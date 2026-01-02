Energy Musings

User's avatar
Allen Brooks's avatar
Allen Brooks
20h

Thanks, Doug, for the comment. The EIA has the following in the instructions for the Form-860, which is the annual survey of the electricity generation with the Form-860M the monthly one.

"Public reporting burden for this collection of information is estimated to average 6.75 hours per

response for respondents without environmental information and 12.5 hours per response for

respondents with environmental information, including the time for reviewing instructions,

searching existing data sources, gathering and maintaining the data needed, and completing

and reviewing the collection of information. The weighted average burden per form is 9.40

hours."

It would seem that this burden shouldn't be a problem, but maybe the office staffing is so limited it is.

EnergyPoint Research's avatar
EnergyPoint Research
20h

Great post, Allen. As we were reading it, we couldn't help but wonder if the financial problems of offshore wind projects like Vineyard are dealing with means staffing levels at developers have been cut to the point where there's just too few people to properly keep up with the reporting requirements of these projects. The project would not be the first to "underreport" because of "overwork."

