Energy Musings

EBB Highlights Expensive Rhode Island Power

The analysts at Always On Energy Research have collaborated with the Institute for Energy Research to publish the remaining state profiles for its Blue States, High Rates interactive website on state energy policies and costs. You can now find profiles on all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 10 regional summaries at the site.

This effort follows a report the two organizations wrote in December 2025 titled “BLUE STATES, HIGH RATES ELECTRICITY PRICES: ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES.” In that report, the authors examined state-level energy policies that shape their electricity prices. It examined five states, California, Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky, and New York, to illustrate how these policies affect affordability.

By completing the remaining state profiles and regional summaries, readers can examine the issue in greater detail. In the latest issue of Energy Bad Boys on Substack.com, the authors reported seven key highlights from the research. We found three highlights particularly interesting.

The first highlight was: “The Red State Blue State Rate Gap is Widening.” The authors noted that average all-sector electricity prices in 2011 in Blue states were 44 % higher than in Red states, a 3.6-cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh) difference. Last year, the gap widened to 6.33 cents/kWh, a 61% difference. Since 2018, in Red states, average all-sector electricity prices rose by 2 cents/kWh compared to the 5.5 cents/kWh increase in Blue states, a 43% increase versus only 22%. The larger recent price-increase gap suggests Red states’ climate policies are affecting residents’ electricity prices.

The article’s second conclusion we found interesting was that “Blue States Backtrack on Climate.” The Energy Bad Boys pointed to actions by the governors of Connecticut, New York, and North Carolina to roll back dates for meeting their state Renewable Portfolio Standards (carbon emission reduction target dates), and other actions that impact their state electricity prices. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee attempted to roll back the state’s date for meeting 100% clean energy from electricity, currently the most extreme policy in the nation, but the Rhode Island legislature rejected his proposal. The proposal was to move the 2033 target date to 2050 to ease the cost impact for residents, which he estimated would quadruple over the next seven years. As a sop to consumers, the legislature added nuclear and utility-scale hydropower as qualifying for clean energy designation, expanding the amount of clean energy available to meet the clean energy target and potentially slowing the cost increase, but likely by only a minuscule amount.

Our most interesting highlight from the EBB article was that “California and New England Are Rising Much Faster than the Rest of the Country.” California and New England states have the most expensive electricity in the continental United States. A chart showed California and New England electricity prices rising faster than the rest of the United States.

Pity those who live and use electricity in California and New England

Most interesting about the chart is how the California and New England power prices accelerated beginning in 2021, when the climate change movement gained significant momentum. Because other states also embraced clean energy mandates, the United States average also accelerated during 2021, but its increase slowed, unlike California and New England.

Rhode Island’s Electricity Profile

According to its profile, Rhode Island’s 2025 average retail electricity price was 25.86 cents/kWh, placing the state 3rd, up from 5th in 2018. Since 2018, Rhode Island’s retail electricity price has increased by 7.76 cents/kWh, a 43% increase.

We examined the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) electricity data, which showed Rhode Island electricity prices by category for May 2026 and May 2025. The all-sector price this May was 26.71 cents/kWh, 4.3% above the 2025 average, but this reflects only one of the 12 months of 2026. The increase was driven by a 7.3% year-over-year increase in commercial electricity prices, which rose from 23.69 cents/kWh in May 2025 to 25.41 cents/kWh this May. The retail electricity price rose by 1.6% year-over-year to 29.46 cents/kWh. The industrial and transportation electricity prices both posted year-over-year declines of 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

One factor driving Rhode Island’s electricity price increases is the state’s Renewable Energy Standard Program (RES), which mandates that utilities produce 100% clean electricity by 2033, the earliest date for any state program in the nation. Utilities can either buy clean energy or pay for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to offset the emissions from non-renewable energy.

The RES law was enacted in 2004 and amended in 2022 to move the emissions-free electricity date forward to 2033. The law’s original emissions-free power target was 16% by 2019, which was updated in 2016 to 38.5% by 2035. The most recent amendment to the RES came in response to concerns that the original plan was not reducing emissions as fast as desired. The amended plan increased the annual emissions-reduction rate so the target would be reached in 2033. As expected, this change increased costs for Rhode Island electricity customers.

According to the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Standard Annual Report Compliance Year 2024, Rhode Island Energy, the local distribution utility, reported its compliance cost for the RES. The RES covered 7,517,214 MWh of electricity that year. Rhode Island Energy accounted for 44.7% of the volume, with the state’s 29 retail competitors selling the other 55.3%.

Rhode Island Energy reported to the Public Utilities Commission that it spent $35.3 million to comply with its RES obligation in 2024. This meant the utility had to purchase Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) equal to its financial liability. Rhode Island Energy sold 3,357,738 MWh in 2024, making the REC cost for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) $0.01/kWh. That represented 4.1% of the all-sector average price of 24.15 cents/kWh for 2024 as reported by the EIA.

The report stated that between Rhode Island Energy and its 29 retail competitors, the cost to comply with the RES was $79 million, up from $60 million in 2023. Based on PUC-approved rate increases and the higher annual share of power subject to the RES, compliance costs will increase to nearly $96 million in 2025 and $106 million in 2026.

Electricity affordability is a critical issue in this fall’s Rhode Island gubernatorial election. Gov. McKee’s first move was in February when he proposed extending the 100% RES target date to 2050 from its current 2033 date. The proposal was part of the governor’s proposed FY207 budget, but the legislature rejected it, although it amended the definition of clean-energy sources to include nuclear and large-scale hydropower.

Rhode Island ratepayer financial pain was ramped up in July when Rhode Island Energy proposed its electricity supply rate for the six-month winter period of October 2026 to March 2027. The utility wants approval from the Public Utilities Commission to raise the cost of the energy supply to 17.029 cents/kWh, about 15% higher than last winter’s supply rate. For a residential customer who uses 500 kWh a month, the bill could increase from $144 this summer to $175 a month for the winter. The $31-a-month increase is roughly a 21% increase. For customers, the shock of shifting from the 11.092 cents/kWh summer rate to the much higher winter rate will be painful. It will be especially painful for residents using electric heat.

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Gov. McKee highlighted just how painful it was in his statement accompanying the signing of an Executive Order directing $28 million in emergency relief to help the state’s households offset the double-digit winter energy supply cost increase.

In his July 23, 2026, announcement, McKee noted that residential electricity accounts more than 90 days past due are up more than 40% since May 2023. The average balance owed has nearly doubled. “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than one-third of Rhode Island adults reported cutting back on basic necessities such as food or medicine in order to pay an energy bill, the highest rate in New England,” wrote the governor. This situation is weighing on McKee’s re-election prospects this November, although his primary competitor has no plan to address it.

McKee also noted that United Way Rhode Island reported a nearly 20% increase in cold-weather utility assistance requests between 2024 and 2025. The agency’s hotline received more than 5,700 energy-related calls during May and June 2026, nearly five times the number received during the same period in 2025. This shows how soaring electricity prices are undercutting residents’ financial health.

Another indication of how bad New England electricity prices are appears in ISO New England’s Day-Ahead Ancillary Services (DAAS) data. DAAS was designed to strengthen reliability by ensuring the regional power system has sufficient generating resources lined up through the competitive markets for the next operating day. FERC approved the system in 2024 for implementation in 2025. DAAS was projected to cost about $140 million that year, but it instead cost nearly $974 million, significantly increasing costs passed on to Rhode Island ratepayers.

ISO New England acknowledged that system and market conditions have changed since DAAS was developed. It noted that factors such as higher consumer demand, higher natural gas prices, a shift in the resource mix, and extended extreme cold weather resulted in higher prices than initial models predicted. ISO New England also said that over the first 11 months, the DAAS market accounted for roughly 9% of the region’s total wholesale energy and ancillary services costs.

ISO New England reported that “Costs associated with the wholesale markets ISO New England administers, as well as the transmission system, make up about a third of the average residential customer’s annual electricity costs.”

The seasonal rate change is an annual ritual, driven by Rhode Island Energy’s energy supply purchasing policies. The company passes through the cost of the fuel it purchases for the six-month summer and winter periods. The buying policy changed at Narragansett Electric Company after PPL Corporation purchased it from National Grid, making Rhode Island Energy the parent company. The change in the buying process seemed to result in slightly lower seasonal power prices than if National Grid’s policies had remained in place.

The winter seasonal rate increase proposal comes as a Rhode Island Energy distribution rate increase case is before the state’s Public Utilities Commission. This would be the first distribution rate increase since 2017. It comes in response to increasing costs from inflation, supply chain issues, and “evolving regulatory issues.” Rhode Island Energy suggests the proposed rate increase would raise monthly bills for a 500-MWh-per-month customer by 4.8%, or $7.78 per month.

In response to Rhode Island Energy’s winter rate increase, Gov. McKee moved to provide financial aid to help offset the impact. He noted that approximately 24% of electricity bills consisted of state programs such as RES and taxes. He also stated that the RES charge was projected to quadruple by 2033 and that ratepayer costs for large-scale solar had increased 250% in five years. These increases come as Rhode Island’s average retail electricity price was the 4th-highest in the nation, 85% above the U.S. average, and rose 25% over the past three years.

The 2023 RES compliance report contained a chart showing the history of payments by Rhode Island Energy and an estimate of the cost for all electricity suppliers for 2007-2024, and an estimate to 2026.

Compliance costs for Rhode Island Energy’s retail customers.

The report’s chart was based on assumptions about REC costs in 2025 and 2026. The table showing the monthly impact of REC costs showed how costs have varied dramatically over time. However, since 2021, costs have climbed sharply and are projected to rise even more sharply in the near future.

The 2024 monthly cost of $6.00 for a 500-kWh user showed a 44% increase from 2023’s $4.17/month. However, based on approved rates, the monthly cost will rise to $8.02/month in 2028, a further 44% increase. While the monthly costs do not appear large, they help explain why Rhode Island electricity prices are high and rising.

How compliance costs continue to rise.

The authors of the RES compliance report said that the increase in the RES Charge is due to the increasing percentage of emissions-free electricity mandated by RES. It is assumed that the cost of RECs is not projected to increase significantly in future years.

Rhode Island has expensive electricity, as noted by the EBB state profile. The prospect of sharply higher power bills this winter has forced the governor to dip into funds from Rhode Island’s membership in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), another cost inflicted on electricity prices, to give ratepayers some bill relief. The RGGI is supposed to raise money for energy-efficiency projects to help lower the state’s electricity bills. It is questionable whether these projects are achieving their goal. (That is a study for another day.) However, the money collected from the power plants included in the RGGI goes into a piggy bank and is distributed to ratepayers to help offset the expenses these programs create. Maybe the entire electricity cost structure needs to be re-examined to significantly lower ratepayer bills.