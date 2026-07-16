Energy Musings

Has The Jones Act Been Successful?

The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, otherwise known as the Jones Act, has been in place for 106 years. The Act is named after its sponsor and the chairman of the Congressional committee that enacted it on the last day of the1920 legislative session. Wesley Jones, a Republican from the State of Washington, had a long history in maritime policy that influenced the evolution of U.S. maritime law. He had seen and studied what worked and what failed in the history of U.S. maritime policy. He helped craft legislation built upon the best principles for preserving and promoting our maritime industry.

Over a century later, the record of the Jones Act is mixed. The U.S. needs a vibrant, healthy, and growing maritime industry to support our national defense and economic power. The statistics suggest we are failing in this regard. It is time to critically evaluate whether the Jones Act has delivered on its goals for the United States.

Most of the time, the Jones Act is a non-event. That is because the public seldom sees maritime assets at work, and if they do, it is for a brief time. Therefore, the public has little understanding of how important the maritime industry is in the transportation of goods that keep our economy functioning. Globally, 80% of world trade in goods, energy, and materials is moved by ship. When a crisis developed, concerns over our maritime industry’s ability to deliver on its mission caused the government to seek waivers allowing foreign-flagged ships to move cargo between U.S. ports. When it happens, the Jones Act becomes a political football during the waiver.

Supporters of the Jones Act restrictions on coastwide trade argue that a waiver undercuts the investment being undertaken by American shipping companies, shipyards, and mariners. It creates uncertainty about the future of America’s maritime policy, jeopardizing the industry’s commitments. On the other hand, anti-Jones Act activists argue that the need for foreign-flagged ships shows that protectionism is not working for American consumers, as it raises the cost of moving cargoes and the final prices of goods they purchase. In their mind, the public would be better off if goods cost less because we can capitalize on cheaper foreign ships.

The battle over the Jones Act, which is really a collection of maritime laws governing coastal trade and mariners, becomes one between free-market believers and proponents of protectionism. However, this is the wrong debate. The issue is really a question about strategic maritime capacity to deliver cost-effective transportation, ensure economic strength, and project maritime power.

For the U.S. energy industry, the question of shipping is crucial. Energy companies want to be assured that their crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, fertilizer, and other critical cargoes can move between U.S. ports even when the global shipping industry is disrupted, which could impact energy prices and tanker availability.

For the U.S. shipbuilding industry, the question is whether it can build the needed commercial ships in adequate numbers and at acceptable costs. There is also a question of training sufficient U.S. mariners and officers to man the existing fleet and newly constructed vessels. These workers need to be adequately paid and protected by the highest safety and health regulations. Unfortunately, that inflates operating costs.

Ultimately, the question is whether the current U.S. system can ensure maritime power, or whether it merely protects a fleet too small to wield sufficient power that the nation requires. In other words, what will it take to ensure the U.S. maritime industry is large enough to avoid needing waivers whenever there is a global disruption in the shipping industry?

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Jones Act supporters point out that the law protects coastal shipping operators, U.S. shipyards, U.S. mariners, and military sealift capacity, and that these sectors have prospered under the law. They understand the vulnerability of the U.S. to a coastal fleet of foreign-owned and foreign-manned ships in times of conflict. A foreign-flagged fleet might not be available in a conflict, leaving the U.S. economy crippled. The U.S. is not unique in establishing cabotage laws protecting its coastal trade from foreign ships to reduce its maritime vulnerability. Many nations have these laws for this very reason. And the industry has prospered under the Jones Act.

The U.S. has been a maritime power since its founding. That power is important because of the United States’ unique geography. The nation is bounded by oceans on both sides and the Gulf of America to the south. It must connect Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Guam to the mainland economy. The maritime fleet is also expected to support military logistics during a conflict. Therefore, our maritime fleet is expected to reinforce our geographic and economic strengths.

What does the waiver signify? History shows that our protected maritime industry is neither large enough nor flexible enough to fulfill the demands made on it. Waivers are short-term solutions to immediate logistical limitations. It is not a permanent solution. Therefore, we need to rethink our maritime policies, including a re-examination of the Jones Act’s provisions.

