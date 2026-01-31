Energy Musings

Energy Returns To Rarefied Stock Market Atmosphere

It is incredible how quickly the first month of 2026 passed. That was probably due to the multitude of geopolitical and domestic events in the first 31 days of 2026. Domestically, we had the shooting of protestors disrupting immigration removal actions in Minneapolis and the resulting outrage.

Internationally, January was one of the most noteworthy months in a long time. The month opened with the capture, arrest, and removal of Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife for narco-terrorism. The U.S. subsequently worked to revitalize the country’s oil industry, including reducing some sanctions on the output.

During the month, efforts to arrest tankers carrying sanctioned oil to consumers continued. We also experienced an increased pressure campaign against the regime in Iran that has been brutally attacking and killing citizens protesting. The U.S. has been moving military assets into the Middle East in preparation for a potential strike against the Iranian leadership, heightening geopolitical tensions.

Furthermore, January saw a ramped-up rhetoric about the desire and need for the U.S. to secure control of Greenland to protect the nation against potential military actions by China and Russia. U.S. President Donald Trump even ventured into the elite confab in Davos to lecture and remind European leaders of their need to step up their support for NATO, to explain why Greenland is critical for the security of the Western alliance, and why they need to reinvigorate their economies by scaling back their green energy agenda, which has sapped GDP growth.

This activity led to a recovery in global oil prices as we neared the end of January. Prices reached $65 a barrel, a $ 10-per-barrel increase from the most recent low. The stock market result was Energy stocks soaring, putting the sector in first place with a double-digit gain, the first monthly double-digit performance since March 2024. This was the first time since March 2025 for Energy to be first among the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index sectors.

Energy re-enters rarified stock market territory in January 2026.

S&P described January as a rollercoaster start to the year. They pointed to the sell-off in Japanese government bonds and tariff-related tensions, which contributed to the S&P 500’s worst single-day drop since October 2025. The index hit an all-time high during the month despite a pull-back in the final two trading days of January. S&P said the decline was caused by disappointing reactions to Big Tech companies’ earnings, fresh inflation fears, and concerns about the impending announcement of Kevin Warsh, a former interest rate hawk, as the new chairman of the Federal Reserve.

However, the stock market rally during the month demonstrated a broadening of performance—rather than an index dominated by large-cap technology and financial stocks, mid-cap and small-cap indices advanced 4% and 6%, respectively, compared with the 1.5% gain of the S&P 500 Index. Robust economic data and strong earnings broadened stock market interest and performance.

A question for Energy is whether the oil price upturn in January marks a sustained reversal of the declining price trend of 2025. The chart of spot oil prices since the beginning of 2025 shows a steady slide throughout the year, followed by a stark reversal in January 2026.

Spot oil prices slid steadily throughout 2025.

For Energy, rising oil prices, especially in the final days of January, contributed to the outstanding monthly performance. The following chart shows Energy’s monthly performance, its S&P 500 sector ranking, and the average spot oil price.

Energy investors will be watching geopolitics and oil prices.

January’s stock market performance has continued the 2025 rally. Sector rotation is a classic sign of a continuation of such a rally. However, geopolitical and economic conditions, as well as unexpected events, can derail stock markets. We will be watching.