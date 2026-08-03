Energy Musings

U.S. Navy Future Shapes U.S. Commercial Shipping

For the past two years, politicians, government agencies, and private businesses have increased their focus on revitalizing the U.S. maritime industry. Congress has proposed the SHIPS for America Act, while the Trump administration has released a Maritime Action Plan (MAP). New leadership has been installed at the Maritime Administration within the Department of Transportation to improve the health of the U.S. maritime industry. Additionally, in response to the White House’s MAP, private shipping and shipbuilding companies – domestic and foreign – are beginning to invest in the U.S. maritime industry.

Recently, it seems momentum is building behind the revitalization effort. In the U.S. Senate, a bill was introduced to create a service secretary for the Coast Guard, elevating its importance in our national defense efforts, but, importantly, it would establish a dedicated voice to advocate for the needs of the service, including improved training and newbuild ships. Another significant development was the inclusion of many provisions of the SHIPS Act in House Report 119-755 in support of the defense spending bill. The House of Representatives approved the $1.15 trillion defense spending bill before its summer recess. It is awaiting Senate approval. However, Senate Democrats initially blocked passage in mid-July over the war in Iran. There is no guarantee that the provisions in the amendment will be approved in the final legislation.

The amendment proposes the following:

· Increase federal cargo preferences from at least 50% to 100%;

· Create a position of maritime security advisor within the Executive Office of the President, and establish an interagency Maritime Security Board to coordinate federal maritime policy;

· Establish a Maritime Security Trust Fund, capped at $20 billion, to support programs involving the U.S. merchant marine and maritime industrial base, although it would depend on future spending authorizations; and

· Create a Shipbuilding Financial Incentives program for grants for building U.S. documented ships, investments in U.S. shipyards, and maritime manufacturing facilities.

If these programs are approved, it will provide a significant boost to the government and industry’s efforts to revitalize the domestic maritime industry.

No question revitalizing the maritime industry will impact a wide swath of our economy, transportation policies, and the direction of the U.S. Navy. It may seem strange to include the U.S. Navy in the discussion, but addressing its mission and health has implications for the development of our commercial maritime industry, given the nation’s maritime history.

The Navy has distinguished itself in the Iran conflict, including tasks such as escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, an unmanned vessel’s rescue of two helicopter pilots downed by an Iranian drone, and, recently, a drone vessel attacking an Iranian warship support facility. Our superiority over Iran’s navy was never in doubt, and it was achieved quickly and efficiently.

What defense planners and legislators worry about is the rapidly growing and strengthening Chinese navy, which is now larger than the U.S. Navy in terms of hull count. There are various counts of U.S. and Chinese naval vessels, but the comparison seems to settle around 370-400 ships for China and 290-305 for the U.S. Navy.

While China’s navy has a larger fleet, ours is larger in tonnage (3.6 versus 2.4 million tons), and our warships possess greater technological capabilities and firepower. Our Navy’s greater problem is how quickly we can build new warships and the cost of those ships compared to China’s. The sorry state of our domestic shipbuilding industry has forced the military to consider deals with allied shipyards. We have a serious problem with the adequacy of our shipyard maintenance capacity, which has forced the Navy to send warships abroad for repairs and updates, marking a critical vulnerability.

The Navy and Commercial Shipping

How does the U.S. Navy’s mission impact commercial shipping? We have been reading various books and articles detailing the Navy’s mission throughout the nation’s history and its impact on America’s commercial maritime industry. Most recently, we read historian Trent Hone’s speech at The Naval Institute’s annual conference last spring, which focused on U.S. Navy Commander Jeff Vandenengel’s paper, “National Policy and the Panoceanic Navy.”

Hone’s speech asked, “What Is the Navy For?” He noted at the beginning of his speech how crucial the Navy’s role was in our nation’s history, dating back to before the creation of the United States. The Navy is enshrined in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, which establishes Congress’s power “to provide and maintain a Navy.” However, Hone notes that the Constitution never answers the question he posed.

The Indispensables by Patrick K. O’Donnell provides a colorful and fascinating history of the creation of our Navy. The book chronicles the efforts of soldier-mariners of Marblehead, Massachusetts, in creating the Navy and winning the American Revolution. It tells the story of Marbleheaders such as Elbridge Gerry and John Glover in spearheading the colonies’ break with Britain. They played a crucial role in harassing British ships, building alliances with other countries, seizing critical wartime supplies from British ships, and birthing the U.S. Navy. While their efforts began a decade before the war, they were participants at Lexington and on Bunker Hill, they rescued Washington’s army from Brooklyn on August 29, 1776, in an “American Dunkirk,” and later rowed 2,400 of Washington’s men across the ice-filled Delaware River on Christmas night to launch a surprise attack on British forces in Trenton, New Jersey, that altered the course of the war. The importance of this group in winning the Revolutionary War cannot be underestimated. Furthermore, this military force was composed of Whites, Blacks, Hispanics, and Native Americans, providing a cultural inclusiveness not matched by the U.S. Army for 170 years.

