Barrett of Cornell University, was quoted as agreeing that regions of Australia and South and Southeast Asia are likely to experience the worst of the adverse weather associated with a super El Niño. The result will be higher prices for wheat, rice, and palm oil. Offsetting these higher prices, Barrett said, is that “global cereal stocks are relatively high right now after good harvests last year.” He added that the high stocks “gives the world a buffer to absorb much of the coming El Niño shock, if it’s managed well.”

All agriculture is local. Therefore, specific crops that are concentrated in various regions are subject to local weather patterns. As a result, weather-impacted crop harvests can quickly impact prices, either positively or negatively.

However, one crop that is grown more widely is rice. Joseph Balagtas, professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University, told Newsweek that the greatest concern from an agricultural perspective was the impact on rice-growing regions. “Rice is the staple food for billions of people in Asia, and production depends heavily on seasonal monsoon rainfall.” He further stated: “If El Niño disrupts those rains, the greatest concern is not global food availability, but food security and affordability in countries where households depend on locally produced rice.”

Lastly, analysts believe El Niño will impact energy markets. Energy research firm Wood Mackenzie believes the impacts will be “wide-ranging.” Droughts, associated with elevated local temperatures, could affect international energy trade, they said. Ed Crooks, Wood Mackenzie’s vice chairman for the Americas region, recently wrote that “changes in cloud cover, wind speeds, precipitation and snow melting can have significant impacts on renewable generation.” That could mean localities may need to rely more on fossil fuels for energy than on renewables, thereby reinforcing the intermittency challenges of renewables. It will also spark debate over carbon emissions and their impact on climate change.

El Niño, and its cooler sister La Niña, are weather phenomena that occur every 2-7 years, affecting global weather patterns. While this El Niño will be stronger than most, it will affect weather patterns both negatively and positively. Most analysts focus on the negative impacts, but for the U.S. southern-tier states and the Gulf and East Coasts, it could be a significant positive, minimizing the damage inflicted by landfalling hurricanes. However, that benefit doesn’t appear in inflation data, which could be affected by disruptions to global shipping and agriculture.