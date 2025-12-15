Energy Musings

Caterina R.'s avatar
Caterina R.
20h

Will be interesting to see what happens to the EV market in Europe in 2026, as an enterprising vloger on YouTube published an interview with a Chinese dealership who is in the last stages of shipping new Chinese EVs and used Chinese EVs to the European market. These cars are significantly cheaper than US, Japanese and Korean EVs, and come fully loaded. And the Chinese dealership is taking care of all of the import paperwork. It will be a white glove delivery.

Not to mention some of these cars have a system where gasoline is powering the EV battery, significantly impacting the range of the car from 200miles to over 500miles. The Chinese are now targeting Europe, Latin America and Africa, and they way the interview explained, the dealership is already taking care of all the import paperwork, testing and certification to have the cars fully street legal from the moment the buyer gets the keys. Most of these cars will be around 15,000 Euro or less, even with shipping. It will be difficult for other countries to compete, and people who are looking to buy might calculate that with the rising costs of everything, it is the best option to purchase a Chinese car that is slightly used and loaded with finishes they could never afford in a Tesla, Ford or other western EV makers.

Anyone who has gone to Mexico in the last 3 years has seen a huge change in the cars driving around, 2 years ago there were almost no Chinese EV dealerships in Mexico City or Guadalajara (second largest city in Mexico). Guadalajara now has over 15 EV dealerships, and the cars are very prominent zooming around the city.

Will be an interesting year to be sure.

