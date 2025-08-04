Energy Musings

Energy Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nigel Southway's avatar
Nigel Southway
6h

The best defence is attack…

The only way to beat the idiot talk by the UN is not to just argue that renewables wont cut it (which is true) but to cut off the head of the climate alarmist snake and show that climate change is NOT any form of emergency and does not require any form of panic mitigation that will interfere with a policy of lowest cost energy and optimum prosperity.

The best effort so far is this reset report by the US DOE that will force the alarmist that have hidden behind institutional reviews and the UN out into the open so that the truth of the climate emergency lie will be exposed.

The climate alarmists are going to have a hard time with their narrative going forward…..

The DOE report states that the climate evidence supports the view that: -

(1) Long-term warming has been weaker than expected.

(2) It’s not even known how much of that warming is due to human greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

(3) There are good reasons to believe the warming and increasing CO2 effects on agriculture have so far been more beneficial than harmful to humanity.

(4) There have been no long-term changes in severe weather events than can be tied to human GHG emissions.

(5) The few dozen climate models now being used to predict and inform policymakers regarding energy policy are not fit for purpose.

(6) It’s not about arrogant insistence for adherence to peer reviews or published consensus or frozen narratives backed up by political subjugation…. It’s about the ongoing quest for truth.

New Climate Report from the US DOE - by Nigel Southway

https://nigelsouthway.substack.com/p/new-climate-report-from-the-us-doe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Allen Brooks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture