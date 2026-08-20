Energy Musings

Energy Musings

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Smith, Eric N's avatar
Smith, Eric N
1h

During my visit to Rhode Island, as part of a local investigation into offshore wind options for Louisiana, I came away with the distinct impression that, at the state level, there is unanimity regarding support for the 2033 goal. This, despite demonstrable proof that Rhode Island cannot economically afford their chosen path. In short, the entire state is sipping from the same cool aid spigot instead of building additional natural gas pipelines as fast as they can. Their policy is not only wrong, the collective denial of analysis is embarrassing.

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