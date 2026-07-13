Energy Musings

Jones Act – Good Or Bad For American Shipping?

In March, President Donald Trump secured a waiver of the provisions of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, otherwise known as the Jones Act, after its sponsor, Senator Wesley Jones, R-Washington, which restricts coastal trade to only American ships. The Act requires that goods moved by water from one U.S. port to another must travel in a ship built in America, crewed by Americans, owned by an American, and flagged under U.S. registry. The purpose of restricting domestic maritime trade to U.S. ships was to protect American shipping companies from predatory pricing by foreign ships, provide assured jobs for U.S. mariners, and promote the construction of new tonnage in American shipyards. Those were the incentives to foster a vibrant domestic maritime industry. The current state of the U.S. maritime industry suggests that the Jones Act promise is not being met.

The rationale for the Jones Act was to ensure that naval assets and crews were available to support the U.S. Navy in times of conflict. The U.S. military moves 80% of its equipment and supplies by ship, so ensuring the availability of a civilian fleet is crucial to support our military.

It was believed, based on the 150 years of U.S. maritime history, extending from Colonial Days to the early years of the 20th Century, that establishing a cabotage law would ensure a vibrant domestic maritime industry. However, economically, protected markets tend to be more expensive because higher industry costs arise from the lack of competition. That is true in the U.S. maritime industry, although analysts dispute the magnitude of the higher cost. But maybe that is the wrong issue to be focusing on.

The Jones Act is at the intersection of national security concerns and the desire to sustain an efficient, vibrant economy. These two goals can clash. And that is where we find ourselves today.

However, the clash is not simply a free-market versus a protectionist debate. The issue is much larger – it is a question of how we revitalize our maritime industry, or whether we are prepared to remain perpetually at risk of maritime blackmail.

Presently, the Jones Act waiver and its impact on the domestic maritime industry have sparked sharp debate. It has almost reached the stage of Them’s Fightin’ Words! The waiver is either destroying our domestic maritime industry or confirming that the law’s protectionism reduces the efficiency of our domestic energy industry.

When the Department of Homeland Security granted the waiver on March 17, it was to last for 60 days, expiring on May 17. The Administration later secured a further 90-day waiver, which U.S. maritime organizations, unions, and Congressional representatives are clamoring to have terminated, and early, if possible.

Those calling for the waiver’s end note that with the Strait of Hormuz reopening as part of the negotiated ceasefire, the waiver’s rationale no longer exists. That has not stopped the anti-Jones Act critics’ campaign to end the law. These battles have erupted periodically in the past, but so far, the law remains in place. Given the efforts to revitalize the U.S. maritime industry, it is inevitable that the future of the Jones Act will and should become part of the debate about our future maritime industry policy.

Currently, the debate over the waiver focuses on whether its use has reduced gasoline prices. The Jones Act supporters claim this was the rationale the Trump administration used in seeking the waiver. However, the administration never claimed the waiver was to lower gasoline pump prices, but rather to prevent energy market disruptions. They recognized that protecting the U.S. energy supply chain was critical for the economy during the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

It appears that the same data is being used to support both positions. How can that be true? During the initial waiver period, while the Strait of Hormuz was closed, the world lost roughly 16.5 million barrels a day of Middle East oil supply. As a result, oil and gasoline prices rose. The Act’s supporters pointed out that gasoline prices did not decline with the use of foreign-flag tankers to move domestic oil supplies around the country.

Jones Act supporters further argue that the waiver and uncertainty about the Act’s future have undercut the domestic cabotage market, hurting domestic shipping companies, shipyards, and mariners. They are demanding a return to the prior status quo to eliminate that uncertainty and prevent the loss of maritime investment, which could ultimately destroy the maritime industry’s health.

The anti-Jones Act critics make a different case. They want to show the economic harm the Act has done to our energy industry. To demonstrate, the libertarian CATO Institute, a longtime critic of the Act, has created an interactive website that tracks the petroleum cargoes moved under Jones Act waivers. This chart shows the website with data through July 2.

Energy cargoes moved under the Jones Act waiver.

As of that date, 110 days of the waiver, 124 unique vessels had moved 145 cargoes. This included 16 categories of fuel, and 26 voyages utilized the Panama Canal to access the U.S. West Coast. During the waiver, 35.22 million barrels (MMB) of product had been transported, including 10.40 MMB of gasoline, 9.38 MMB of crude oil, 2.52 MMB of jet fuel, and 1.59 MMB of diesel. The nearly 24.00 MMB of product transported accounted for 68% of all the product moved, while the 85 cargoes represented 58% of the total.

The data from the CATO cargo tracker offers insight into how the waiver resolved energy supply problems plaguing the domestic petroleum industry and eased supply problems in various regional markets. CATO noted the following conclusions from the data.

“The Gulf Coast to West Coast fuel trade springs to life: In the waiver’s first 50 days, foreign-flagged tankers moved approximately 1.59 million barrels of energy products (excluding renewable diesel) from the Gulf Coast to the West Coast, which is roughly four times the volume moved by water on that route in all of 2025. In the waiver’s first 70 days, more gasoline and jet fuel were moved from the Gulf Coast to the West Coast than in the entirety of 2020–2025.

“More jet fuel has been sent to the West Coast from other PADDs under the waiver than in the last 36 years combined.

“Puerto Rico purchases US propane: No liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers exist in the Jones Act fleet. As a result, Puerto Rico had been effectively barred from bulk US propane purchases and was forced to import from distant sources. The waiver opened the global LPG fleet to domestic routes, allowing bulk propane to reach Puerto Rico from the US mainland for the first time.

“Ammonia reaches American farmers: Three voyages have carried anhydrous ammonia — a fertilizer and key precursor to other fertilizers — aboard LPG tankers.

“Crude reaches Pennsylvania: The waiver’s first 60 days saw four movements of crude oil, both Bakken oil and West Texas Intermediate, from Texas to the East Coast. In 2017, the CEO of a Jones Act tanker company acknowledged that without the law, ‘there probably would be more movements of crude oil from Texas to Philadelphia.’ The waiver has borne that out.”

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The data on the Gulf Coast-to-West Coast petroleum movement from March 17 to May 7 is summarized in the following chart. It covers the first 50 days of the waiver. With the closure of two refineries in California, late last year and early this spring, the West Coast has become more dependent on foreign refined products, a supply chain disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. California also depends on foreign crude oil supplies for about 61% of its refineries’ needs, mostly coming from the Persian Gulf. That share has risen steadily since 2000, when it was only 25%. Again, a supply source that was disrupted by the Iranian war.

Fuel supplied by category to the West Coast under the waiver.

The arrival of U.S. propane in Puerto Rico has been a significant development since the waiver began. There are no liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers in the Jones Act-compliant fleet, making it impossible to ship propane supplies from the U.S. This inability to supply Puerto Rico, despite the U.S. being one of the world’s leading propane exporters, has forced the island to seek supplies from foreign sources, such as Chile. This is another example of an inefficient U.S. energy distribution system due to the Jones Act.

U.S. propane cargoes to Puerto Rico open a new market.

While the pro- and anti-Jones Act supporters battle over gasoline pump prices during the waiver, the real issue is whether supply disruptions were avoided. As General Dwight Eisenhower said about preparation for battle, “In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.” When it became evident that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed, it was incumbent on the Trump administration to prepare for potential disruptions to domestic energy markets if Middle East oil supplies were unavailable to the West Coast. In this region, the military has 50 bases dependent on California refineries.

At the time of the waiver request, it was known that no U.S.-flag tankers were available to move petroleum supplies to the West Coast. All the tankers were contracted. Therefore, the administration took a proactive approach to planning for the eventuality of having to ship large quantities of petroleum products from the Gulf Coast refining complex to West Coast markets.

Similarly, crude oil was shipped from the Gulf Coast to East Coast refineries rather than relying on the continued availability of imports. Additionally, we know that other petroleum products and fertilizers were moved to U.S. markets in need.

An interesting analysis of the Jones Act’s impact on the U.S. energy business was in a December 2023 National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, “Impacts of the Jones Act on U.S. Petroleum Markets” by Ryan Kellogg and Richard L. Sweeney. The paper examined the impact of shipping Gulf Coast petroleum products to the East Coast on East Coast gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices.

The East Coast would have lower fuel costs with the Jones Act.

The reality is that the East Coast imports crude oil and refined petroleum products, while the Gulf Coast exports these same fuels. The paper examines whether petroleum flows would be altered in the absence of Jones Act shipping restrictions.

The paper’s authors wrote: “A leading explanation for this pattern is the fact that Jones-compliant movements from the USGC to USEC are estimated to cost as much as three times as much as movements on foreign-flag vessels (Frittelli, 2014). Advocates of repealing the Jones Act therefore frequently argue that it distorts oil and refined product markets, leading to higher prices for USEC consumers, lower prices for USGC producers, or both (Coleman, 2017, 2018; Smith and Hoxie, 2020; Grabow, 2022; Kumar and Xu, 2022).”

They went on to outline their purpose for conducting the analysis. “Our goal in this paper is to quantify how eliminating the Jones Act’s restrictions on domestic shipping would affect oil and refined product markets on the USGC and USEC, in the short run. Answering this question amounts to specifying a counterfactual for what would have happened to oil and refined product movements and prices were shippers able to transport freight domestically at costs comparable to those for international freight transport. Our approach to evaluating this counterfactual is based on a simple idea: if, in the absence of the Jones Act, USGC exporters could have received a higher price, net of transport costs, by shipping to the USEC rather than abroad, they would have done so.”

The paper concluded that, based on the 2018-2019 oil market, eliminating the Jones Act would have reduced average East Coast gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices. They would have been $0.63, $0.82, and $0.80 per barrel lower, respectively. The authors found that the largest price decreases would have been in the Lower Atlantic states.

On the other hand, Gulf Coast gasoline prices would increase by $0.30 per barrel. However, U.S. consumers would benefit by $769 million per year, while the switch would cost producers $367 million per year.

While the waiver may not have reduced gasoline prices at the pump, the Trump administration did what it should have done to minimize the risk of petroleum product shortages that would have caused prices to spike. By ensuring a steady flow of petroleum cargoes to the West Coast, the administration protected our military from fuel shortages and from having to divert supplies from commercial to military usage.

As efforts to revitalize our maritime industry move forward, the role of the Jones Act will be central to them. Can the Act remain as is, or will it need to be changed? There is a larger question about the role of the Jones Act in our maritime future – one that goes beyond free-market versus protectionism. We will explore the larger question in our next Energy Musings.