In Hone’s speech, he traces key military and naval strategists who influenced our naval mission and how policies changed over time, leading to our current lack of a clear mandate for the Navy. He cited the seminal argument by Samuel P. Huntington, a longtime Harvard political science professor who served as the White House coordinator of security planning for the National Security Council during Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

Huntington argued in his 1954 article “National Policy and the Transoceanic Navy” that each military service required a strategic concept that describes how the service protects the nation from security threats. Without such a concept, the service may have “conflicting and confusing goals” and suffer “physical and moral degeneration.” In other words, it would suffer from a lack of focus.

In his view, the strategic concept, if clear and unifying, helps the service secure greater resources and funding and enables it to organize effectively. The concept drives the organization by defining strategic and operational goals, helping it develop a force structure. Huntington argued that winning World War II earned the Navy an uncontested command of the sea, largely erasing the threats to global trade. Therefore, it undermined the Navy’s long-time strategic concept and risked its ability to earn resources and contribute to national policy. It no longer needed to worry about national security threats from foreign fleets or about protecting American shipping from harassment, its long-standing strategic mission.

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In his article, Huntington discussed the status of the Navy after World War II. “It possessed the largest fleet in its history, and superficially it had less reason to maintain such a fleet than ever before. The fifteen battleships, one hundred aircraft carriers, seventy cruisers, three hundred and fifty destroyers, and two hundred submarines of the United States Navy floated in virtually solitary splendor upon the waters of the earth.” In essence, the Navy was dressed up with nothing to do.

To support the view that the Navy lacked a strategic concept, Huntington quoted a high-ranking Air Force officer.

“Why should we have a Navy at all? The Russians have little or no Navy, the Japanese Navy has been sunk, the navies of the rest of the world are negligible, the Germans never did have much of a Navy. The point I am getting at is, who is this big Navy being planned to fight? There are no enemies for it to fight except, apparently, the Army Air Force. In this day and age, to talk of fighting the next war on the oceans is a ridiculous assumption. The only reason for us to have a Navy is just because someone else has a Navy and we certainly do not need to waste money on that.”

With such a view, it was unsurprising that the Navy was allowed to atrophy. The Navy was considered obsolete in the military’s view of future wars, and even the public was convinced it was unnecessary. With the Air Force possessing nuclear weapons, a 1949 Gallup Poll showed that 76% of Americans thought the Air Force would play the most important role in winning any future war, while only 4% thought it would be the Navy.

In the 1954 article, Huntington traced the history of the U.S. Navy and whether it possessed a strategic concept during each era. The Continental Phase existed from the founding of the United States until the 1890s. He contended that during this phase, the threats to the U.S. ”arose primarily upon this continent and were met and disposed of on this continent.” During the nation’s infancy, it was focused on continental threats and was unable to project power beyond the Western Hemisphere. For proof, Huntington pointed to our unwillingness to become entangled in alliances, our defense of the Monroe Doctrine, our efforts to keep foreign nations out of the Americas, and the steady push toward the Pacific Ocean.

During this phase, the most persistent threat came from Native American tribes in the southern and western regions of the country, which could only be dealt with by a militia and/or the army. During the War of 1812, the Navy was unable to prevent the British from reinforcing Canada, seizing and burning the nation’s capital, and landing an army at New Orleans. Foot soldiers dealt with each threat.

During the Mexican-American War, the battles were fought by the army, although at the end, the Navy was involved in landing General Winfield Scott’s army at Vera Cruz. Later in the century, when the French began to meddle with Mexico, violating the Monroe Doctrine, it wasn’t the Navy that resolved the issue, but rather the massing of U.S. Army troops along the Mexico-U.S. border.

During the Continental Phase, the Navy was primarily engaged in three missions. First was coastal defense, which had the Navy constructing gunboats and monitors specifically designed for these missions. Secondly, the Navy was responsible for protecting American commerce overseas and, in the event of war, raiding the enemy’s commerce. For these missions, the Navy created half a dozen squadrons scattered around the world from the Mediterranean to the East Indies. They were largely equipped with fast frigate-cruiser-type vessels. Lastly, during the Mexican-American War and the Civil War, when the nation was fighting nations weak in sea power, the Navy was deployed to blockade the enemy and assist in amphibious operations.

Because these missions did not exhaust the Navy’s capabilities, it began acquiring a wide variety of essentially civilian functions unrelated to national security. It became involved in supporting scientific research, organizing many exploration expeditions, administering civilian government departments, and providing assistance with diplomatic functions. Huntington seized upon this broad portfolio of missions as proof that the Navy was failing to fulfill its essential role in addressing national security threats.

As the U.S. headed toward the 20th Century, its security was established, and it began to extend its influence across the seas. The Navy was called upon to “achieve supremacy” in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, not merely to protect the U.S. from overseas threats but to extend the nation’s influence across the seas, and trade played a key role in that effort. Steel-and-steam warships began to join the fleet. Between 1886 and 1907, the U.S. Navy rose from 12th to 2nd in the ranking of world navies. This rapid rise required a rethinking of the Navy, its operations, and its composition.

A catalyst for the rapid change in the Navy’s mission was the Cuban Independence movement of 1895 that led to the Spanish-American War after the explosion and destruction of the USS Maine. What started as an effort to dislodge a secondary European power from its North American foothold ended with the acquisition of territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines. It extended American interests and responsibilities, including into the Pacific Ocean. The Oceanic Phase for the Navy began.

The work of Alfred Thayer Mahan, a graduate of the Naval Academy and a naval officer, drove this phase in naval thinking. Mahan articulated a grand strategy that coupled naval power and economic strength to national objectives. He believed that the Navy’s mission was to secure command of the sea by destroying enemy fleets. To achieve the mission, it was necessary to have a stronger fleet of warships with larger ships possessing greater firepower than those of other nations. The fleet grew to include battleships, destroyers, submarines, aircraft carriers, and aircraft. The fleet was restructured, abandoning the scattered squadron organization in favor of a single fleet. This also required new operational tactics.

Although this structure suffered initially during World War II, the strategy eventually proved highly successful as the U.S. Navy overwhelmed the German and Japanese fleets, leading to their defeats. However, the victories created the next crisis for the Navy. With no opposing fleet to challenge the U.S. Navy, it needed to develop a new strategic concept. For Huntington, that meant a focus on nations at the edges of the oceans, which called for a “transoceanic Navy” capable of projecting power onto the Eurasian continent during what became known as the Oceanic Phase.

In Huntington’s view, the Navy possessed three means of projecting power on a continental scale. Carrier air power could strike deep into an enemy’s territory. It could launch amphibious assaults to secure military objectives and strengthen strategic positions. Finally, the new weapons – cruise and ballistic missiles – could hit targets far inland. These weapons and strategies have been used numerous times to secure superiority over enemies.

The question Vandenengel asks in his paper is whether we have left the Oceanic Phase. He believes so, and says the Navy has entered a Pacific Phase, which will see the U.S. wrestle with China for domination of the Pacific Ocean and the international economic system. He believes the U.S. Navy can no longer assume it can command the sea because China’s navy is a formidable competitor. However, the Navy must focus on command of the sea to “protect the nation’s trade and thus its wealth and power.” This is a continuation of the strategic concept that underpinned the Navy’s mission from its earliest days: to support economic power in preserving and improving the American way of life. This was what Mahan expounded because he saw the Navy’s strength as a vital component of healthy economic growth.

Given the revived military actions against Iran, the public may be wondering why their taxes are being spent on a Navy that seems incapable of liberating the tiny Strait of Hormuz from Iranian tyranny and economic destruction. Vandenengel believes that Huntington’s 1954 assessment of the Navy’s strategic concept was wrong – it should not have been to fight the Soviet bloc. It should have been to reconnect the Navy to the nation’s economic well-being. This would help convince the public that they have a financial stake in healthy commerce and that the Navy is vital to enabling it.

Hone pointed out that Vandenengel only hinted at this disconnect and did not develop it in his paper. Hone believes that the following is the correct answer to the question “What is the Navy for?” Hone said, “We must answer it exists to ‘protect the nation’s trade and thus its wealth and power,’ and to preserve the American way of life, so that we, our children, and our grandchildren can continue to enjoy the opportunities this nation offers.”

Trade and commercial shipping are inextricably linked to a strong Navy with a well-defined strategic concept and mission, as demonstrated by U.S. maritime policy history. From the Barbary Coast pirates to convoy escorts during the two world wars to protecting ships from Somali pirates, the U.S. Navy has played a role in protecting commercial shipping throughout our 250 years as a nation. Although our U.S.-flag fleet is a minor participant in global shipping today, commercial vessels worldwide rely on the U.S. Navy to guarantee freedom of navigation, ensuring goods and materials reach U.S. shores. At the same time, our exports must get to their customers.

The Department of War is actively working to beef up our Navy by modernizing the warship procurement process and the oversight of vessel construction, which have slowed fleet growth and inflated vessel costs. We need more ships. (The recent award of contracts for $76.6 billion to build 14 new submarines, to train new shipyard workers, and modernize shipyards is a start to rebuilding our Navy and may help to revitalize our commercial maritime industry.) We need more sailors. We need improved weapons to fight the future wars.

We must ensure that the Navy has a clear and well-defined mission, and its importance for our commercial shipping industry is explicit. This effort must be accelerated to help our policymakers as they wrestle with plans to revitalize the U.S. commercial shipping industry. The lack of a vibrant, focused Navy makes it more challenging to revitalize our commercial maritime industry. Without revitalized fleets, the U.S. risks its national security and its economic power. Hopefully the cloud is lifting.