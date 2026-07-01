Energy Musings

Energy Stocks Struggle During 2Q 2026

In June, the energy sector didn’t finish in last place in the Standard & Poor’s 550 Stock Index sector ranking, as it had in the prior two months. Still, it lost 5.1% in June as it struggled against a sharp decline in oil prices following a ceasefire negotiated between Iran and the United States.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures prices dropped from $92.16 on June 1 to $69.97 on the last day of trading in the month. The billions of dollars oil companies earned as oil prices soared from the mid-$60s per barrel to above $110 at their peak during the Iran conflict would not be available for distribution to investors.

Suddenly, with tankers loaded with potentially 700 million barrels of Middle Eastern oil heading out of the Persian Gulf, the narrative about the oil market shifted quickly from global shortages to how quickly a glut would overwhelm it.

Interestingly, the expected relationship between oil prices and energy stock prices didn’t hold during the Iranian conflict. Energy did benefit somewhat in the early weeks of the war. In March, energy recorded more than a 10% gain, and, importantly, the sector’s weighting in the S&P 500 Index reached a high of 4.5%. That weighting increased by one percentage point over the February weighting, reflecting both the high price from the war’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and sentiment that the oil market was entering a cyclical upturn. The June market weighting was barely over 3% at 3.08%.

Energy finishes second-to-last in June.

For the second quarter, energy was the worst-performing sector with a 13.45% loss. It was one of two sectors to post losses for the quarter, but utilities were barely negative at -0.53%. The information technology sector was the best 2nd quarter performer with a 31.79% gain, more than twice the gain posted by the second-best performer, industrials.

The weighting of the information technology sector declined by 1.4 percentage points from the sector’s all-time high of 38.56% of the S&P 500 Index in May. This marked the start of a market rotation away from tech hyperscalers and toward chipmakers and other defensive market sectors. The other notable market shift was the decline in commodities, as energy and precious metal prices fell, dragging their stocks down in June.

The chart of spot oil prices for 2025 through June 22 (the latest available data from the Energy Information Administration) clearly shows how oil prices reacted to the war in Iran and the market fallout from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As mentioned earlier, WTI oil futures are below $70, suggesting spot oil prices are likely in the same neighborhood. That puts spot oil prices back in the range where they traded for most of 2026 and early 2026.

Spot oil prices are heading back to the recent trendline.

Where energy stocks go in the second half of 2026 depends on oil price trends, economic growth, and interest rates. Given the worst oil supply shock in history, governments will rapidly push to refill their storage to protect against another disruption. Additionally, we have already seen several countries indicate they will expand their oil storage facilities to enhance energy security. This will help support oil prices, but the question is how quickly this temporary demand disappears.

The key driver of oil prices and energy stock earnings is the need for greater investment in new exploration and production to ensure future supply meets projected demand. Governments, regulators, and industry organizations all recognize that there will not be an oil demand peak for potentially decades. The energy sector may be on the cusp of its next long-term cyclical upturn, as demand and supply support higher oil prices needed to encourage producers to invest.