We can hear it now: Jones Act supporters will declare that the U.S.-flag fleet has grown since the 1990s, demonstrating that the law’s provisions have been working. In 1991, there were 39,342 U.S.-flag vessels, which increased to 45,740 in 2023, a 16% growth. This fleet growth is consistent with a growing U.S. economy and a need to move more goods and materials around the nation, especially along our rivers and coastlines. This becomes clear when we examine the bottom three categories of vessels in the following chart. Dry barges, liquid barges, and towboats are the workhorses of the river and coastline trade. The cargoes are carried in the respective barges, with towboats providing the power to move them. However, that combined fleet did not grow faster than the overall U.S. flag fleet, increasing by only 14% from 1991 to 2023. As a share of the total U.S. flag fleet, this workhorse fleet declined to 90% from 92%.

The U.S. flag fleet has grown to support economic growth.

Two other fleet categories grew. They were offshore support vessels and crewboats, as well as passenger vessels. The former category added 673 vessels during the 32 years, a nearly 58% increase. The passenger vessel fleet increased by 604 vessels, a nearly 84% growth.

However, the combined categories of dry cargo vessels and tankers declined by 74%. This is the critical category from a national defense and economic disruption risk perspective, as these vessels are oceangoing, self-propelled, cargo-carrying vessels of 1,000 gross tons or more. These ships include vessels in the sealift fleet that are readily available to support military operations worldwide.

In the event of a political conflict, foreign-flagged vessels could be persuaded not to carry U.S. imports and exports. Such a lack of vessel availability (boycott) would cripple the U.S. economy, disrupt our energy flows, and risk our national security.

To better appreciate what has happened to the U.S. flag fleet of larger vessels over an extended time period, the following chart shows the fleet history since 1960, 66 years, or nearly two-thirds of the life of the Jones Act. Compared to nearly 800 ships in 1960, today’s fleet is barely one-quarter the size (190). Our tanker fleet went from over 400 to 76 in 2026.

The larger vessel fleet has seen a steady decline until recently.

Our freight-carrying ships numbered more than 2,100 in 1960, but today there are only 110 in operation. The dry bulk fleet has fallen from 57 to 4. In 1960, U.S. shipyards built 22 commercial vessels. Last year, they delivered only 3. Over the same period, the number of active U.S. shipyards fell from 52 to 20, a devastating decline in shipyard capacity. These various components of the U.S.-flag fleet and our shipbuilding capacity have atrophied significantly over the past 66 years, putting the U.S. economy at increasing risk of disruption.

The U.S. has one Jones Act-compliant LNG tanker, American Energy, dedicated to supplying Puerto Rico. However, the U.S. is the world’s largest LNG exporter. If the U.S. had to build a fleet of LNG tankers to carry this export volume, at 2025’s export rate, the industry would need to build 60-120 ships, depending on route lengths. It takes 51 months to build an LNG tanker; therefore, at a rate of 5 ships a year, the last of the smaller fleet would arrive in 2042, and the last of the large fleet tankers in the early 2060s.

This is a hypothetical example because U.S. shipyards have not built an LNG tanker since around 1980. Furthermore, we appear unable to build five ships of any type in one year. But the prospect of the LNG industry, a vital energy pillar in today’s U.S. economy, having to wait for 16-34 years for the final tanker to be delivered is insane. In the interim, this vibrant economic sector is at risk of disruption, with potentially significant damage to domestic oil and natural gas production.

This is just one example of the economic vulnerability the U.S. faces because we have a tiny fleet and lack a large, vibrant domestic shipbuilding industry for building oceangoing vessels. It is also the clearest example of the problem of the Jones Act. The Act has done an excellent job of protecting our river and coastline maritime industry. Still, it has been a dismal failure in maintaining our blue-ocean fleet and commercial maritime power. For that reason, we need to re-examine the Jones Act to determine what works and what has failed in sustaining the U.S. as a maritime power. It does not mean scrapping the Jones Act, but it certainly needs fixing.